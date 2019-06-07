3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive

3M has done a lot of positioning but shows remarkable little organic growth, or any growth at all, to show for it.

I am not a fan of selling on the cheap and buying premiere M&A targets, even if it improves the positioning.

3M (MMM) has hit the sales button while the business is facing some real operational challenges. The company is announcing the sale of a small unit, at an optically low (sales) multiple as I am typically not a great fan of companies which employ this strategy. This applies for 3M as well, as I am looking for further declines to see a real appeal in the long run.

A Small Sale

3M has reached a deal with Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to sell its gas and flame detection business in a $230 million deal. The business belonged to the Personal Safety unit of 3M and includes names like Oldham, GMI, Detcon and Scott Safety, as the latter is not being sold. The business generates $120 million in annual sales, suggesting a revenue multiple just below 2 times.

Little was mentioned on the sale other than that 500 workers will move to Teledyne and that completion is seen in the second half of this year. In terms of financial impact, 3M only mentioned that it sees a $0.20 per share one-time book gain, but that is not very indicative of course, as it says nothing about current earnings performance.

Teledyne, on its part, indicated that it expects the deal to be accretive to GAAP earnings per share in the first year, which is quite something these days, but, unfortunately, did not quantify this expected accretion.

Why Is This Important?

First, I want to go back to mid-May as 3M reported dismal first quarter results at the time, while it announced a huge $6.7 billion deal for Acelity at the same time. In this article, I noted that Acelity was not the solution as the company was doubling down healthcare at a pretty steep price.

The fact that earnings multiples were still relatively steep in a generally good economic environment, while 3M has recently not been showing any decent organic growth (perhaps in part because nearly excessive operating margins), meant that I was very cautious and only would consider shares around the $150 mark. With shares trading at $175 at the time, and down significantly from the highs already, we have almost seen the desired entry levels quite recently, although the bottom seems to have been set at around $160 per share.

Trading at $165 per share currently, 3M has an enterprise value of about $113 billion, for about a 3.5 times sales multiple. In that light, a 1.9 times sales multiple for a divestiture, even if its growth or margins might not be on par, sounds at least cheap, and we know that Teledyne tends to be a savvy dealmaker.

The actual sales impact is not meaningful at all, equal to about 0.4% of total sales, but it is the message which the company is sending, that of selling cheaper underperforming assets, while buying high-priced assets, as organic growth is anything but exciting (or existing for that manner). This strategy has another drawback, and that is the quite rapid increase in net debt.

Such kind of a strategy (in a much larger and extreme form) is exactly what brought GE (NYSE:GE) essentially to its knees in recent times, and that was a dividend aristocrat as well over the past century. The situation is not comparable, however, due to the large financial activities of GE and what appears to have been improper accounting of long-term liabilities.

What Now?

Reality is that shares have fallen another $10 in the time frame of three weeks, and shares now trade with losses of nearly 40% from the highs set in January of 2018. That, however, is not great reference material, although context is always good.

Based on the adjusted earnings guidance, with midpoint earnings seen at $9.50 per share, the multiple is in line with the market or a little bit below the market multiple. This looks appealing, given the solid long-term positioning of the businesses and great track record of the business, including a stellar dividend track record.

On the other hand, the company has seen dismal growth in recent times and really a few years. Furthermore, the company has rather quickly gone from a business with a net cash position to a business with a significant net debt load (although not worrisome, but certainly noteworthy) in the time frame of just a few years. This has been driven by the purchase of Acelity and more so share buybacks at elevated levels in recent years.

While some might be happy about a sale, I am not convinced that it was a good one, although it does not really matter from a financial point of view as the deal is so small. Nonetheless, it is indicative of the intentions and thinking of management. Let me put it clear, I do not like this route so much as I am happy to reiterate my only real interest in the shares if they were to hit the $150 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.