Stitch Fix: Racking Up Hidden Profits

The stock tends to not hold gains due to a market disconnect with stock-based compensation charges.

The company remains on a pace for balanced growth in the 30% range, while investors focus solely on weaker active client growth.

For the second quarter in a row, Stitch Fix (SFIX) is rallying following strong quarterly results. Last quarter, the rally fizzled leading to my investment thesis to buy the personalized retailer on weakness. The market fears the competitive retail sector far too much in part due to hidden profits on how the company reports costs.

Image Source: Stitch Fix website

Wise Active Client Growth

The biggest bullish story with Stitch Fix is that the company doesn't wildly chase new clients. The retailer correctly focuses on the high-valued clients via balanced growth.

Starting with active clients (ones that checked out a fix within the last 12 months), the base grew 17% to 3.1 million in the April quarter. Investors need to pay attention to the above chart and notice that client growth occurs in the fall and spring with less focus on adding clients during the busy holidays and summer.

Source: Stitch Fix FQ3'19 shareholders letter

While the active clients aren't growing at the same 25% to 30% clips of previous years, Stitch Fix is still generating revenue growth in the 30% range. The retailer is obtaining more revenue per client versus chasing more clients. For the last year, net revenue per active client grew by 8% to $467.

The company is actually guiding to FQ4 growth surging to over 35%. The annual revenue guidance of $1.575 billion is far ahead of analysts at only $1.55 billion.

Source: Stitch Fix FQ3'19 shareholders letter

Clearly, the company doesn't have a growth issue with a mix of adding new clients and growing the revenue contribution of existing clients.

Hidden Profits

Stitch Fix is a rare stock where the company can grow revenues by nearly 30%, yet the stock trades at only about 1.3x forward sales estimates for FY20 that likely need to rise. One shouldn't be surprised if the retailer ends up topping $2 billion in annual sales with the stock trading below a market value of $3 billion.

The stock isn't holding onto initial gains due to some fears on costs such as higher marketing costs from launching in the U.K. market. Another issue hidden in the adjusted net income and EBITDA numbers is that Stitch Fix doesn't exclude surging stock-based compensation charges.

For this reason, Stitch Fix constantly reports big EPS beats each quarter such as the $0.10 beat in the FQ3, while the actual expectations aren't factoring in these numbers. Source: Seeking Alpha earnings summary

The end result is that Stitch Fix has reported $0.47 in adjusted EPS over the last four quarters, yet analysts only forecast the company earning $0.22 this year. The reason is how management chooses to not exclude SBC costs from their reported numbers and guidance, yet the market strips it out when reporting quarterly numbers.

The adjusted EBITDA target in FY20 includes $27.8 million in SBC for the nine-month period through April. Even not including the July quarterly SBC costs in the calculation, the actual adjusted EBITDA target for Stitch Fix is $68.3 million with adding back the SBC costs to the $40.5 EBITDA million target for the year.

The below tables highlight how SBC isn't being removed from either adjusted EBITDA numbers or non-GAAP net income figures.

Source: Stitch Fix FQ3'19 shareholders letter

The SBC costs jumped nearly 3-fold in the yearly period due to higher costs from talent needed for an expanded data science and engineering team. For investors, the costs are better captured via the higher diluted share count that is up from 101.8 million shares last FQ3 to 103.6 million shares at the end of April.

The company is making a mistake including both the higher non-cash charges and the diluted share counts. Even the above net income would be higher for the nine-month period by $27.8 million to nearly double the reported $29.7 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that all apparel retailers are facing cost pressures from potentially higher tariffs on merchandise from China. The stock is likely to dip from this initial rally off strong FQ3 results.

The key for investors is understanding the hidden profits inherent in how Stitch Fix reports SBC costs and how it impacts analyst estimates. The best way to value the personalization retailer is on the cheap multiple of sales. The stock remains best bought on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.