Gold Climbs To The Highest Level Since February

On the final trading session of May, the COMEX gold futures market broke a bearish price pattern that had been in place since February 20. Over three months, the yellow metal did nothing but make lower higher and lower lows falling to $1273.20 on the active month August futures contract on May 2. The low in the continuous contract for 2019 was at $1266 per ounce. The first clue that gold was preparing to recover came on May 21, when it made a higher low at $1274.60. The most recent bottom came on May 30 at $1279.20, which led to a rally that took the price of the precious metal over $70 higher over seven trading sessions.

The announcement that President Trump plans to slap tariffs on Mexico over a lack of cooperation on immigration and the flow of drugs across the border caused fear that protectionist policies are escalating and spreading. Moreover, the growing sentiment that the Fed is preparing to cut short-term interest rates by 50 basis points before the end of 2019 provided the support that ignited the gold market last week. In the weekly chart, the high for 2019 stood at $1244. The recent rally took the price to $1247.70, so gold negated the bearish trading pattern that had been in place since the second month of this year. The many issues facing the world could light a bullish fuse that may even push gold for a test of its critical level of technical resistance at the July 2016 post-Brexit high at $1377.50 per ounce. If we are on the cusp of a breakout to the upside in the gold market, gold mining stocks are likely to outperform the precious metal. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) could turbocharge your portfolio if gold is entering a bull market.

Gold takes off on the upside

The first sign that the escalation of the trade issue between the US and China was supportive of gains for the gold market came on May 13. When optimism over a trade deal turned to pessimism in markets, the gold futures market put in its first of two bullish reversals on that day in mid-May. The second came on May 30.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of August COMEX gold futures shows the bullish reversal on May 13 only led to disappointment as the price dropped from a high at $1310.10 on May 14 to a low at $1274.60 on May 21. As June futures rolled to August on COMEX, the open interest metric dropped from over 500,000 contracts to under 445,000 contracts on May 30. It is likely that gold's failure to follow through on the upside after the bullish pattern on May 13 led many market participants to exit risk positions in the gold market. The move turned out to be a head fake, as on May 30, gold put in another bullish reversal on the daily chart. Since then, gold has taken off on the upside with the latest peak on June 7 at $1352.70. At over $1340 last Friday, the yellow metal is looking good. The Fed is now more likely to cut than raise the short-term Fed Funds rate. The dollar declined from its most recent high at 98.26 on the dollar index and was at the 96.50-level last Friday. Fear and uncertainty are rising on the escalation of the trade dispute with China and the spread of protectionism to Mexico. All signs are pointing to what could develop into a potent bullish cocktail for the gold market. However, gold is now approaching a level that has been more than a problem since 2016.

A history of failure at below $1380

The price of gold rose to the highest level since 2014 when it was on its way down from the 2011 all-time high in July 2016 when the price traded to $1377.50 per ounce in the aftermath of the shock of the Brexit referendum.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that gold rose to a new high for 2019 above the February peak at $1344 last Friday. Now, the double-top formation from 2018 at $1365.40 per ounce stands as the next resistance level for the precious metal. Above there, $1377.50 is the line in the sand on the upside for the gold futures market. When gold is ready to take on these levels, it is likely that the price will blow through all resistance levels like a hot knife through butter. The most recent high was at $1347.70 last week, so the jury is still out when it comes to the ability of gold to challenge resistance levels which are nearby.

Until then, the gold market faces a history of failure below the $1380 level, but this time could be different as we are now in an environment where rates are falling which is highly supportive of the price of the precious metal.

Central bank buying and flows into ETF/ETN products support the yellow metal

Central banks continue to buy gold on price weakness in the international market, and China and Russia are both vacuuming in their domestic production to build their reserves. Over recent sessions, buyers have been all over the gold ETF/ETN products.

Source: CQG

The chart of GLD shows that the volume spiked in the leading ETF product on May 31 and June 3.

Source: CQG

The GDX experienced the same increase in volume on the final trading day of May and the first session in June.

Source: CQG

GDXJ's volume on June 3 was the highest in 2019 and since late December 2018.

Money is flowing to the gold market, and that is likely to intensify if it musters the strength to break above the 2016 peak as trend-following longs will join the bullish party.

The long-term technical picture supports a break to the upside

Gold could be preparing to challenge the wall of resistance at just below the $1380 level that has been in place since 2014.

Source: CQG

The semi-annual chart shows that wall, and that gold has crossed into a bullish trend that is in neutral territory, leaving plenty of room for price appreciation. At 15.73% historical volatility is at its lowest level since 2015. The open interest metric at 492,947 contracts as of June 6 is not at an extended level, which tells us that there is plenty of room for buyers to come to the gold futures market.

If gold is preparing to break out on the upside, the move could be fast and furious, and the yellow metal could climb above the $1400 per ounce level without any resistance. If that occurs, gold mining stocks are likely to continue to outperform the futures on a percentage basis.

Gold mining stocks stand to make impressive gains - GDX and GDXJ for gold bulls

Gold mining stocks typically outperform gold on the upside and underperform on the downside on a percentage basis. In another bullish sign for the price of gold, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF have risen a lot more than gold recently. On the continuous futures contract, gold rose from a low at $1266 in late April to its most recent peak at $1347.70, a rise of 6.5%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GDX rose from $20.14 on May 2 to a high at $23.12 on June 7, or 14.8%. GDX holds some of the leading gold producing companies in the world, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDX is a highly liquid product with $9.26 billion in net assets and 38.5 million shares changing hands on an average trading session. GDX charges an expense ratio of 0.53%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GDXJ moved from a double-bottom at $27.80 on May 22 and 28 to its most recent high at $31.72 on June 5, or 14.1%, marginally lower than the performance in the GDX ETF. In a runaway bull market, the junior miners are likely to outperform both gold and the GDX on a percentage basis.

The top holdings of GDXJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ is also a highly liquid product with $3.8 billion in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 13.1 million shares. GDX charges an expense ratio of 0.54%.

Gold has climbed to its highest price since February. If the yellow metal is preparing to break out on the upside above the 2016 highs, GDX and GDXJ are likely to soar.

