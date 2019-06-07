Green Growth Brands: A Sensible And Selective Acquisition

Unlike some of the larger cannabis firms in the industry, Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) has not gone on to raise significant amounts of capital, meaning that the firm has to be selective about which deals it does complete, making sure each transaction counts and ends up serving management's end goal of creating shareholder value. In its latest move, management illustrates this effectively, backing out of one smaller acquisition that was previously announced earlier this year in favor of a larger, more impactful transaction that will open up a significant new market for the business. In all, transactions of this nature can prove beneficial to Green Growth and companies like it and will likely on serve to help shareholders enjoy the growth inherent in the space. And, because of the nature of the deal in question (part shares, part cash), the risk of overpaying for any one acquisition is mitigated to some degree.

A look at the acquisition

In January of this year, the management team at Green Growth announced their intentions to acquire Arizona-based Desert Rose, a medical marijuana dispensary, in an all-cash transaction valued at $12.35 million. At the time, the goal was to take advantage of the 186,000 (and rising) registered marijuana patients living in the state. However, before that deal could become completed, Green Growth decided to change its direction. It exited that deal and, instead, announced the acquisition of Florida-based Spring Oaks.

Earlier this year, in April, to be precise, Spring Oaks received the right to open 35 dispensaries across the state of Florida. Now, as a result, the company has the right to produce and dispense cannabis, as well as to manufacture cannabis-related products statewide. In all, this transaction will be set up to benefit from the state's growing enrollment figures in the medical cannabis space. In November of last year, the state had over 150,000 medical marijuana patients on its rosters, but this has since expanded (as of early April) to beyond 200,000.

The price paid by Green Growth, according to the company's press release, is $54.65 million. Of this, $26.15 million will be in the form of cash, while $17.10 million will be in the form of shares in Green Growth valued at $2.35 per unit. In addition to this, Green Growth has issued to the sellers of Spring Oaks a convertible secured promissory note worth $11.40 million. This note will convert at the option of the owners of Spring Oaks, or after 12 months at a conversion price equal to the greater of $5 per share or 15% lower than the closing share price on the day prior to conversion. In addition to this purchase price, management has also agreed to pay a finder's fee to a Mr. Jeremy Giles in the amount of $500,000, half of which will be in the form of cash, while the other half will be in the form of stock.

This particular acquisition adds to the MSO presence that Green Growth already has in both Nevada and Massachusetts, and it serves to expand the company's exposure to the medical cannabis space even as it works toward opening stores selling CBD products nationwide. In addition to this, this particular purchase opens the door for some expansion. According to management, once Florida's Medical Marijuana Program exceeds 300,000 registered patients (which could happen near the end of this year or early next year), it will be able to go from operating 35 locations in the state to operating up to 40 if it so desires.

This presents a good opportunity

Nobody truly knows, this early on, what kind of opportunity is offered up in the cannabis industry, but most of the forecasts I have seen are rather bullish. One source I discovered, for instance, suggests that, between 2019 and 2025, the global market for legal cannabis will expand at a CAGR of 23.9%, rising to $66.3 billion by the end of the forecast period. Last year, the legal cannabis space in the US was estimated to be worth about $11.9 billion, and it's believed that, between this year and 2025, it should expand at a CAGR of 24.1%, rising eventually to $43.5 billion by the end of the forecast period. Even though the largest segment of this is the medical cannabis space, the growth rate there over this timeframe will be a more timid 12.7%, but a mix of higher pricing power and entrenched customer loyalty that can be developed will still make this segment of the broader market appealing for big firms.

By buying up regional dispensaries, Green Growth is establishing itself as a strong player that can benefit from economies of scale and a clustering of resources (both of which go hand-in-hand) in a manner that is similar to what the funeral industry did between the mid-1960s and early 1990s. This is obviously bullish, but like what the funeral industry experienced, there is always a chance of ever-growing competition harming the space over time. In all-cash deals, this can leave investors looking back at the deals made to get from Point A to Point Z in development and feeling as though management ran away with expensive deals that ended up never going anywhere.

Unfortunately, management has not provided any specific financial data related to this particular purchase, but investors can take some solace in the fact that, if valuations in the cannabis space eventually contract, or if the purchase ended up not being beneficial for investors in the long run, that less than half of the price paid was in cash. If, for instance, Green Growth stock should fall materially, the effective price paid in units, especially with the higher price on the 12-month convertible secured promissory note, will be materially lower than the price paid as measured today.

On another side, investors should be aware that there are some special risks related to Green Growth that might not typically apply to some other investments. For starters, as a low-volume stock, the firm is particularly subject to volatility. Over the counter, shares traded typically average only around 250,000 per day, or less than $700,000 in value on the whole. Such low volume can lead to significant upside or downside in a short period of time based on what a small percentage of investors do with the firm. Case in point, over the past year, the range of price for Green Growth has been from $0.66 per unit to $5.21.

Add to this the fact that the company's market cap is just $488 million today, and its status as a smaller player in the industry could work against it. This could lead to reduced ability to make attractive deals and an inability to compete against larger prospects in the market. Another potential risk here relates to the fact that Green Growth, unlike most of its peers, is focused primarily on the US, a nation where cannabis and cannabis products are federally illegal. Any changes in the volatile regulatory nature of the US could negatively affect the company, while similar changes in Canada, for instance, are a lot less likely.

Takeaway

Right now, the cannabis space is experiencing significant consolidation and growth, and investors would be wise to expect that to continue for the foreseeable future. Certainly, some risks exist because of this, especially given how hot the space has become, but the emphasis being placed by Green Growth is logical, and so long as the firm can establish itself as the go-to provider of medical cannabis and related products in the states in which it operates dispensaries, the likelihood of this deal being value-accretive in the long run is material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.