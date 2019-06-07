Simon Property Group: 5% Yield For This Undervalued REIT

Investments in redevelopments and densification projects should fuel growth and help keep the properties dominant in their markets.

It owns a large portfolio of Class-A malls and has the resources and experience to emerge from the “retail apocalypse” stronger than before.

SPG is the only mall REIT and one of a few REITs overall to possess the highly coveted A-credit rating.

By Samuel Smith

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a high-yield stock with a lot going for it. Three of the biggest reasons to buy the stock include the fact that SPG is the only mall REIT (and one of a few REITs overall) to possess the highly-coveted A-credit rating. In addition, it owns a large portfolio of Class-A malls and has the resources and experience to emerge from the “retail apocalypse” stronger than before.

Finally, SPG shares trade at a compelling valuation relative to the REIT’s history. The stock also has an attractive dividend yield of 5%. You can see the full list of our high-dividend stocks with 5%+ yields here.

Investors should keep in mind that though it is a blue chip SWAN, SPG is not risk-free. That said, SPG stock appears to be a buy for income-focused investors.

Business Overview

Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was formed in 1993. The trust focuses on retail properties, mainly in the US, with the goal of being the premier destination for high-end retailers and their customers. The trust has interests in about 230 different malls (mostly “Class A”) and premium outlet centers that amount to nearly 200 million square feet of leasable space. Simon produces about $5.8 billion in annual revenue and has a market capitalization of nearly $58 billion.

Reason #1: Stellar Balance Sheet

As one of just a handful of REITs and the only mall REIT with an A- or better credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, SPG stands tall as a sleep well at night investment and the premier blue chip mall REIT. Its debt metrics tell the story:

A 5.1 net debt to NOI ratio

A 5.1x fixed charge and interest coverage ratios

A 3.49% weighted average interest rate

5.7 years to maturity on its debt

94.5% of debt is at fixed rates

As you can also see in the chart below, it is well within the bounds of its debt covenants as well, meaning that there is minimal chance of any sort of significant credit rating downgrade in the foreseeable future. This also explains its stable outlook from all of the credit rating agencies.

Reason #2: Strong Property Portfolio

SPG’s Q1 results demonstrated the strength of the property portfolio by exceeded expectations despite facing ongoing disruption and headwinds within the retail sector. Revenue was up 3.6% year-over-year, beating expectations by $20 million, while FFO per share of $3.04 rose 7.7% year-over-year and beat expectations by $0.02. Simon reported comparable NOI growth of 1.6%, year-over-year occupancy improvement by 50 basis points to 95.1%, base minimum rent per square foot of $54.34, and leasing spread per square foot growth of 27.3% was the highest it has been in over a decade. These results led management to reaffirm full-year guidance.

Clearly, malls (at least Simon’s higher quality ones) are not dying but actually thriving. We believe that this will continue to take place for the following reasons:

The continued growth in NOI and sales per square foot at SPG’s properties means that they are becoming increasingly valuable economically, even as lower quality malls die off. This results in a virtuous cycle for the company as competition from weaker properties will continue to subside over time, enabling SPG’s properties to grow even stronger and the landlord to have even more cash flow to reinvest in the properties to make them even more attractive to tenants and shoppers. The location of many of its properties on prime real estate in densely populated and economically vibrant communities across the United States will help insulate them from the effects of e-commerce while also making the land extremely attractive for redevelopment into alternative uses such as multifamily, storage, hotels, office space, health campuses, lifestyle and fitness centers, and entertainment. The company’s balance sheet will enable them to continue pouring money into improving their properties, thereby competitively positioning them against alternatives for current and potential tenants. The high quality of the current properties and SPG’s vast network of business relationships will enable them to have the pick of the lot of tenants. As a result, they should be able to backfill vacancies from bankruptcies with strong, growing retailers and e-tailers that will remain in business for a while, bringing them savings in future capital expenditures and vacancy losses. Furthermore, they should not have to spend as much in capital expenditures if they do not want to on redevelopment and repositioning projects, since their property quality gives them a position of strength in bargaining with current and future tenants about new leases. Property income and foot traffic should increase in the coming years as unpopular dead and dying department store businesses are replaced with more popular young, growing, and diverse retail, entertainment, service, and lifestyle businesses.

These positive trends in the company’s property portfolio should generate solid growth in the years to come as:

Expiring leases are replaced with higher rent leases and the bankruptcy watch list indicates a continued decline in retailer bankruptcies and store closures among SPG’s tenant list. Asset sales will have a minimal impact moving forward and falling interest rates enable them to keep financing costs low. Low-margin and unpopular anchors such as Sears, JCPenney (JCP), and Macy’s (M) will be replaced with higher-margin attractive tenants as redevelopments get completed. Between the increases in occupancy rates, the higher rental revenues, increased foot traffic expected from these projects, and the resulting improving pricing power, FFO will significantly increase as will the company’s intrinsic value (through both cash flow and more attractive cap rates on its properties due to their improved state). The company’s investments in redevelopments and developments come online, bringing in new cash flow. Management strategically uses its share buyback program to reduce the share count and increase FFO per share accordingly.

