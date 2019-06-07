Metsä Board - 7% Yield From Investing In The Finnish Forestry And Board Industry

The company recently crashed hard in the wake of poor results and is now traded at a conservative P/E.

Metsä Board is a Finnish company which has gone from being a paper producer to a fully pulp self-sufficient board producer as of 2017.

In this article, we will take a look at Metsä Board (OTC:MTSAF), one of several large paper, board and forest companies in Scandinavia. Make no mistake, to NA investors, this company may be a small blip on the map, easily overlooked due to its limited size, geography and limited trading history under its current name compared to American alternatives.

I will show you why this company nonetheless warrants your attention and serious consideration. Paper and board are one of the subsectors in Basic Materials where I actually have sizeable capital invested, not in the least due to the very active forest, timber and pulp industry in this part of the world. These companies are very cyclical and prone to volatile shifts in valuation, making them appealing investments when they are down, and almost uninteresting when they are not.

Metsä is down and investable. Now let me show you why.

Metsä Board - From Europe's largest paper producer to paperboard.

Once upon a time, there was a cooperative in Finland known as the Metsäliitto Cooperative, which was formed as a wood exporting company in 1934. Together with the groundwood mill in Mänttä and boxboard production in Tako, which had been going on since 1934 as well, these companies merged in 1986 to form the Metsä-Serla company. From that time, the company would go on to grow through acquisitions, buying factories and mills around Europe.

The company changed its name to M-Real in 2001 and was, for many years, the largest fine paper producer in all of Europe. However, due to the advent of the information age and the declining demand for fine paper, the company went on to reverse M&A's through divestitures of most of its fine paper-related businesses to lessen risk and exposure.

As a result, in 2014, the company, named since 2012 as Metsä Board to highlight its Finnish roots, became focused on being Europe's leading fresh fiber paperboard producer.

The transformation begun in the early 21st century is now completed. And Metsä Board stands as a pure paperboard company with strong pulp self-sufficiency.

Business areas

The company has three business segments.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

These three business segments are split unevenly, with Folding Boxboard representing 56% of company sales and White Kraftliner being about a quarter.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

Geographically speaking, sales aren't diversified enough for comfort with a very high reliance on the European market. While ~20% to America may not sound like a lot, it's still important to point out, however, that:

Metsä Board is the largest European importer of folding boxboard to the USA

The company is #1 in folding boxboard and white kraftliner in Europe

The company is #1 in coated white kraftliner in the entire world.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

The company sources its raw material locally and has substantial capacity spread out over the Finnish/Swedish areas, located close to coastlines for easy transportation by ship and railroad (as well as truck, of course).

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

The company is also expanding existing capacity with new investments of upward of €2B into existing and new production capacities, with a new bioproduct mill, a new pine sawmill and a renewal of the pulp mill at Husum, the latter valued at €300M. The company's goal - to increase production capacity further to meet the demand of the future global market.

Ownership Structure

We can't talk about a Finnish company without talking about the ownership structure - and hold onto your hats, because this is an interesting one.

Metsä Board is part of the Metsä Group.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

The Metsä group is a parent company owned by, as you can see, basically every Finnish forest owner in the Scandinavian area. The holding company owns parts or entireties of all Metsä companies, but have left the company more liable to garner international investor appeal, Metsä Board, by the market. The cooperative ownership is not a majority stake, but close to it, at 41% of total shares.

The only Metsä-company currently on the public market is the Board business.

(Source: Metsä Homepage)

As you can see, the typical Finnish ownership structure is also present to a smaller degree, with state-owned funds and pension companies owning large chunks as well. While not state-owned, over 50% of the shares are owned by funds, cooperatives or companies representing the nation of Finland, giving it just as nationalistic a character as some of the other Finnish companies we've looked at.

This is something I like.

Company Finances & Profitability

Metsä is a profitable company. Let's start with that.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

The company has been riding the e-commerce wave as well as other global tendencies which have supported a growing demand for paperboard. Profitability in the company has been excellent during these years, and we can see this in many key indicators.

