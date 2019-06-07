AT&T: The Search Continues

Given this picture, it is hard to see AT&T performing up to its old standards, and its lagging stock price indicates that investors seem to be doubtful as well.

The recently announced ideas for the streaming services package of WarnerMedia just seem to highlight the fact that management doesn't have a firm idea about what lies ahead.

Earlier, I argued the AT&T seems to be searching for a business model that would make it competitive in this era of the "new" Modern Corporation, yet not finding it.

A little over a month ago, I wrote a post claiming that AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) was having trouble finding its identity in this era of Big Tech.

"AT&T seems to be going through an identity crisis and this fact is not helping its stock price at all," I wrote.

And, this search did not seem to be helping the company's performance. From 2012 through 2015, AT&T posted a return on shareholders' equity of just around 15.0 percent. In the first quarter of 2019, the return dropped to 11.9 percent. And, remember, this performance was enhanced by the company's use of financial leverage.

Over the past couple of years, the management of AT&T has upped its efforts to find a new identity, one more associated with the emerging role of information technology in the emerging era.

But, I wrote, "AT&T seems to be having trouble, as some of the areas it appears to be focusing upon are, in fact, losing customers."

I continued,

"There still seem to be huge integration problems coming from the Time Warner acquisition. The distractions coming from the HBO place within the empire are not insignificant."

Well, information released on Thursday, June 6, indicates that AT&T management still seems to be befuddled about how this TimeWarner acquisition is going to work out.

AT&T took ownership of Warner Bros. film studio, HBO, and other TV content nearly a year ago when it bought Time Warner, later renaming it WarnerMedia.

WarnerMedia, the surviving entity of the merger, is "discussing plans" about what to do with its streaming service, and management is tossing out ideas to see what path might work for them.

"WarnerMedia is discussing plans to package HBO, sister channel Cinemax and its vast Warner Bros. TV and movie library into a streaming service…a strategy aimed at keeping the media giant competitive against lower-priced offerings in a crowded field." "The new streaming service, which will debut in "beta" form later this year, essentially includes all of WarnerMedia's entertainment offerings and will feature its own new, original content."

In addition, WarnerMedia is thinking of introducing a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service later in 2020.

Earlier, WarnerMedia Chief Executive John Stankey had another plan. He proposed a three-tiered platform that included an entry-level option focused on movies, a second tier with original programming and blockbusters, and a third one with Warner Bros. content.

But this didn't fly. The word on the street is that the three tiers never made much sense, for one, it was too complicated to make headway, given the structure of the current market.

So, something new was invented and released into the atmosphere to see how it might fly.

However, Lillian Rizzo and Joe Flint write in the Wall Street Journal that "Discussions around pricing and content are still fluid, and plans could still change."

They further note that it is rumored that top executives across WarnerMedia are scheduled to gather in New York next week, and details of the as-yet-unnamed streaming service will be discussed.

In other words, management doesn't really know yet, where it is going and seems to be throwing out bubbles into the air to see what might fly… and what might pop.

From where I sit, corporations do not really like to have this kind of picture of management exposed to the world. AT&T management just does not seem to know where it is going… and why. And, it is bringing its dilemma into public view.

Meanwhile, AT&T is losing TV subscribers as consumers move more and more into streaming services. For example, in the first quarter of 2019, AT&T lost 544,000 premium TV subscribers. It also lost 83,000 subscribers to its DirecTV, its pay-TV division.

Shareholders do not seem too happy about the "performance" of the current management as the AT&T stock price is down over the past year. Yesterday, the AT&T stock closed just above $32.00. One year ago, the stock closed at $34.35. The stock price declined by 6.8 percent over the past year.

Over this same period, the S&P 500 stock index rose by 2.3 percent.

So, I stand by my earlier analysis. AT&T would like to move into the future, fully competitive with companies that reflect the business model of the "new" Modern Corporation.

As yet, however, the leadership of AT&T doesn't seem to have a grasp of what the "new" Modern Corporation is all about. It seems, in many areas to be just meandering about, attempting to get ahold of what the future might be like.

This is not the picture of management I like to see in my investments. Therefore, I remain skeptical about how AT&T will perform in the future. It is nowhere near being a "new" Modern Corporation in its present state.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.