Crude Oil Continues To Slip - Is It Getting To The Buy Zone?

After trading at highs of $66.60 on the nearby NYMEX WTI futures contract at $75.59 per barrel on the active month ICE Brent futures contract in late April, the price of the commodity that powers the world turned lower. A little over one month after it hit its high, the price of crude oil has entered what many analysts call "bear market territory." When a market falls by over 20%, it is considered a bear, which I never quite grasped. A bear market is one where the price of an asset moves lower over a period. A bearish trend can be an intraday, daily, weekly, monthly, or longer, so to assign an official title, in my opinion, is nonsense. The fact is that the oil market is in a significant downtrend, and since the week of May 20, it has become a falling knife. Last week, the price was probing at the $50 per barrel level on the NYMEX futures as it dropped to a low at $50.60. The August Brent crude oil traded down to $59.45, as it flirted with levels below $60 per barrel for the first time since late January.

Catching a falling knife in a futures market can be a dangerous gamble. However, contrarian positions can offer the most attractive opportunities. Oil-related equities have declined alongside the energy commodity. BP (BP) is one of the leading integrated oil companies in the world. BP shares correlate well with the price of crude oil. Since April, BP stock has declined from a high at $45.38 to its most recent price at $42.31 per share, a drop of almost 7%. While the price of crude oil could fall further, it is possible that the current selloff will turn out to be a buying opportunity. I would not purchase BP shares in the current environment but buying an in-the-month call option for an extended maturity could be one way to buy the current dip in the energy commodity with limited risk.

A significant gain since late 2018 leads to a substantial decline in May and early June

The price of crude oil fell from $76.90 in early October 2018 to a low at $42.36 on the nearby NYMEX crude oil contract at the end of 2018. The energy commodity then proceeded to recover to a high at $66.60 per barrel in late April.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights the recovery of over 57% that led to the most recent decline to a low at $50.60 per barrel on June 5. Nearby NYMEX futures were trading at the $53.80 level on Friday, June 7. The NYMEX futures fell by 24% during the most recent correction from high to low.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the price of nearby Brent futures, the pricing benchmark for two-thirds of the world's crude oil fell from $86.72 in early October to a low at $49.96 in late December, a decline of 42%. Brent futures then rallied to a high at $75.59 in late April when it turned lower and fell to a low at $59.45 last week, a drop of 21.5%. Brent futures were at the $63.20 level on Friday, but they also suffered a significant percentage decline. The price action in Brent since October outperformed the WTI NYMEX futures. Rising concerns over the Middle East have caused the Brent benchmark to do better than WTI crude oil.

Crude oil looks sick as products keep pace

Crude oil product prices have suffered losses during the recent decline of 24% in WTI futures, but both have done better than the raw crude oil on a percentage basis.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby NYMEX gasoline futures shows that the price of the fuel declined from a high at $2.1559 per gallon during the week of April 22 to a low at $1.6625 last week, a drop of 22.9% as the gasoline market marginally outperformed crude oil during the peak season of demand as we head into the heart of the summer.

Source: CQG

NYMEX heating oil futures, which are a proxy for all distillate fuels, fell from $2.1377 during the week of May 13 to a low at $1.7402 per gallon last week, a drop of 18.6% as the distillates did even better than gasoline compared to the price of crude oil which is the primary ingredient in the production of both products.

The price action in the product markets could be a ray of sunshine for crude oil because the demand for gasoline and distillates often translates into demand for crude oil.

Inventories and daily U.S. production weigh on the price of oil

Last week, one of the factors that weighed on the price of oil was the latest reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration when it comes to the level of inventories of the energy commodity. The EIA reported a new high for US production at 12.4 million barrels per day for the week ending on May 31. The EIA also said that stocks of crude oil rose by 6.8 million barrels for the final week of May, which was 6% above the five-year average. They also noted that gasoline and distillate stocks increased by 3.2 and 4.6 million barrels, respectively.

