IMF Says The U.S. And China Trade Tariffs Are A Major Risk To World Growth

Sadly, some are unconvinced of this, including many in the current Administration, thus we're getting them.

That trade tariffs on imports are a distinctly silly idea is obvious - imports are the reason for trade in the first place.

What Is There For Us To Worry About?

As investors we would like there to be general sweetness and peace and round the world - war is very bad for business - plus a generally expanding economy. It's that second which leads to the profit rises from which we gain our dividends and capital gains. So, global economic growth, we like it.

That then means that we don't like things which reduce GDP growth. Currently when we look around at domestic economic indicators we find little to seriously alarm. The eurozone looks pretty feeble but then it always will, given the lousy economic structure they've locked themselves into. Japan has demographic problems. But these are both manageable. The US is growing nicely, having one of the longest economic expansions of modern times. The UK is rising above Brexit tensions and so on.

Leaving us with this one big risk that anyone can see, the trade war.

Tariffs Are A Bad Idea Anyway.

The entire aim of having trade is so that we can go buy those lovely things made by foreigners. We only export so as to be able to swap something for those foreign made goods. Thus tariffs are a bad idea to begin with - why should we tax ourselves for gaining access to the very point of our having trade in the first place? Sadly all too many don't grasp this point. Too many of them being in the current Trump Administration.

Over and above the general point that we don't want to limit trade nor imports there's another worry with tariffs and trade wars. Which is what the International Monetary Fund is complaining about. The imposition of more tariffs is a disruption to that global economy. One that is going to reduce growth, the very thing we all desire.

The IMF's Tariff Analysis:

US-China trade tensions have negatively affected consumers as well as many producers in both countries. The tariffs have reduced trade between the US and China, but the bilateral trade deficit remains broadly unchanged. While the impact on global growth is relatively modest at this time, the latest escalation could significantly dent business and financial market sentiment, disrupt global supply chains, and jeopardize the projected recovery in global growth in 2019.

That isn't really what we want someone to be saying about economic policy, is it? That it's going to leave us poorer than we would be in the absence of that policy?

The IMF also points to the direct effects of the tariffs themselves:

(US import changes as a result of tariffs - IMF)

Of course, from the point of view of those imposing the tariffs that's the point, that less is imported into the United States. But there's a bit of a problem for those who insist that it's the exports which make us richer. The reaction has been, by that standard, to also make us poorer:

(Tariff effects on US exports to China - IMF)

That's not the desired goal at all, is it?

Who Actually Pays The U.S. Tariffs?

Contrary to continued insistences it's not the exporters who pay the tariffs. It's the consumers inside the tariff barriers. Obviously so - it's the consumers who originally benefit from the cheap imports, it's going to them who suffer the cost of their absence.

(Consumer costs of tariffs - IMF)

Making Americans poorer isn't actually a known goal of any useful American economic policy even if it's the one that's currently being followed.

Then There's The Bit For Us Investors

We are interested in what happens to producers - when we're wearing our investor hats of course. And despite protestations tariffs aren't good for producers either. There are a few winners, those directly protected, but the effects ripple out far beyond them and for most are negative. This is only the beginning:

(Producer effect of tariffs - IMF)

In basic economic logic tariffs and trade wars are just a bad idea to start with. But the increase in them, the near random announcement of them, is even worse. We can actually see the consumer and equity losses happening as a result of this first set of opening salvos in this trade war. And our problem is that, according to all the rhetoric, it's only going to get worse.

For Us Investors

The one great risk that anyone can see in this global economy is that this silly trade war gets worse. We can already see some effects and yet people keep ratcheting up the rhetoric, the promised actions. It's not actually true that the Smoot Hawley tariffs of the 1930s caused the Great Depression but they most certainly made it a great deal worse. Today there's not even a reason for having a trade war but there's a possibility that we'll stumble into a proper one all the same.

My particular opinion is that this is the one great risk we all face. Foolishness over tariffs and trade wars. And my advice is the more people talk about more tariffs then the more wary of equities we all should be. The macroeconomic impact of a significant trade war would be much greater than the beneficial effects upon any specific company being protected. From the point of view of us as investors such a war is one no one can win.

Thus monitor declared actions and act accordingly, risk off the more jingoistic about trade the rhetoric becomes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.