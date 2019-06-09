The Mexican Surprise And Lots Of Volatility On The Horizon

On June 10, the world will find out if President Trump's announcement on May 31 that he would be slapping tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States was a bluff or the real thing. The tariffs are supposed to go into effect this week at 5% and will rise by 5% each month. Eventually, the markets could be facing a 25% tariff on all Mexican exports to the US.

While immigration and the flow of drugs across the Mexican-American border is an issue, both countries benefit from the flow of goods across the extended border. So many of the products that Mexican and American citizens use each day are exports from the neighboring countries. Trade barriers are likely to damage both economies over the coming months.

The threat of tariffs sent both the Mexican peso and stock market lower on May 31. However, the stocks have recovered at the beginning of June as the market is betting that President Trump is bluffing or Mexico will make concessions that will avoid another front in what is starting to look like a global trade war. The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW) holds shares in many Mexican companies that could suffer under the weight of protectionism over the coming months.

A surprise on the final day of May

On May 31, US President Donald Trump shocked markets when he announced that tariffs on Mexico would begin on June 10 at a rate of 5% and they would rise each month by the same percentage. The protectionism was not about trade as the US, Canada, and Mexico had recently agreed to the replacement of NAFTA, the new and improved USMCA. The President became fed up with the lack of cooperation from the Mexico government when it comes to the flow of immigrants and drugs into the US.

With a divided government and little chance of achieving his border goals with the Congress, the administration is looking to pressure the Mexican government and time will tell if the policy works. Meanwhile, another trade dispute comes at a time when the US and China have escalated the ongoing tariffs and retaliatory measures. The rhetoric that has been going back and forth between Washington and Beijing since May 10 has reached a new level, and optimism over the potential for an agreement turned to pessimism. The tariffs on Mexico are another factor that has increased volatility in markets and has the potential to weigh on economic growth. The President claims that tariffs on the US's neighbor to the south will cause American businesses to move back within the borders of the US.

However, with the tightest labor markets since the 1960s, it is likely that the protectionist measures will also cause consumers to pay more for products causing inflation to rise. Since the announcement on the final day of May, the price of gold has increased from under $1300 per ounce to a high of almost $1350 on June 5. Gold is a barometer of inflationary pressures. At the same time, the markets are now betting that the US Fed will slash interest rates by 50 basis points or more by the end of 2019 in response to a slowdown in economic activity because of the spread of protectionist policies.

Protectionism distorts commodities prices

Tariffs and subsidies interfere with the flow of commodities and products from points of production to areas of consumption around the world. The duties distort prices as they cause inventories to grow in some parts of the world and shortages to develop in others. We have witnessed the impact of tariffs on the soybean futures market which dropped from a high at $10.71 per bushel in 2018 to the most recent low at under $8, the lowest price in a decade after the escalation of the trade dispute with the Chinese. Since China typically purchases one-quarter of the US soybean crop each year, the tariffs have caused supplies to rise in the US while China searches the world for the oilseed to fulfill the requirements of their 1.4 billion people.

At the same time, economic weakness in China has sent the price of copper and base metals substantially lower since April. The price of copper was trading near the $3 per pound level in April when the market was optimistic that a trade deal between the countries with the world's leading GDPs was close. As the trade negotiations soured, the price of copper dropped to its current level around the $2.6275 per pound level, taking most of the other nonferrous metals the lower prices. Copper and the other nonferrous metals are the building blocks of infrastructure, and as China suffers under the weight of the tariffs, a slowdown in their economy has curtailed demand for the building blocks of infrastructure. We could see lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes if the dispute with China continues after Presidents Trump and Xi meet at the end of this month at the G20 gathering in Osaka, Japan.

Mexico is a significant trading partner - is it a bluff?

When it comes to Mexico, the country exports cars and car parts, electric machinery and other machinery, crude oil, medical instruments, and fresh fruits and vegetables to the US. The US exports lots of products to Mexico. Some of the products move back and forth across the border at various stages of processing and manufacturing. The tariffs and the potential for retaliatory measures by the Mexican government would damage the economy of both nations. Mexico's labor costs are far below those in the US. Many American businesses have moved at least some of their operations south of the border to stay competitive.

US and Mexican negotiators are hard at work to find a compromise to avoid a trade war. We will soon find out if President Trump's plans to slap Mexico with tariffs is just a ploy to get the governments attention when it comes to dealing with the problems on the border. If his plan works, it would have been a brilliant bluff; if not, we could see increased fear and uncertainty in markets as the wave of protectionism continues to spread.

The Mexican peso slips below the low end of its trading range

On May 31, the value of the Mexican peso dropped after the announcement that tariffs will take effect on June 10.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the Mexican currency fell from $0.0522 against the dollar at the close of business on May 30 to a low at $.05016 on June 3, a decline of 3.9%, and was trading closer to the low last Friday at $0.05100. At the same time, the US dollar also declined.

Source: Barchart

The daily chart of the US dollar index illustrates that the index closed on May 30 at 98.105 to a low at 96.405 on June 6, a drop of 1.7%. The dollar index was around the 96.50 level last Friday. The currency markets are telling us that a trade dispute is likely to impact both economies.

Lots of volatility ahead for Mexican stocks - EWW as oil and tariffs create lots of pessimism

The effect of the threat of tariffs took a more significant toll on Mexican stocks. The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF holds shares in the leading companies in Mexico. EWW's most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The ETF has net assets of $783.54 million and trades over 3.8 million shares on average each day. The expense ratio for EWW is 0.47%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the EWW ETF closed on May 30 at $44.54 and dropped to a low at $42.14, a decline of 5.4%. A rally in US stocks and some positive comments from the administration that the tariffs may be delayed as negotiations are ongoing took the price to a high at $45.62 on June 6, but it fell back to $43.61 on June 7.

We are likely to see lots of volatility in the Mexican stock market and the value of the peso over the coming week. I expect a rally if there is an extension on tariffs, but if the President carries through with his threat and the 5% duties take effect, it is likely we will see new lows in both the currency and the Mexican stock market taking EWW to lower lows.

The ongoing environment of protectionist policies will cause increased price variance and price dislocations in markets across all asset classes. The Trump administration plans to deal with Europe in the fall, which could add another dimension to the trade woes. The US President is carrying through on his promise to level the playing field for international trade and arrange for better deals for the US. At the same time, he pledged to address the immigration and flow of drugs into the nation. Meanwhile, we could be in for lots of volatility in markets while he uses tariffs to achieve his goals and fulfill promises made on the campaign trail in 2016 before the 2020 election season gets into full swing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.