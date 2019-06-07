Key Takeaways From DocuSign's First Quarter Earnings

Long-term bulls should accumulate; short-term or volatility-sensitive investors should stay on the sidelines.

Business, including customer demand, competitive landscape, market outlook, and expanded product line, "unchanged" and “right in line.” Long-term thesis still intact.

Management, however, says these metric declines are caused by increasing ACVs, which require a slightly longer customer approval process. They expect net dollar retention will revert to historical norms.

Billings slightly decelerated and net dollar retention slightly declined - stock is down 12.5% as of writing on long-term growth concerns.

DocuSign (DOCU) reported Q1 2020 earnings yesterday 6/6/2019 after market close. Key takeaways:

Beat and raise on top and bottom line, customer growth continued, but bumpy:

DOCU reported revenue of $214mm (+37% y/y), beating estimates for $208mm (+33.6% y/y).

Revenue growth was driven primarily by subscription growth for DOCU’s products of $201.5mm (+36% y/y).

The company’s secondary “Professional Services” division grew revenues to $12.5mm (+64% y/y), but management said they do not expect this growth to continue.

It reported (non-GAAP) earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates for $0.05 per share.

Earnings growth driven by economies of scale / cost leverage, as OpEx totaled 75% of revenue this quarter versus 77% of revenue in Q1’19.

Customer growth slightly decelerated in comparison to Q1 last year, but increased from previous three quarters:

+31,000 customers (+6.5% QoQ) on a base of 477,000, compared with +30,000 (+8% QoQ) in Q1’19 on a base of 374,000.

+31,000 and +6.5% QoQ this quarter is up from its last 3 quarters at +25,000 and +6.1% in Q2’19, +25,000 and +5.8% in Q3’19 and +23,000 + 5.1% in Q4’19.

Billings decelerated, sending the stock down 12.5% (as of this writing) on concerns about revenue deceleration:

Billings of $215mm (+27% y/y) represented a slowdown from DOCU’s previous four quarters of billings (+33% year-over-year in Q1’19, +32% in Q2’19, +40% in Q3, and +31% in Q4).

Because the company is so early in its growth profile, this deceleration spooked investors about the company’s long-term growth potential.

Management’s commentary was broadly positive and makes concerns less likely. Key takeaways:

Key Takeaway #1 – Deceleration in billings and net dollar retention is due to business transformation and growth

Management attributed the deceleration in billings and NDR to the business’s planned transformation into a multi-product “cloud suite.” Because these multiple products result in larger ACVs, they require a longer approval process.

Management explained it by saying:

“When we have the opportunity... to sell people a broader suite, there are more people that are involved... In a traditional eSignature sales cycle, (with) a single product, fewer signatures (are) required... (so) it will be faster.” “If it remained just an eSignature expansion deal, those pretty much close at a regular cadence. When it expands into, yes, we want that, but we also want these other products, that combination is what's causing us to take a little more time to bring them to closure.” “So, the timing of the ultimate booking or billing will impact the starting point of the revenue. But in terms of mix and everything else that you have modeled, it doesn't really have any impact.”

Ironically, DOCU’s slight deceleration this quarter was because companies required more people’s signatures.

Key Takeaway #2 – Business is operating “unchanged” and “right in line”, management expects net dollar retention to rebound

Several analysts on the call asked about net dollar retention and the billings deceleration, and management confirmed they expect NDR to rebound and reiterated nothing in the business had changed.

Net dollar retention:

“On the dollar net retention... we are talking about some of the upsell transactions which affect that statistic. Otherwise, I wouldn't see anything underlying statistics within the business that was out of the norm.” “I would reiterate the 112% to 119% we've always talked about. But, yes, I think that there's an opportunity for us to have that move into the more historical kind of mid-teens kind of range.” “If you look out over several quarters, I think our four-quarter, six-quarter rolling averages, like a 114-ish kind of level... And as I had responded earlier to a prior comment... we do expect that in coming quarters you'll see as we get these new products integrated into our sales cycles, we should see that rate move into those ranges over time.”

