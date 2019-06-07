Upland Software Acquires Kapost For Sales And Marketing Tech

UPLD is executing an acquisition strategy to quickly build out its marketing and customer experience software offerings.

Upland Software has acquired Kapost for up to $50 million.

Quick Take

Kapost operates as a sales- and marketing-oriented, cloud-based content operations platform provider.

UPLD acquired Kapost as part of a larger acquisitive approach to building out its sales enablement and customer experience suites.

Target Company

Boulder, Colorado-based Kapost was founded in 2010 to help enterprises more efficiently orchestrate all stages of content planning, production, and distribution as well as pinpoint hidden gaps in content strategy, track content performance, and measure return on investment.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Toby Murdock, who was previously EVP, product development at Buzznet.

Below is an overview video of the Kapost Suite:

Source: Kapost

Kapost’s primary offerings include content operations discovery and alignment, software implementation and training, platform integration and configuration, as well as customer success, support, advocacy, and engagement.

Company partners or major customers include:

Randstad (RAND)

Synopsys (SNPS)

Lenovo

Datawatch

Greenway Health (GWAY)

IBM Analytics (IBM)

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $19 million in the company and include Salesforce Ventures (CRM), Lead Edge Capital, A.M.E. Ventures, High Country Venture, Iron Gate Capital, Cue Ball, Access Venture Partners, and FLOODGATE among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global content marketing software [CMS] industry was valued at $4.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $9.6 billion by 2023.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 18.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the ongoing adoption of CMS for personalized marketing, engagement, and social media as well as the increasing use of omnichannel messaging for enhancing the customer experience.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to the rapid adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by large diversified populations, resulting in the rapid implementation of content marketing software.

Major competitive vendors that provide CMS include:

Adobe (ADBE)

Brand Maker

Contently

Hubspot (HUBS)

Kenscio

Onespot

Oracle (ORCL)

Salesforce (CRM)

Wedia

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Upland disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $45 million in upfront cash at closing plus a $5 million indemnification holdback to be paid in twelve months.

Management updated the firm’s full-year guidance based on the transaction, as follows:

For the full year ending December 31, 2019, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $209.0 and $213.0 million, including subscription and support revenue between $195.0 and $198.2 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 44% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $76.5 and $78.9 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 37% at the midpoint, representing growth of 46% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2018. The transaction will be immediately accretive to Upland’s Adjusted EBITDA per share.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, Upland had $14 million in cash and equivalents and $391 million in total liabilities of which $272.1 was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $4.7 million.

In the past 12 months, UPLD’s stock price has risen 36.2% vs. Smartsheets’s (SMAR) rise of 60.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings in ten out of the last twelve quarters have been positive surprises and the firm’s earnings have increased markedly since 2016:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated but has generally stabilized around evenly divided between positive and negative aspects, as determined by a linguistic analysis:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Upland acquired Kapost to bolster its sales enablement and customer experience suites.

As Sean Nathaniel, Upland CTO stated in the deal announcement,

Kapost’s powerful technology and built-in artificial intelligence adds advanced end-to-end content operations capability to our enterprise sales and marketing solutions, allowing complex sales and marketing organizations to boost the impact, relevance, and return on investment of their content.

The Kapost platform features an open architecture, collaboration capabilities, and a set of APIs that enable organizations to customize their implementations.

The deal will add $15 million in revenue, so it appears Upland paid approximately a 3.3x multiple on revenue, a reasonable price.

Upland’s CEO Jack McDonald added that the firm’s ‘acquisition pipeline is robust, and we are actively pursuing additional opportunities to build out our solution suites,’ so it appears we can expect further acquisitions in the near future to speed Upland’s time to market.

