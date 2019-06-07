Weak May Jobs Report Could Force The Fed's Hand

Financial markets could melt up in the short term. Long term, investors should avoid cyclical names and companies with high debt loads.

75,000 new jobs were added in May, much less than economists expected.

Source: Financial Times

The May jobs report showed 75,000 new jobs were added, less than the 185,000 economists were expecting, and well below the 224,000 jobs added in April:

The US economy added just 75,000 jobs in May, a sharp drop-off from a month earlier, in the latest sign the Federal Reserve may need to cut rates in order to sustain a decade-long expansion. Non-farm payrolls dropped from April's 224,000, which was also revised downward from the 263,000 initially reported, the Department of Labor reported on Friday. The May hirings were lower than the median 185,000 predicted by economists. Despite the disappointing data, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 per cent, matching its lowest level since 1969.

Employment in professional and business services rose by 33,000. Healthcare jobs increased by 16,000; this followed a 27,000 increase in April. Construction rose by 4,000 after increasing by 30,000 in April. Construction could be driven by low interest rates and animal spirits leading a U.S. building boom. When that boom will end is anybody's guess. Of note is that employment was little changed in the mining and manufacturing sectors. Mining could face headwinds if a trade war with China tamps down prices for commodities.

Manufacturing continues to falter, which could be a sign that (1) the economy is in decline and (2) more Fed action may not help anytime soon.

Unemployment Rate Steady At 3.6 Percent

In April, the unemployment rate was an eye-popping 3.6 percent - the lowest it has been since December 1969. In May the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 percent. The economy is considered at full-employment at 5.0 percent unemployment. Such a low unemployment figure implies a strong economy that could potentially overheat. Workers should be able to demand higher wages in a tight labor market.

Average hourly wages were $27.83, up 3.1 percent versus the same month last year. We could be at an inflection point pursuant to wage growth. Wage growth of 2.8 percent in February 2018 sparked inflation fears and caused volatility in financial markets. Growth in core personal consumption expenditures ("PCE"), the Fed's measure of inflation, has been anemic. Core PCE growth in March was 1.6 percent, less than the 2.0 percent range targeted by the Fed. To stoke future inflation fears, it could take 2.0 percent core PCE growth and 3.0 percent wage growth. That may not happen anytime soon.

Will The Fed Cut Rates?

At a recent conference hosted by the Federal Reserve of Chicago, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell intimated a rate cut could be warranted if the trade war with China and Mexico intensified:

Referring to tariffs, which in the past month have been raised on imports from China and threatened on imports from Mexico, he said that the Fed would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labour market and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective".

Given the fact that core PCE growth has consistently undershot the Fed's 2.0 percent target, I believe a pause on further rate hikes could be warranted. The Fed has promised to remain data dependent, and the data suggests that inflation is benign. As early as March, Larry Kudlow, the president's economic advisor, suggested a 50 basis point rate cut was warranted:

This was before trade wars with China and Mexico heated up. I do not believe President Trump actually wants a trade war with China. I view the trade war talk as a negotiating tactic to achieve his goal of getting China to stop pirating U.S. software. It would seem silly for Powell to cut rates due to negative effects of a trade war and then have the trade war settled shortly thereafter.

According to the Financial Times, markets suggest the odds of a Fed rate cut are around 60 percent:

Federal funds futures data suggests the odds of at least three quarter-point reductions in the Fed's benchmark rate this year are now around 63 per cent, from 53 per cent on Tuesday. Just a month ago, the implied probability of such a scenario was effectively nil.

There is no guarantee a rate cut could spur the economy, but it could help stocks. The Dow Jones (DIA) rose Friday on the weak jobs report and now hovers around 26,000. I do not believe a rate cut will come this summer. However, if the trade war lasts beyond August, then Powell may be forced to cut rates due to a dismal economic outlook.

Conclusion

Financial markets could drift higher on an anticipation of a rate cut. Long term, I am bearish on the economy. This still remains a stock picker's market. Investors should avoid cyclical names and companies with high debt loads.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.