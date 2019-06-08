Silver - A Bullish Week

Just when it looked like silver was heading for a test of $14 per ounce and perhaps a test of the November 2018 low at $13.86, or even the December 2015 bottom at $13.635, the price turned around at the end of May and put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart, by only two ticks. Silver fell to a low at $14.245 during the week of May 28, which was eight cents below the prior week's low, and closed the week at $14.56 per ounce. The high from the previous week was at $14.55. While the move was not overly convincing, it did come on elevated volume which is typically a validation of the bullish trading pattern. Last week, silver traded above the $15 per ounce level for the first time since the final week of April as gold posted an even more significant gain. Silver had a bullish week, and time will tell if the price action is finally the beginning of a long-overdue recovery in the silver market or if it is set up for yet another disappointment and failure.

If silver is now ready to blast off to the upside, it could be the perfect time for the Velocity Shares 3XLong Silver ETN product (USLV) but be careful because if silver is set up for another failure, the product will lose value quickly.

Passions run high in the silver market - lots of comments on my last piece

Last week, I published a piece titled "Conspiracy In Silver - A Delusion." The article generated more comments than most of my articles on commodities, and many of those who chimed in demonstrated their passion by taking me to task for my opinion. One comment said that I should be tossed off Seeking Alpha as a contributor for "disinformation." I believe that Seeking Alpha is a portal for all opinions, and let me be clear, my articles are only my opinion based on both my interpretation of current market events, and my experience in the commodities, forex, and other markets dating back to the early 1980s. I write because I wish to share my experiences, not to infuriate readers. In some cases, it seems that my last work on the silver market achieved the latter.

I apologize to anyone I may have offended with the piece or my responses to their comments. I have not changed my opinion, which is based on many years of running one of the leading bullion dealing houses. During that time, I learned a lot about the depth and breadth of the silver market. Subscribers to my service have read the story of my involvement in one of the most substantial long positions in the silver market in modern history. I respect the opinions of others, and while I am quite sure that the world's leading bank is not involved in a conspiracy to hold the price of silver down, I would be shocked and more than disappointed if those espousing a contrary opinion turned out to be right. When it comes to those who disagree with my opinion about a vast manipulation scheme of the silver market, I do agree with them about one significant issue. Silver is hard money, and the recent price action does nothing to erase its history or future as a precious means of exchange.

Silver is a commodity that has a long history of provoking passions. Any student of US history knows that a primary issue during the 1898 Presidential election between William Jennings Bryan and William McKinley was backing the dollar with silver or gold. McKinley won, and so did gold. Silver has a long history as a loser, and perhaps that is why so many are so passionate about the metal.

Silver flirted with $15 over the past week

The price of silver rose from the ashes last week. After hitting a low at $14.245 on the nearby COMEX futures contract during the final week of May, the price put in a bullish reversal and probed above the $15 per ounce level during the first week of June.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, silver reached a peak at $15.15 last week before settling at just over the $15 level on the nearby July futures contract. Open interest has been edging higher in the silver market since the final week of April rising from 196,610 on April 20 to 219,051 contracts as of June 6. The weekly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators have crossed to the upside in oversold territory in the silver market. Weekly historical volatile at 10.67% is higher than the lows of the year at 6.06% in early May but remains art a very depressed historical level given silver's reputation as a highly volatile metal.

The ratio approaches its modern-day high

Silver followed gold higher over the past week, and the operative word is followed. Silver continued to underperform its precious cousin during the most recent rally. The all-time modern-day peak in the silver-gold ratio came in 1990 when it took 93.18449 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold. Last week, the ratio between the prices of the two precious metals rose to its highest level since 1992 when it breached the 90:1 level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of August gold futures divided by July silver futures displays the highest level for the price relationship in twenty-seven years. While many market participants ascribe no value to this measure, it does tell us that silver continues to lag the price action in gold from a historical perspective. When it comes to history, the current price level of silver represents deviance from the norm. The average of the silver-gold ratio since 1974 is at just under the 55:1 level.

Silver could be ready to move higher

Gold is showing signs that a challenge of the July 2016 peak at $1377.50 could be on the horizon. The market now believes that the US Fed will cut rather than hike short-term interest rates with many analysts expecting a 50-basis point decline in the Fed Funds rate by the end of 2019. After rising to a new high in May at 98.26, the dollar index pulled back to under the 96.5 level at the end of last week. The continuous contract price of gold stood at around the $1340 level at the end of last week, which is only $37.50 or 2.8% below the technical resistance level at the July 2016 peak at $1377.50 per ounce. While gold could run into resistance on the way to a challenge of that level, it remains within reach based on the recent price action.

When it comes to silver which was trading at $15 per ounce last Friday, the price is $6.095 or over 40% below its July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. Silver has a lot of catching up to do, and if gold can break to the upside, we could be in for a shocking move in the silver market.

USLV with a tight time and price stop

I believe that the stars are lining up for both the gold and silver markets. One of the most significant trends in markets is that the price of gold has been moving higher in all currencies since the turn of this century. The price of gold in the dollar, euro, yen, and most every other currency is bullish. History tells us that gold and silver are currencies with a lot more staying power than any of the legal tenders in circulation today. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. Gold and silver prices are highly sensitive to moves in the dollar versus other foreign exchange instruments and US interest rates. With the dollar sliding since its most recent peak, and US rates set to decline, the stage is set for a move to the upside in the prices of the two precious metals. When gold blows through the July 2016 high like a hot knife through butter, silver's potential is explosive.

For those who believe a substantial rally is on the horizon for the silver market, the Velocity Shares 3XLong Silver ETN product could be the perfect instrument to turbocharge the price action in a market that may be a bubbling bullish volcano ready to explode. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

The leverage in tools like USLV comes at a price, which is time decay. If the price of silver does not move higher or goes sideways, the leveraged ETN product will lose value. Additionally, the leveraged makes it susceptible to reverse splits, which destroy the value of the instrument over time. USLV has net assets of $216.36 million and trades 195,217 shares each day making it a liquid product. USLV has an expense ratio of 1.65%.

The price of silver rallied from $14.245 to a high at $15.15 recently, a rise of 6.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, USLV moved from $54.09 to $64.53 per share or 19.3%, which was triple the rise in the silver futures market. Silver had a bullish week, and it could be up to gold if we are on the verge of a significant break out to the upside in the two precious metals futures markets. If they do not break higher, I expect I will hear an earful from those who believe that there is a big hand above the precious metals markets preventing them from moving higher. I am bullish on gold and silver but will keep tight stops on all positions as they have a history of price failure when they look their best. When it comes to the USLV product, I suggest both a price and a time stop as time is your enemy with leveraged ETN products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver