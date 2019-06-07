Moody's Isn't Cheap At A 4% Free Cash Flow Yield

Approximately a quarter of the FCF is spent on the dividend, the remainder goes to share buybacks.

Introduction

It has been more than three years since I had a look at Moody’s (MCO), the credit ratings and analytical tool company. Now the company’s share price has doubled since the previous article, it’s perhaps a good moment to revisit the original investment thesis.

Moody’s also has to deal with margin pressure

Moody’s proudly mentions a 1% revenue increase and a 0.5% increase in its EPS, but this was mainly due to a much lower tax rate and shouldn’t perhaps be mentioned so eagerly.

Source: SEC Filings

The company’s revenue did increase from $1.13B to $1.14B, but the operating expenses increased by roughly 7% to $690M which resulted in a 6% lower operating income, causing the operating margin to decrease from 43.56% in Q1 2018 to 40.43% in the first quarter of the current year. The higher expenses were predominantly caused by "pure" operating expenses, and although approximately $5.5M in additional expenses was caused by restructuring programs, it’s clear there’s a more fundamental issue and the ongoing restructuring isn’t the main culprit of the margin decrease.

The finance expenses (net interest expenses) remained pretty much unchanged, resulting in an 8% lower pre-tax income which fell to $412M. Fortunately the net income dropped by just 1% to almost $374M, and this is entirely due to the much lower average tax rate. Whereas the average tax pressure in Q1 2018 was approximately 14.58%, this decreased to an even more exceptional average tax rate of 9.21%. The explanation given by Moody’s on this ultra-low tax rate is pretty short: The company claims it’s due to "regulations relating to the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and lower non-US taxes on software development." Moody’s management hasn’t provided a tax rate guidance in its press release, but has been guiding for a full-year tax rate of 21-22% during the Q1 conference call, which indeed is more in line with the expectations.

This also means that on a normalized basis (using the guided average tax rate), Moody’s Q1 income would have been just $323M, or $1.70 per share instead of the reported EPS of $1.96 per share.

I originally liked Moody’s because of its low-capex business model, and this was reconfirmed in the first quarter.

Source: SEC Filings

The company reported an operating cash flow of $367M, but after neutralizing the changes in its working capital position, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $473M. That’s relatively high, as Moody’s reported a $35.7M stock-based compensation in Q1. This obviously has a negative impact on the operating income as it’s an expense, but it’s a non-cash expense, so it has no impact on the operating and free cash flow.

The total level of investments was just $20M, so the adjusted free cash flow result came in at $453M, and would be around $440M if we would exclude the deferred taxes from the equation as well. If I would apply the normalized tax rate, the net adjusted free cash flow in Q1 would be around $390M.

What did the company spend its free cash flow on?

That’s a lot of free cash flow, and it’s always interesting to check where a company’s priorities are.

In Moody’s case, shareholder rewards still appear to be the company’s main focus, and MCO has repurchased a total of 2.7M shares for a total cost of $448M (indicating an average cost of US$166 per share) in the first quarter of the year combined with a $125M bill for an Accelerated Share Repurchase program.

Dividends have never been very important to Moody’s, and the total cash outflow related to dividends as just $94.4M in the first quarter as the company hiked its quarterly dividend to half a dollar per share. The annualized dividend of $2/share results in a dividend yield of just over 1%, so it’s clear the share buybacks are deemed to be a higher priority than paying a dividend. That’s perhaps an interesting choice considering the stock is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of just 4%.

While Moody’s can’t do much else but buying back stock (small bolt-on acquisitions are tough to find and pursue in its sector), perhaps the company could consider a Dutch Auction whereby shareholders can tender (a part of) their position to the company at a price above the market price. It’s a bit more complicated than a regular on-the-market buyback program, but it could be a nice gesture towards its shareholders.

Source: SEC filings

As Moody’s still has $1.2B in cash on the balance sheet, I would like them to just repay the expensive senior notes that are maturing in 2020. These bonds have a 5.5% coupon, and I would be in favor of Moody’s just repaying the notes rather than refinancing them. Considering the size of the note is $500M, repaying the debt would save Moody’s $27.5M in annual interest expenses, resulting in a post tax free cash flow increase of $21.45M, or in excess of 11 cents per share per year.

Investment thesis

At a free cash flow yield of 4%, I’m not a buyer of Moody’s common shares at these prices but some of the bonds could be an interesting option. The yield to maturity of the 4.875% bond maturing in February 2024 is approximately 2.5% (based on the current trading price of 110 cents on the dollar and a repayment of the principal in 2024), and that’s approximately 0.7% higher than the interest rate on the five-year US Treasury these days.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.