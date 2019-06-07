Apple: Disingenuous About Convergence

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 7, 2019.

Apple pursues its convergence of tablet and PC at WWDC

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off WWDC 2019. Source: Apple.

Back in April 2012, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook made his famous statement about converging the tablet and PC during the Q2 conference call in answer to this question by Tony Sacconaghi:

Can you comment about why you don't believe the PC or the Ultrabook and tablet markets or your MacBook Air and tablet markets won't converge? Isn't it realistic to think in a couple of years we're going to have a device that's under two pounds with great battery life that we can all carry around and open as a notebook or close up in a clever way and use as a tablet? Can you comment on why you don't think that product might not come or why you believe these markets are separate?

Clearly, Sacconaghi anticipated where things were going in the Windows world. Cook offered his now famous dictum regarding convergence:

I think, Tony, anything can be forced to converge. But the problem is that products are about trade-offs, and you begin to make trade-offs to the point where what you have left at the end of the day doesn't please anyone. You can converge a toaster and a refrigerator, but those things are probably not going to be pleasing to the user. And so our view is that the tablet market is huge. And we've said that since day one. . . We've now -- through the last quarter, I should say, which is just two years after we shipped the initial iPad, we’ve sold 67 million. And to put that in some context, it took us 24 years to sell that many Macs and five years for that many iPods and over 3 years for that many iPhones. And we were extremely happy with the trajectory on all of those products. And so I think iPad, it's a profound product. . . Now having said that, I also believe that there is a very good market for the MacBook Air, and we continue to innovate in that product. And -- but I do think that it appeals to somewhat -- someone that has a little bit different requirements. And you wouldn't want to put these things together because you wind up compromising in both and not pleasing either user. Some people will prefer to own both, and that's great, too. But I think to make the compromises of convergence, so -- we're not going to that party. Others might. Others might from a defensive point of view, particularly. But we're going to play in both.

Apple continues to insist that it isn't converging tablets and PCs, even as it stealthily pursues its own path of convergence as witnessed at WWDC. Last year at WWDC, Apple previewed Project Marzipan, a software platform intended to provide developers with a way to move iOS apps easily to macOS. While introducing Marzipan, software chief Craig Federighi was adamant that iOS and macOS were not being merged.

Apple will probably never formally merge the systems, but it's increasing their overlap, and the center of that overlap is now the newly-created iPadOS that Apple debuted at this year's WWDC. With iPadOS, Apple seems finally to feel free to create the converged platform that it has steadfastly maintained no one should want.

The mouse comes to iOS and iPadOS

Nowhere was the contradiction between Apple's avowed position on convergence and the substance of WWDC developments more apparent than in the introduction of mouse support in iOS and iPadOS. This wasn't even mentioned in the keynote, yet it was among the most important developments of the conference.

The reader may recall that back in November, 2018, an Apple Insider article took the bold step of listing things that were wrong with iPad. The top two items listed were the lack of support for external storage devices and lack of mouse support.

Then, in April, a rumor appeared that iOS 13 would provide mouse support for iPad. Following the release of the beta of iOS 13 to developers, Steve Troughton-Smith was able to confirm the existence mouse support, hidden away as an Assistive Touch feature.

Apple is still presenting this as an accessibility feature for those so disabled that they can't use a touch screen, as if only the disabled should want to use it. But the feature will receive widespread adoption, since it makes using iOS devices with external monitors much easier, as I've pointed out.

Fortunately, most of the tech media share no such reluctance to embrace the mouse. Ars Technica praised the feature and even Apple Insider was enthusiastic. Mouse support works with both USB and Bluetooth mice, including Apple's Magic Mouse.

Apple's treatment of this feature shows how conflicted it is on the subject of convergence. This little “accessibility feature” is a huge step forward in making iOS and iPadOS legitimate alternatives to the traditional PC. And OK, the feature doesn't provide very precise pointing at the moment, since the user moves a big blob rather than an arrow, but eventually Apple will probably offer a variety of cursor types, if users demand it.

Marzipan transforms into catalyst for the new iPadOS

Despite the public preview at last year's WWDC, there was not even a mention of Marzipan this year, probably out of embarrassment and chagrin that Apple had ever deviated from its long standing secrecy regarding development projects. It's a “mistake” that probably will never be repeated, if Tim Cook has anything to say about it.