The API said that oil stocks rose by 3.545 million barrels with increases of 2.696 million barrels of gasoline and 6.314 million barrels of distillates for the week ending on May 31. The stock numbers came after Baker Hughes said that the number of rigs in operation in the US at the end of May stood at 800, which was 61 lower than last year at this time. Even though the rig count is down on a year-on-year basis, production is at a record level, and stocks are climbing. The inventory data was a bearish weight for the crude oil market which approached the $50 per barrel support level on WTI futures and probed below the $60 per barrel on Brent futures.

The Middle East and OPEC are wild cards

OPEC will meet on June 25 and 26 to decide on the cartel's production policy for the second half of 2019. The recent drop in the price of the energy commodity provides a compelling reason for OPEC to leave the 1.2 million barrel per day production cut in place for the rest of this year. Had the price remained near the April high, the cartel may have reconsidered the level of quotas on members, but the recent decline of over 20% in both benchmark crude oil markets is a reason to maintain the status quo.

Meanwhile, the world has focused on the effect of protectionist policies and the impact of the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China on the global economy. A slowdown would lower the demand for energy, which contributed to the recent slide in prices. However, the US sanctions on Iran have raised the political temperature in the world's most turbulent region. The US refused to extend exemptions to the eight countries that purchase crude oil from Iran in April, and the rhetoric between Washington and Teheran has been rising. While crude oil continued to decline last week, the potential for price spikes to the upside is a clear and present danger in the market. Any hostilities or violence that result in problems for production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East would cause supply concerns and would force the price of the energy commodity higher in the blink of an eye. The Brent-WTI spread has remained at a significant premium for Brent crude for two reasons. The first is the OPEC production cuts and the record levels of output in the US. The second and perhaps more significant is the threat of retaliatory actions by Iran aimed at the US, Saudi Arabia, or either of the two nation's interests in the region. While crude oil has entered "bear market territory," Iran stands as a factor that could turn the bear into a bull quickly.

Over the coming weeks, any surprises from the Iranians or OPEC at their meeting in a few weeks could add significant volatility to the crude oil futures markets.

Call options rather than outright longs will allow safer exposure to the upside - BP correlated with crude oil

BP shares have a high correlation with the price of crude oil.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, BP shares hit a high at $47.16 per share in late September when the price of oil was on its way to the high in early October. The shares then fell to a low at $36.28 in late December, a decline of 23%. BP rallied alongside the energy commodity reaching a peak at $45.38 per share on April 8, a recovery of 25% from the December low. On Friday, June 7, BP was trading at $42.30, 6.8% below the April peak.

Crude oil could be a falling knife, so buying BP shares at their current level could be a dangerous move. However, the lower the price of the shares fall, the more attractive a long-term in-the-money call option could become for those looking to buy a dip and take exposure to the energy commodity. At Friday's level, BP was trading at a P/E ratio of 14.45 times earnings. The company has a market cap of $146.655 billion and trades over 4.8 million shares each day. BP also offers shareholders a highly attractive 6.04% dividend at its current share price. A $40 call option on BP shares that expires on Jan. 15, 2021, was trading at the $4.75 level as of last Friday. The call option provides the opportunity for an investor or trader to have long exposure to the shares with only $4.75 at risk. At the lows last December, BP shares traded at $36.28, which was $6.02 below its current price level at $42.30 per share. Even if BP stock returns to that level, the call option provides the opportunity to wait out a price decline with a defined level of risk. At the current price, the option has $2.30 in intrinsic value and $2.45 in time value as it is an in-the-money option.

I expect lots of volatility in the crude oil market. The price is currently a falling knife which could lead to lower lows over the coming weeks. However, with the economic noose tightening around the necks of Iran's leadership, the chances for hostilities that could impact the flow of oil around the world are increasing. I am a buyer of call options on BP shares for early 2021 expiration to take advantage of the current price weakness in the crude oil market.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.