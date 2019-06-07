HEXO Corp.: Potential Revenues Make It A Buy Opportunity

It is quite undervalued based on the fact that its revenues could reach more than $200 million in the next twelve months.

Notice: All figures herein are Canadian dollars, except otherwise stated.

Introduction

HEXO Corp. (TSE: HEXO, NYSE: HEXO) is a cannabis company that is growing revenues at a nice clip. The most distinguishable feature of this company is the exclusive distribution and supply agreements it has with Quebec, the largest agreement of the industry. Although HEXO currently serves only four provinces (pre-merger), it reaches 87 percent of the Canadian people. Besides pure cannabis products, the company expects to develop cannabis-infused beverages, foods, and cosmetics in collaboration with larger companies, such as the partnership with Molson Coors Canada, named Truss Beverages. The Newstrike Brands’ merger will expose HEXO to four new provinces and expand production by 50%. With an enterprise value of $2.43 billion and 12-month-forward revenues in excess of $200 million, HEXO is a bit undervalued.

Business

Founded in 2013 as BFK Capital Corp and based in Quebec, HEXO Corp. is a cannabis producer of award-winning packaged goods with agreements to supply four provinces (pre-merger): Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. At first sight, HEXO seems to have a market reach handicap relative to competitors. It currently supplies four provinces, while top competitors reach 8-10 provinces, but those provinces’ population accounts for 87% of Canada’s population. Right now, almost all HEXO’s revenues come from a quarter of that percentage, the Quebec market, which indicates the potential inside of this company. Besides what I already mentioned, HEXO is expanding to other provinces through a $13 million investment in Fire & Flower to enter the private retail cannabis market and the acquisition of Newstrike Brands, which will be discussed later.

The most relevant agreement is the one with Quebec, an exclusive five-year supply contract with the Sociètè quèbècoise du cannabis (SQDC) that is worth more than $1 billion in revenues. The SQDC guarantees to buy from HEXO up to 20,000 kg (+30% market share in the first year) of products in the first post-legalization year, then 35,000 Kg in the second year, and 45,000 Kg in the third year. The amounts for the fourth and fifth years are yet TBD, but could be around 50,000 kg depending on the market growth. This agreement is quite beneficial for HEXO since it places an interesting floor to its revenues, but investors should focus on the fact that HEXO will store and distribute all orders generated by the SQDC online store, including products from other LPs with established supply agreements with the SQDC.

HEXO is pursuing partnerships with large companies to produce cannabis-infused products. See the image below for more details:

As part of this strategy, it has 42.5% stake in a joint venture (Truss Beverages) with Molson Coors Canada to produce non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages as well as 25% stake in Belleville Complex Inc. with a 2 million square feet facility in Ontario to grow CBD-rich hemp to supply the raw material to these cannabis-infused products. The partnership with Molson Coors and the Belleville facility prove that the company is trusted and recognized by other established corporations and it has secured a steady source of raw materials for these partnerships. If Truss succeeds in the beverages market, it will be easier for HEXO to attract other large companies to partner with it as part of the already mentioned strategy.

On the international front, HEXO has presence in the European medical market through a 33.34% stake in HEXOMed, a partnership with Qannabos, a Greek company. The joint venture has plans to develop a 350,000 sf licensed facility to supply the Eurozone and would be one of the first LPs in Greece, making it a probable leader in that country.

HEXO seems quite concentrated in Canada, and this is a threat. The 350,000-sf HEXOMed is only a fraction of the millions of sf the company has in Canada. Other states are opening up to legalize cannabis (even recreational), and some of them may dwarf Canada in terms of population and market opportunity. For instance, HEXO doesn’t seem ready to capitalize on markets such as Mexico, which is highly probable to legalize adult-use marijuana before 2020, or even Colombia. These two could mean a market opportunity of up to 5x Canada’s market. Europe is only a decent medical market, and I can’t see it making a bigger impact on HEXO revenues, given the current participation of medical products (9.4%) from the Canada’s market.

