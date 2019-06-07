Lululemon Earnings Preview: Assessing If The Stock Can Continue The Incredible Trajectory Higher

In the last two years, the stock has gapped higher after six of the last seven earnings reports.

Athletic apparel manufacturer and retailer Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is set to release first quarter earnings results after the close on Wednesday. The Vancouver-based company is expected to report earnings of $0.70 per share and that is an increase of 27.3% over the $0.55 reported in the first quarter of 2018. Revenue is expected to come in at $755 million and that would mark an increase of 16.2% on a year over year basis.

From a fundamental perspective, few companies have exceeded what Lululemon has done in the last few years. The company has seen earnings grow by 27% per year over the last three years while revenues have increased by 16% per year. Earnings were up 39% in the fourth quarter while revenue was up 26%.

In addition to strong earnings and revenue growth, Lululemon has really good management efficiency ratings. The return on equity is at 33.9% and the profit margin is at 21.8%. It is also worth noting that the company doesn't have any long-term debt.

To give you an idea of how good the fundamentals are, the EPS rating from Investor's Business Daily (IBD) is a 92. That means that in the most recent quarter and over the last three years, Lululemon ranks in the top 92% of companies for earnings growth. The SMR rating from IBD is an A. That means the sales growth, the profit margin, and the return on equity collectively rank the company in the top 20% of companies.

An Incredible Trajectory Higher in the Last Five Months

Like most stocks, Lululemon fell in the fourth quarter of 2018 and, like most, it has rebounded over the last five months. In this case, though, the trajectory of the recovery is incredible. The stock bottomed at $110.71 in December and it hit a recent high of $179.50. That is an incredible gain of 62.1% from the low to the high.

If we connect the low from December with the low from March, the stock just hit the trend line connecting those two lows. You also see how steep that trend line is for the last five months.

The stock did pull back a little over the last month and a half and that brought the weekly stochastic readings out of overbought territory. It also brought the 10-week RSI out of overbought territory as well.

While high stochastic and RSI readings normally concern me, if you look at the first three quarters of 2018, Lululemon was hardly ever out of overbought territory. Minor dips in the indicators in March were the only time both indicators were out of overbought territory at the same time in the first nine months of the year. The stock was at $80 at the time and it proceeded to rally 100% by September.

We see on the chart that the low back in December was just below the 52-week moving average, but the stock never closed below that trend line. Very few stocks managed to stay above their 52-week moving averages during that selloff and a number of the high growth stocks fell below both the 52-week and the 104-week moving averages. This goes to show how strong Lululemon has been from a technical perspective.

Signs of Increasing Pessimism from the Sentiment Indicators

After looking at the fundamentals and the technical picture for Lululemon, I was surprised by the sentiment readings for the stock. This is the third time I have written about the company's earnings report and I am surprised that the sentiment isn't completely bullish all three times.

There are 34 analysts following the stock currently. Of the 34, there are 20 "buy" ratings, 13 "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. Looking at the number of buy ratings as a percentage of the total, the buy percentage is 58.8%. I have expressed before that normal readings for companies with strong fundamentals are typically in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest ratio for Lululemon is currently at 2.71. This isn't a particularly high reading compared to other stocks, in fact, I would consider it in the average range. However, looking back to the beginning of the year, this is the highest the short interest ratio has been.

One thing to take note of regarding the ratio is why it has been increasing. The number of shares sold short has been relatively constant, but the average daily trading volume has fallen in the last couple of months and that has caused the ratio to rise. As a contrarian, it would be a more bullish signal if the ratio was rising due to the numerator getting bigger not because the denominator is getting smaller.

The put/call ratio for Lululemon is at 0.85 currently. Once again, we see an indicator that is in the average range, but when you compare it to equal stocks in terms of fundamentals and technicals, it is slightly higher than I feel it should be. Looking back to where the ratio was in December and August, we saw readings of 0.863 and 0.93, respectively.

The overall sentiment picture is slightly more bearish than the average stock. However, when you consider that Lululemon has been anything but average in terms of its price performance and the fundamental performance, I still think the sentiment is far too bearish.

My Overall Take on Lululemon

It is hard not to be bullish on Lululemon. The strong earnings and revenue growth, great management efficiency ratings, and the price performance are all bullish indicators. The sentiment isn't terribly pessimistic, but it has been getting more bearish in recent months. Considering how well the company and the stock have done, it is a pleasant surprise to see that there are still investors that doubt the company. As a contrarian, that is what you want to see.

Looking at the past two years and how the stock has reacted to earnings reports, the stock has gapped higher after six of the last seven earnings reports. The lone exception was in December when the stock didn't gap lower, but it did fall by 13% the day after the earnings report. Of course, looking at what the market was going through in December, it is hard to say that all of the blame falls on the earnings report.

I expect Lululemon to beat its EPS estimate on Wednesday. The company has a history of beating estimates and I don't think this quarter will be an exception. I look for the stock to move higher after the report based on a couple of things - previous history and the sentiment showing an increase in pessimism.

The pullback in the last month and a half is reminiscent of the period in March '18 and it might be the best buying opportunity you get on the stock for a while if the pattern repeats.

