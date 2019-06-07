Electronic Arts: Tencent To The Rescue

EA may turn things around for Apex whenever it is introduced in China with the help of Tencent.

Thesis

In spite of Apex Legends not being the huge success that everybody was hoping it to be, I still see great potential for the game whenever it is launched in China with the help of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). I also consider Electronic Arts (EA) to be one of the best companies in the US gaming sector, with attractive operating metrics and valuation compared to its closest peers.

Apex Legends

After its launch, the battle royal game Apex Legends was instantly able to smash the record of Epic Games' Fornite. Apex Legends has topped 50 mln. players within a month of its release compared to Fortnite which reached 40 mln. mark after four months, this was largely due to constant streaming efforts from streamers in Twitch and Youtube, who significantly contributed for the high popularity of the new game.

Now Apex streaming on Twitch has significantly decreased and this resulted in players losing interest in the new game at a rapid rate. Twitch viewership rate has been down significantly from the launch week as almost 90% of the interest is gone now. Such rapid falls in interest have been somewhat common for other shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield but have not been common for battle royal games like Fortnite and PUBG. At this point Apex viewership is well below other top games in the battle royal genre.

Source: twitch statistics

This does not mean that Apex will be a disappointment but means that analysts should reconsider their most bullish guidances.

Tencent to the rescue

Things are really not going as well as expected with Apex, but there is still hope that the game will turn out to be a great success if it gets released in China, which is among the biggest gaming markets in the world and currently generates one-quarter of gaming revenues worldwide.

Source: filmora

It has been rumored since the launch of APEX that the No. 1 gaming company in China, Tencent, is looking to diversify its gaming portfolio with another battle royal game and further strengthen its monopolistic position in the game genre. Tencent has had some huge success with other battle royal games like the 2018 phenomenon Fortnite and before that with PUBG, but now it must diversify if it wants to maintain its competitive edge over its main competitor in the Chinese gaming market, NetEase (NTES).

Tencent has great interest in gaming and is on its way to create a huge gaming empire constantly investing into top video game publishers like Epic games, Activision-Blizzard (ATVI), Riot Games, Supercell, Take-Two Interactive Solutions (TTWO) and most recently Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY). The number one Chinese gaming company has picked up in 2018 a 5% stake in the top French game developer so that it can introduce in the Chinese market popular titles like Assassins Creed and Skull and Bones.

So for me, another partnership between TCEHY and EA will very much make sense, especially since EA lacks substantial presence in China apart from FIFA and several mobile games and in turn TCEHY has regulatory troubles as regulators prohibited the company from releasing new online games.

So far, no deal has been made between the two gaming giants regarding Apex, but on the last earnings call EA management has told investors that they are in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and they will provide updates on time frames when those negotiations are concluded. Several reasons that may be responsible for the delayed launch of Apex in China might be that EA wants to fix some game related problems like lags, cheating, character and weapon balancing as well as items diversity.

The fact that Apex has not been yet released in China hasn’t stopped players from enjoying the game from other sources like VNPs that allow Chinese gamers to link to Apex servers. This is a great indication that once released the game will most likely be well received in China.

Financial analysis and valuation

Last year was very hard for EA as the company faced declining revenues, bookings, margins and CF. The reason behind the horrible performance was the ground shaking dominance of Fortnite as well as some mistakes that EA made with some of its major titles like Battlefield V and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Despite that the guidance for 2020 looks much better indicating that management has huge hopes in Apex and future games releases, most importantly it indicates that the company has learned something or two from its past mistakes and does not intend to repeat them any time soon.

Source: Annual Presentation

The company also is able to maintain the best operating metrics compared to the major players in the US gaming industry, having the highest margins and the highest ROE while also maintaining the lowest debt levels.

Gross Margin (%) Net Margin (%) ROE TTM (%) Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) Electronic Arts Inc 73.29 20.59 20.53 18.65 Activision Blizzard Inc 64.68 16.16 12.26 45.16 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 42.90 12.34 18.66 0.00

Source: Reuters.com

At the same time, it is the most attractively priced gaming company among its two closest peers.

P/S (TTM) P/E (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) Electronic Arts Inc 5.72 28.63 2.18 24.26 Activision Blizzard Inc 6.88 42.91 4.91 21.66 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 4.70 39.05 6.13 21.13

Source: Reuters.com

Risks

The biggest risk that I can think of is Apex turning out to be a huge failure after it has been introduced in China, or even worse, it not being introduced in China any time soon. I feel that the future performance of EA stock is now closely linked to the performance of Apex Legends and things are not looking good at the moment. All eyes should be on China.

I also feel that analysts and management might have been a little too bullish in their initial forecasts and they might need to be adjusted downwards. It's hard to tell by what amount as for me the picture remains unclear.

Competition in the face of Fortnite and other battle royal games will always be something to consider as players have only limited amount of time that they can dedicate to gaming, sleeping, eating, Netflix and other activities. When it comes to gaming, EA should make sure that Apex is the No. 1 choice.

Conclusion

EA has been my top pick in the gaming sector for some time now, and I still consider it to be a high-quality pick due to the strength of its gaming portfolio and the potential of the new game Apex legends. I believe that a continuation of the EA - TCEHY partnership will benefit greatly both companies as they both see the possible benefits of the game being introduced in China. I am still bullish on Electronic Arts as it remains a high-quality gaming company with an attractively priced stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.