Newstrike Brands’ Merger

This transaction seems quite interesting and accretive to HEXO. The deal increases the provincial supply agreements to eight, adding Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. It adds production capacity of 42,000 kg per year from 1.8 million sf campuses, totaling 150,000 kg of products annually, and 3.6 million sf of licensed facilities. HEXO will also benefit from Up Cannabis, the main brand of Newstrike (HIP), and annual synergies of $10 million. The combined entity shall have a cash balance in excess of $260 million, which could fund operations and investments for a while, reducing equity dilution. Newstrike is a small producer with several provincial supply agreements, while HEXO is a larger producer with a few (but significant) supply agreements. Therefore, with their combined production capacity and the augmented geographical reach, the resulting entity is clearly stronger than the two of them going solo.

Valuation

With the news of the Newstrike acquisition, the management mentioned that the combined company would generate $400 million in revenues in fiscal year 2020 or the 12-month period ending July 31, 2020. Some use this figure while valuing HEXO with the forward EV/Revenue ratio and then compare it with competitors with results often obtained through third parties and not own calculations.

The problem here resides in that the $400 million figure is two fiscal years away, instead of the one year that most sources use to compute this ratio. So, let’s get to a reasonable projection for net revenues in the forward 12 months or until January 2020, which is two quarters away from July 31, 2020. According to the SQDC agreement, HEXO will supply 20,000 kg of products to Quebec in the first year of adult-use legalization. Assuming that first year began in October 2018 and ends in September 2019, HEXO has eight months to deliver the remaining 17,000 kg of the first year that could mean sales in the range of $85 million to $102 million.

Then, October 2019 would mark the start of the second year, in which 35,000 kg is to be delivered to the SQDC. Considering that during the four months from October 2019 to January 2020, HEXO will deliver 11,500 kg (four-month equivalent production), it could generate revenues between $57.5 and $69 million. Summing up, we get SQDC-only revenues in the range of $142.5 to $171 million, which during the last two reported quarters have represented 90% and 84% respectively.

Assuming that the SQDC participation trend continues as other provinces gain track and ends the forecasted period on the 80%, revenues excluding Newstrike would fall in the range of $178 million to $214 million. Newstrike Brands ended its first post-legalization quarter with sales of more than $5 million with only four supply contracts in place. It now has eight supply contracts and is reasonable to expect full year 2019 revenues in excess of $30 million. Thus, adding to the range, the final figure could be between $208 million and $244 million. It is worth noting that this estimation doesn’t include revenues from Truss (the partnership with Molson Coors).

According to this Newstrike Brands Management Circular, the diluted share count of the merger company amounts to 305.9 million, and at the current price of $8.60 as of May 31, the market cap amounts to $2.63 billion. See the image below for more details on the share count:

The debt amounts to $65 million, and the cash balance amounts to $261 million. So, the enterprise value amounts to $2.43 billion. Based on the forward sales calculated before, the forward EV/Revenues falls in the range of 10x to 11.7x. In a comparison with eight competitors, only three of them (Aphria with 11.05x, OrganiGram with 12.12x and The Green Organic Dutchman with 15.26x) posted similar valuations, and the rest of the group trades in the 20x-90x range. The image below provides further details:

HEXO seems undervalued relative to competitors. But, don’t be so excited about the news, the stock has been valued in the low range for a while. So, don’t expect it to skyrocket to the 20x-30x of forward EV/Revenues. HEXO still represents a decent investment opportunity with a little chance to expand its valuation and less-than-average downside risk.

Conclusion

With a production capacity of 150,000 kg and facilities with more than 3 million sf, HEXO seems poised to generate significant revenues and grab a relevant market share in Canada and Europe. It is the preferred supplier and distributor in Quebec, which will secure it hundreds of millions in revenues in the years to come. It is also venturing in new areas like cannabis-infused beverages and foods. The company has closed a merger with Newstrike Brands that is accretive in many ways and seems approved by the market. The management expects revenues to be more than $400 million in the fiscal years ending July 31, 2020, and according to my estimations, it could reach $200-$244 million in the 12 months from February 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020. With a forward EV/Revenues in the 10x-12x range, the stock seems quite undervalued. Remember it has been valued this way for a while although it has increased a bit and could not expand in valuation as you could expect.