Creating a software development tool that's truly cross platform is hard, and probably the closest anyone has come is Microsoft (MSFT) with its Universal Windows Platform. But Microsoft isn't hamstrung by Apple's dogma concerning the undesirability of “convergence” and all Windows 10 devices can support mouse or touchscreen, depending on the hardware configuration.

Given Apple's self-imposed constraints, it was probably too great a stretch to go from an iOS device to a macOS device. Still, Apple managed to salvage something from the Marzipan effort, and this became Catalyst.

Catalyst is less ambitious than Marzipan in a number of ways. First, it doesn't seek to bridge the gap between iOS and macOS, but only between the newly created iPadOS and macOS. To a very large extent, iPadOS appears to have been created specifically to support Catalyst.

The changes in iPadOS make it more Mac-like. Its Safari browser is now configured to default to the normal desktop view, rather than a mobile view. iPadOS will now support external storage devices via USB, and has a more competent file management user interface. And of course, with mouse support, this is another area where iPadOS and macOS have “converged.”

Catalyst doesn't promise automatic generation of apps that are simultaneously iPadOS and macOS compatible, but only promises to make the transition between the two platforms easier. The motivation for this is clear. The Mac app store is a pale shadow of the iOS app store in terms of developer and user support.

Because macOS pre-dates iOS, its business model was founded on developers independently distributing their products, with minimal supervision from Apple and no app store tax. Clearly, Apple would like to boost the Mac app store and get it to be the principal focus of developers and users. Making it much easier to port iPad apps to macOS should help.

And if Apple ever does port macOS to its own custom ARM processors, a fulsome and robust Mac app store can only help. This is because it will be much easier for developers to port current Mac app store apps to the new ARM processor.

By “easier,” I really mean virtually effortless, as in the developer basically just flips a virtual switch to change the target processor for the project and recompiles. Because of the additional requirements that Apple levies on app store apps, as long as the developer is using Apple's Xcode, it should be that easy.

So, one possible motivation for boosting the Mac app store is to facilitate the transition of macOS to ARM. In fact, app availability and developer support are such critical issues that I can't see Apple transitioning macOS to ARM without a beefed up Mac app store.

Investor takeaways

It seems a peculiar cultural defect of Apple that it becomes enamored of its own dogma, clinging to it far longer than is in its best interests. Apple has resisted convergence of PC and tablet attributes for far too long. Apple upheld similar dogma regarding optimal smartphone screen sizes until the development of iPhone 6.

In that case, Apple simply caved to market pressure, and a similar process seems to be underway with regard to iPadOS. The market simply demanded key PC features be present in tablets, and Apple is reluctantly, grudgingly giving the market what it wants.

The downside of this tendency to articulate and then cling to dogma is that Apple often arrives “late to the party,” belatedly embracing innovations long taken for granted outside of the company. The positive aspect of this is that when Apple does finally cave in to market demands, the response of the market can be breathtaking, as in the market response to iPhone 6 and its successors.

Apple's modest convergence efforts can serve to open up a new market for Apple, the PC market. The PC market is still a very large one, with unit shipments of 258 million in 2018, according to IDC. Apple's share of that market was a relatively meager 7%.

When you consider Apple's large shares of the smartphone and smartwatch markets, there's actually more potential for share expansion in PCs for Apple. Apple could launch a two pronged attack on the PC market through iPad and ARM based Macs.

Clearly, the iPad part of the attack is well under way. Apple has created iPad Pros with ARM processors as powerful as many mobile Intel (INTC) processors. The main thing holding back iPad has been the limitations of the operating system. iPadOS addresses many of those limitations.

The iPad strategy seems to be working. iPad sales revenue was up 21% y/y in fiscal Q2, and up 17% y/y in fiscal Q1. The new iPadOS should further boost iPad sales.

Whether Apple will launch an ARM based Mac remains to be seen, but there would be many advantages for the company. It would allow Apple to build Mac laptops with even greater battery life in a thinner, lighter form factor.

Apple would further monetize these devices, since they would be restricted (mostly) to apps downloaded from the Mac app store. And finally, Apple's margins would improve, since the cost it pays for its ARM SOCs (about $35-45 in fabrication cost) is far lower than what Intel charges for its mobile processors. These typically list for upwards of $200, although I'm sure Apple gets a volume discount.

It's a little ironic, but I think the big opportunity for Apple to expand hardware sales is the PC market, and I've convinced that Apple intends to exploit that opportunity. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as Apple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.