And when asked about billings growth and business proceedings, they confirmed everything as normal:

“I don't think we've had a slip. I think this is right in line with how we've seen our business and how we're guiding it.” “You shouldn't look at this as some dramatic change in our overall business model... Over time, it's going to normalize... We feel very good about the bookings and the billings that occurred within the quarter.” “But if you look out longer term, I don't see this as any kind of major shift in how you should be reading our guidance or our business model going forward.” “We see the market, broadly defined, (including) competitive set, (and) economic environment unchanged from where we've been the last several quarters... We haven't actually seen anything in our business that suggests there's a different sort of buying enthusiasm or capacity (for) or demand for our products.” “We haven't seen anything else again from a competitive or market dynamic that's changed at all in the last several quarters.” “And as we've talked about in the past, there's lots of factors that affect billing. So, we always want to encourage everybody to look at that one statistic in the context of all others.”

We would like to note that we expect this billings deceleration and decline in NDR to be a phase change which repeats over the next three quarters. Unless the company is able to accelerate this sales cycle, bigger ACVs and longer contract approvals are likely to cause revenue to remain increased and billings to take a step-down change until the changes are annualized.

Key Takeaway #3 – Long-term bull thesis of “Complete Agreement Cloud” still intact.

Previous articles (from fellow contributor Gary Alexander and fellow contributor Bert Hochfeld), have explained how DocuSign is attempting to expand into a multi-product, “cloud suite” company, which DOCU calls the “Complete Agreement Cloud” (CAC). This thesis and growth plan are still intact.

Management’s comments on the CAC and long-term growth plans:

“We're pretty pleased with the results... (with) the new capabilities, that the underlying demand we see is a positive. We see this as important supporting evidence that the Agreement Cloud is absolutely the right way for us to go and continue that successful march into becoming a multi-product company.” “We're actually very encouraged about as sort of the first full quarter of being integrated, coming back to us, saying we're really interested in your document generation technology, we're really interested in your CLM technology.” “We're looking at this as a positive trend that people want to buy more from us. They're buying into the Agreement Cloud.” “It's early days... but we have plans in place to show revenue this year from these businesses and we think it can be a significant part of our business going forward.”

Finally, management reiterated the CAC will nearly double their total addressable market:

“This really increase(s) our TAM. We before talked about the signature TAM was around $25 billion. When you look at the total Complete Agreement Cloud, we talk about that as sort of a doubling opportunity in the TAM.”

Valuation and Opportunity – Long-term bulls should stay, short-term or volatility-sensitive investors should stay on the sidelines

For now, the DOCU long-term bull case remains intact.

Fellow contributor Gary Alexander published a piece this on DOCU’s valuation and potential buying opportunity on this price drop. He outlines the bull case, including noting that DOCU was trading at 7.5x EV/FY20 revenues, as compared with tech peers with similar growth trading at nearly double that valuation.

As investors saw from this morning’s price drop, DOCU is still a volatile investment and may not be suitable for any type of short-term investing. If you are looking for long-term returns, DOCU may be offering a great opportunity. If you are looking for a short run-up, you should look for a less volatile stock.

Monitor these KPIs and risks to stay with DOCU:

Key risks to DOCU remain in its still very long growth path. "It's early days." Investors should be looking at the following KPIs over the coming quarters and years to evaluate DOCU’s growth and remaining market opportunity:

Continued customer growth – If year-over-year deceleration in customer growth continues, this may represent a much quicker maturation and saturation of the market than analysts or DOCU expect. Worsening billings deceleration and net dollar retention – If billings decelerate at an increasing rate, and/or net dollar retention begins to fall below the company’s historical range of 112%-118%, the bull thesis on the company may run out of steam - DOCU’s customers would be hesitating or decreasing their purchasing/renewal of DocuSign’s products. New sales strategy: In Q1, DOCU implemented a new sales strategy/organization where they split up their sales force into “new customers” and “existing customers.” While it may be coincidence that this occurred in tandem with the billings and NDR declines, it is something to stay aware of.

Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to our name at the top of this article. We hope to eventually publish a Marketplace offering and will seek to offer investors compelling value on our investing service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.