Given all these factors while also taking into account the significant e-commerce headwind, we believe that SPG should be able to achieve a growth rate of 3%-5% annually over the next half decade.

Reason #3: Attractive Valuation & Dividend

Despite its balance sheet and property portfolio showing signs of strength, SPG is on sale by virtually every metric. The entire retail industry has been marred by fears of e-commerce disruption leading to declining occupancy rates, loss in pricing power, and ultimately credit downgrades and a credit crunch for retail landlords. Unfortunately, SPG has been punished by association rather than through any demerits of its own. As a result, this has created an opportunity for investors to buy shares on the cheap.

The company currently trades at 13.35x 2019 FFO and offers a 5% dividend yield. As we can see in the chart below, the share price has gone virtually nowhere over the past five years despite FFO per share increasing by ~40% and the dividend per share increasing by nearly 60% during that time span.

This disconnect is further evidenced by the fact that the dividend yield has now climbed to levels (5% forward yield) not seen since the last recession, even though it is as safe as ever.

The current FFO payout ratio is a very safe 65% and the trailing twelve month AFFO payout ratio is under 70%. By contrast, peer Class A mall REIT considers its dividend to be safe enough to raise recently and its AFFO payout ratio is over 90%. Add in the fact that SPG is actually buying back its stock right now and the case for dividend safety becomes even stronger.

While the company did cut its dividend during the last recession, it has grown its dividend for nine years in a row now, putting it in great position to become a Dividend Achiever, an exclusive club of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. See our complete list and discussion of all Dividend Achievers here.

We also believe that the dividend is in much safer condition today than it was prior to the last recession due to the much stronger balance sheet and lower payout ratio.

Given these factors, we see total annualized returns over the next half decade landing in the 9.5%-11.5% range. This stems from our assumptions that SPG will achieve a 3%-5% annual FFO per share growth rate and that the multiple will expand slightly (~1.5% per year) in the coming years as the retail apocalypse fears gradually subside. Adding in the 5% dividend yield completes the total return picture.

Risks

While Simon Property Group's fortress-like balance sheet, world-class collection of properties, and growth investments mean it will almost certainly sail through any short-term economic/industry trauma, investors need to be prepared for a potentially rocky few months ahead.

At the end of May, retailers had announced 5,524 net store closures year-to-date and studies have shown that continued escalations of the trade war with China and now Mexico could exacerbate the chaotic situation in the retail industry. If retailers – who are already struggling with razor thin to nonexistent profit margins – are unable to pass along the increased costs from the tariffs to customers due to a floundering economy and/or the ever growing competition in the sector, they may have no choice but to shutter more stores at retail properties across the country.

Management even voiced concern about retail bankruptcies shaking out this year. However, as previously noted, management forecasts that retailer bankruptcies have already seen their worst and should steadily improve from here, enabling management to fairly easily complete the transition of their properties into more mixed-use and omni-channel retail centers, thereby growing occupancy and NOI numbers even more.

Source: Florida Mall Store Map

However, this assumes that economic metrics remain solid. Growth is already projected to slow significantly this year, and the economy may well slip into recession within the next 1-3 years. If that happens, retail will most likely experience a significant hit. While SPG's balance sheet and higher caliber properties will likely weather the storm better than many competitors will, it will still experience a hit to its profits.

Even apart from a macroeconomic impact, SPG's growth momentum from this past year appears to be slowing as management only expects 1.8% FFO/growth per share in 2019 at the midpoint of guidance.

Investor Takeaway

SPG's dividend yield is trading at levels not seen since the last recession and its shares also look quite cheap based on their history. This particularly true when you see how much FFO per share and dividends per share have grown over the past five years – a period in which the share price has gone virtually nowhere. Add in the low payout ratio, the A-rated balance sheet, and the strong portfolio metrics and growth investments, and the 5% dividend yield looks secure and poised to continue growing for the foreseeable future.

That being said, the company's slowing growth rate is concerning. Even its 5% dividend growth rate is half of its ten-year dividend CAGR. Still, if it can sustain just a 3%-5% dividend growth rate for the foreseeable future (which is certainly achievable if portfolio metrics remain stable, given its ~66% forward payout ratio), it could still deliver ~10% annualized total returns based on the Gordon Total Return Model.

Under normal circumstances, given its high-quality property portfolio and extremely strong balance sheet, this would seem like a slam dunk buy. However, given the threat of recession and the sudden slowdown in growth, investors should keep their position moderately sized. Overall, we give this stock a solid buy rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.