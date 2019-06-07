It's Not Too Late To Buy MercadoLibre

Despite the run-up, we believe that MercadoLibre's stock still represents an attractive investment opportunity.

On 5/3/19, MercadoLibre’s (MELI) stock soared 20% from $482 to nearly $579 on better than expected earnings. Strong results in the company’s payments business helped to propel revenues and drive the stock price higher.

Despite the recent run-up in price, we still feel that MercadoLibre represents an attractive investment opportunity.

Brief Company Recap

MercadoLibre operates one of the leading ecommerce platforms in Latin America. Its marketplace platform allows businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online in either a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company also provides logistical support to online vendors, classified and advertising services, and the ability for vendors to set up online stores on its platform.

Through its MercadoPago business, it provides online payment solutions to both on and off-marketplace customer.

Better Than Expected Results

MELI reported Net Revenues of $473.8 million, up 92.9% from the first quarter in 2018 on an FX neutral basis, according to the company’s earnings release.

However, it was the company’s payments division that impressed investors. Total payment volume at MerdaoPago reached $5.6 billion, an increase of over 85% from 2018’s first quarter and the highest in the company’s history. The total number of transactions increased 93% versus the first quarter of last year to total nearly 144 million transactions in the first quarter of 2019.

The payments group experienced continued growth in off-platform payments which grew nearly 200% on an FX neutral basis over last year’s first quarter. Off-platform payments processed 88.2 million transactions with a transaction value of $2.5.

Mobile point-of-services (MPOS) transactions propelled growth on the off-line payments platform with transaction volume growing 260.4% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis and comprising over 43% of non-platform volume.

Net income of nearly $12 million exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Capital Raised

During March 2019, MELI raised $1.9 billion through a public offering. The company said that the capital raised will give them greater balance sheet flexibility and is expected to fund the growth in payment initiatives as well as in the development of its logistics capabilities.

Is It Too Late to Buy MELI?

While MELI’s stock advanced nearly 20% on the earnings news and is up 80% year-to-date, and the stock is not cheap by any metric, we believe that the stock still offers value for investors.

Not only are MELI’s revenues growing, but they are growing at an accelerating pace. The company’s earnings presentation highlights that quarterly revenues in the first quarter of 2018 increased 30% over 2017’s first quarter on an FX neutral basis. However, 2019’s first quarter revenue increased 93% over 2018’s first quarter on an FX neutral basis. In fact, in every quarter since the first quarter of 2018, revenue growth has been consistently increasing at an increasing rate.

At the same time, the company is working to lower its expenses. In the first quarter of 2019, free shipping costs decreased to $74 million from $112 million in the first quarter of 2018.

In addition, the company continues to focus on growing its payments and logistics businesses, as evidenced by March’s capital raise.

Finally, the company’s founder and CEO, Marcos Galperin, currently owns 4 million shares, or 9% of the company’s stock. So, his interests are clearly aligned with those of shareholders.

Expectations Increasing

While analyst expectations are not necessarily a reason for buying a stock, it is constructive that analysts are beginning to realize the potential in MELI and are upgrading their estimates and opinions.

Summary

Despite its recent run-up, we feel that MercadoLibre stock still offers value for investors. Its revenue growth has been increasing at an increasing rate while the company continues to work on increasing profitability. MELI’s payment platform continues to surprise on the upside and the company is focusing on expanding its capabilities in this area.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am the founder of the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce Index, which is licensed to Exchange Traded Concepts and serves as the basis for the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ). I manage an Emerging Markets Hedge Fund that is sometimes long constituents of EMQQ and myself and my family are long EMQQ.