2 Labor Market Stocks That Aren't Cintas (And Are Worth Buying)

One is a great long-term growth stock, the other a great dividend growth stock and neither of them is Cintas.

The ADP report was weak but one number does not a trend make, the labor market is strong.

The ADP Report Was A Bust, But It Doesn't Worry Me

There's no way to candy coat the data, today's ADP report was a big disappointment. At 27,000 it was well below expectations but even so, it isn't enough to make me think the labor market is in jeopardy.

First, one month of data doesn't make a trend. Labor figures are volatile, next month could see job gains snap back. The previous month's ADP figure was a stellar 271,000, next months could be equally good. It was just three months ago the NFP was 50,000 and then rebound to an average 225,000 for the following two months. No, I'm not worried about the ADP, or the labor market, the labor market is strong.

What I'm worried about is the shortage of workers we have. There are 7 million job openings and less than 6 million available workers so there is going to be pain for some employers. Employers are already fighting each other for new employees, that is only going to continue, and the evidence is in the hourly wages.

Wages are growing at a clip faster than 3.0% YOY and that will continue because the labor market is in transition. Minimum wage jobs are evaporating because the demand for labor is so high, no one can afford to pay so little. Compounding this, many minimum wage jobs are being taken over by automation, and that, in turn, is fueling additional job growth.

The two stocks I am highlighting today are uniquely poised to benefit from robust labor markets and labor market trends. If you are looking to capitalize on those trends and are looking for growth, dividends, and potential for dividend growth these are my top picks.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) - Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (aka AIDC) products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Its AIDC products include but are not limited to mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems. Basically, everything you need to operate a remote workforce or manage supply chains, or product flow through an operation. The company specializes in heavy-duty and rugged hardware built to withstand the rigors of an active work environment but have a product to meet any need.

The company also manufactures and sells related accessories and supplies such as self-adhesive labels, receipts, printer ribbons, plastic cards, and wristbands; and software utilities and applications. It's not a large portion of revenue but it is significant and recurring.

In addition to its hardware and software packages, Zebra Technologies offers a range of services including maintenance, technical support, and repair, as well as managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions.

The company serves retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, warehouse and distribution, energy and utilities, government, and education enterprises. It sells its products, solutions, and services through distributors, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, direct marketers, and original equipment manufacturers.

Revenue has been steadily growing along with the transition to automation that is going on within the workforce. Growth is organic and acquisitional, the company just reported another great quarter and announced a new purchase. First quarter revenue grew nearly 10% and soundly beat estimates along with EPS. EPS grew nearly 15% aided by product mix and margins.

The new purchase is Profitect. Profitect is a privately held corporation providing prescriptive analytics to the retail sector. The terms of the deal were not disclosed and it is not expected to produce appreciable returns in the near term but it does expand the company's footprint in the software and services industry.

The stock has made a deep correction since the last earnings report, compounded by the purchase of Profitect, and is now moving up off of its five-month lows. The next earnings report is due at the end of July and is expected to bring positive quarter to quarter and YOY growth. The analysts are bullish on the company, 100% of the 7 analysts covering the stock have raised their EPS targets in recent weeks.

The stock's price should keep moving higher in the near-term. The average target is about 20% higher than today's prices which gives the stock plenty of room to move. With positive earnings trends, strength in the labor and automation industries, and a recent acquisition to fuel future growth I see this stock moving substantially higher (to new all-time highs) over the long-term.

The current price multiple is near 14, low relative to the broader market (S&P 500 is 15.9) and its peers. Regarding its peers, this company has few direct peers that are publicly traded. Cintas (CTAS), a Dividend Aristocrat, trades near 30X forward earnings while Superior Group of Companies (SGC) trades closer at 15.2X forward earnings. Both of them (Cintas and SGC) are uniform and services companies.

Zendesk (ZEN), a work-flow organization company trades near 300 forward earnings expectations. Other automation companies, like Rockwell Automation (ROCK), are not good comparisons either. Rockwell, specifically, builds robots for manufacturers while Zebra Technologies is about data capture and sharing.

Superior Group of Companies, A Dividend Growth Stock

Zebra Technologies does not pay a dividend although it could if management would choose to do so. For those interested in a labor-market focused dividend growth stock that isn't Cintas I have Superior Group of Companies. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

The company has been growing revenue at a high double-digit pace and the first quarter of 2019 was no different. The company was able to deliver a solid 18% YOY revenue growth despite what the CEO calls softness in the uniform business. This was the 26th consecutive quarter of YOY revenue increases and is compounded by record bookings in the promotional products segment. Outlook for the coming quarter, due to be reported at the end of July, is calling for modest quarter to quarter growth and high single-digit YOY growth.

This stock is worth the investment for two reasons. The first is the dividend. The dividend is paying an attractive 2.5% yield, has a history of dividend increases, and a healthy payout ratio. The history of increases is only four years, not a lot but enough to suggest another is coming. The payout ratio is very low at 33% and at a level dividend increases can be expected.

I also like SGC because I see in it a takeover target for Cintas. Cintas is a labor-market services behemoth and acquisitive. In the last few years, it has gobbled up Zee Medical and G&K Services. Both acquisitions provided synergies and opportunities to expand markets that I see in SGC. Cintas operates in three segments that could be enhanced with the addition of SGC. One, but not all, of the synergies, is the uniform sales segment. Adding SGC's sales segment would flesh out Cintas' own sales segment and compliment the core rental portion of the business.

SGC is a small cap issue so there aren't many analysts following it. That said, the sole analyst that is following the stock is bullish. Despite this, I am also bullish on this one and see an opportunity for capital gains, dividends, and dividend growth.

The Bottom Line

The labor market is still strong. The trade war may have some impact on it but it will be small, and short-lived because the FOMC will step in to assist the domestic economy. These stocks are well positioned to capitalize on earnings trends because of their business, industry, and positioning. On the one hand, there is a labor-focused tech stock facilitating the automation of work environments relatively unchallenged. On the other, there is a dividend growth stock with strong revenue growth, a nice yield, and the possibility of buyout buy larger operators. Whichever you choose, if you are looking for exposure to the labor market, I think you've made a good choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.