Take something basic such as RoCE, currently at a level of 14.4%, above even the company goal of 12%. While not as high as their American peers, they still manage to beat local competitors and given their focus on sustainable production (which is neither free nor easy in this segment), this is something to note.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

The company is generous towards shareholders, offering a high standard dividend as well as a bonus dividend from time to time. The dividend of 2018 payable in 2019 (March) contained one such bonus dividend derived from the divestiture of certain assets, which can be seen in the enterprise value as well.

The company's primary cost drivers are the wood prices, which generally speaking are expected to remain relatively stable, with the exception of the Baltics.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

Other costs are split rather evenly, with a larger cost allocated to personnel due to national characteristics here in Scandinavia, such as large degrees of unionization and collective agreements driving salaries and costs up more than we would see in other areas of the world.

Sell-side, the company is largely dependant on the prices of their two primary products, and the prices on these products have remained relatively stable over the long term.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

Purchase-side, the pulpwood prices have begun to climb again after a price decline lasting for almost 6 years. Prices began to climb in 2017-2018, and have now recovered to the price area of 2011, where the company expects they will stay (340-360 SEK/m3 or 34-36 EUR/m3).

Recent Results - 1Q19

With 1Q19, we can look at the company's most recent earnings report. Deliveries of paperboard were up compared to 4Q18, but down 6% compared to 1Q18 (which I consider to be a more accurate comparison due to the somewhat seasonal character here).

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

Sales and operating results increased/were stable compared to 4Q18, but again, declined compared to 1Q18. The FX fluctuations are always significant for Metsä, given that most of their volumes are in USD (56%). FX resulted in positive impacts here, but production costs were significantly higher compared to 1Q18 and slightly higher than 4Q18.

In a macro perspective, the Chinese pulp market has declined in terms of prices but is showing signs of recovering, with European pulp continuing to fall (likely part of the reason for the continued decline in stock prices).

The company provides long-term stable guidance for overall pulp demand due to the limit of new production capacity over the coming years, and the restriction on the import of recycled paper into China (requiring the import of non-recycled paper, which Metsä produces.)

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

Overall, we're seeing some seasonality and volatility to results, but 2017/2018 was an exceptionally strong year for the company. Going forward, I believe stability is the best we can expect short-term given the current macro situation.

The current dividend and yield is somewhat exaggerated due to the bonus. The "true" yield of this company, provided we get zero increases in dividend for 2019 and no bonus dividend going forward, would be 5.25% going by the last, non-bonus dividend.

Company results, long-term and short-term can be characterized as "acceptable" however.

Debt

Company debt is stellar in its limited nature.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

The company has leveraged down significantly over the past 2 years and is now at a sub-1.0X net debt/EBITDA ratio. This gives the company room to fund its future growth and expansion plans.

This conservative ratio is now also reflected in the ratings given Metsä by S&P and Moody's.

(Source: Metsä Board Investor Presentation March 2019)

For the first time, the company's rating is investment-grade at a BBB stable rating from S&P Global and Baa3 stable from Moody's. Many Finnish companies are simply too small to even pay for such a rating or to be valid to receive it, but this, in my eyes, increases the company's appeal as well.

What little debt maturities are upcoming, the company can handle them. Less than €40M mature in 2019, with another €60M in 2020. Beyond this, nothing relevant occurs until 2027, when €250M worth of bonds mature.

In short, company debt and leverage as of now is a non-concern.

Risks

Like any company in the basic materials and paper/wood segment, Metsä faces significant risks from several directions. Given the company's large exposure to USD, FX risks are significant here, since the company apart from sales, sources most all of their raw material in SEK and EUR.

Company results for Q1 were good, but they weren't as good as other Q1 results, given that the first quarters are where there is virtually no plant maintenance to affect quarterly results. Going forward, we'll see profit drops from these planned maintenances - another company risk - as well as other headwinds in the form of a global slowdown and tensions on the world market.

In addition, there is local resistance to the expansion plans in Finland in the form of environmentalists (in Kemi and the new mill for ~$1.5B), claiming that more Finnish forests are being cut down than are growing back. If these protests grow too large or too significant, the Finnish government may go in and stop certain expansion plans. An involved state-owner (though not as significant in this company is a double-edged sword, and it can cut deep as well as protect the company).

I believe the main risks looking at Metsä are the macro risks, as overall demand for paperboard and other company products, where Metsä is the #1 European supplier, will only grow over time and remain profitable. However, this profitability is long-term. Short-term headwinds may materialize and affect share price, as they have now.

Valuation

(Source: Google Finance)

It's been a long time since the company valuation for the B-share has been as low as this. A P/E of 6.88 is, looking at the sector, extremely low. In terms of share price, this is the lowest we've seen for almost 4 years.

Competitors/Peers in Scandinavia are:

BillerudKorsnäs (OTC:BLRDF) at a P/E of 20+

UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF) at a P/E of 20+

SCA (OTCPK:SVCBF) at a P/E of 13+

Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF) at a P/E of ~8

Internationally, we have, among other companies

International Paper (IP) at a P/E of ~8

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) at a P/E of ~11

The company also has an A-listed share, currently trading at almost 2 euros higher than the B-share, at a P/E of ~10. This means that the share not eligible for votes trades at almost 33% less than the vote-entitled share - somewhat of an anomaly, and it warrants, I believe, investment in the company simply from this perspective of basic P/E valuation.

Nothing has changed regarding the company's profit expectation to warrant such a drop in the company share price. This drop, I view as caused by general sentiment, the drop (but now slow stabilization) of Chinese demand for pulp and paper, potential trade headwinds, a slower-than-expected 1Q19 which should have shown higher profits compared to 1Q18. There may also be some expectations for increased CapEx with all the firm's growth plans baked into the current share price movement, considering the firm is about to invest almost €2B over the next few years.

(Source: Börsdata)

The chart above shows the company's dividend history in terms of annual dividend payout, denoted in EUR/share in annual dividend. Since its formation into the company's current profitable iteration, Metsä Board has paid an ever-growing dividend and looks to be able to keep growing this dividend. A payout ratio of 50% or lower is targeted by the company, and for the most part, they have been able to achieve this. Investing here, you should expect an annual yield of between 5-6%, which is significantly above American/NA peers in the same sector.

(Source: Börsdata)

The company is trading at a significant historical discount in terms of P/B, typically warranting a valuation of ~2 but currently at a 1.14 for the B-stock, with a 1.7 for the A-stock.

In short, the company's B-share is significantly discounted in terms of historical metrics at the moment, with the company's A-stock barely being discounted at all in terms of some peers (Stora Enso), and more in terms of others (see the list above with lists of company with P/E's of 20 or above).

It is there I believe that the valuation opportunity exists.

Thesis

Metsä Board is a great Finnish company with good profitability, low debt, excellent market share (#1 in Europe in both segments), a growing international profile and a competitive, high dividend.

And it's currently being traded at a discount to historical values as well as to valuations compared to its peers, not to mention compared to its very own A-share.

I believe this represents an opportunity for investment. This opportunity I would characterize as mainly relevant for those able to invest in the Helsinki ticker, METSB, but interested American/NA investors may want to take a look at the company as well if only to get a feel for the European/Scandinavian paper/pulp/cardboard market.

As of last week, I am LONG Metsä Board with an investment in the B-share - and I intend to keep growing this investment together with my other allocations towards the same sector.

At this valuation, part of my thesis is that you do the same.

Recommendation

Metsä Board is undervalued by historical valuations, and at a P/E ratio below 7, the company presents a very appealing investment at a yield of above 7% going by this year's dividend. Even with no dividend growth and no bonus dividend, this stock should yield a 5%+ annual dividend while the valuation today gives you the excellent potential for market-beating returns going forward. My current rating is bullish with a clear "BUY".

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IP, PKG, MTSAF, BLRDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.