Apple's iPhone Revenue Shortfall In China Has Little To Do With Apple Itself

However, this problem has nothing to do with the company itself.

The main Apple headline over the past several months has been that it is losing ground in China.

One of the worries about Apple (AAPL) over the past several months has been that it is losing market share in China. And, with China becoming an ever important market for Apple, if Chinese revenues continue to decline, it will have an overall impact on Apple.

If we look at the table above, we will see that the Americas are the only place where Apple grew revenues on a quarterly Y/Y basis and trailing 6-month basis.

The question is why?

Have consumers found a better smartphone to buy? Is the appeal of Apple products fading? Is there a problem with execution? Is there a problem with Apple's suppliers?

The answer to all of the above is no. Neither is the Apple brand fading nor is Apple having any kind of problems that might hint to lower iPhone sales. Everyone I know still wants an iPhone.

The main reason why I think we are seeing a decline in iPhone sales in Chine is because the iPhone is becoming expensive for the average consumer. And, the question is, is this Apple's fault? Has Apple gone crazy demanding a price that the market can't afford anymore? My answer is no.

In the above table, while iPhone revenue from the Americas is up, revenue is down overall in China, Europe, and Asia. However, the decline is not enough to make up for the total shortfall in iPhone sales. So, while iPhone revenue has fallen more overseas, nevertheless, iPhone revenue has also declined in the Americas, although not by much. Apple does not give details on iPhones sales in the Americas. So, my hunch is that sales are down more in Mexico and Canada than in the U.S.

However, returning to the question as to why the iPhone has suddenly become more expensive, the answer is the dollar.

As the chart above shows, the yuan is at the lowest point vs. the dollar since 2014. So, what is happening is that the Chinese need a lot more of their local currency to buy the same iPhone, and it has become more expensive. Not for everyone, but enough that a portion of Chinese consumers that want one refrain from purchasing one because it has become more expensive.

The same applies to Europe. The shortfall in iPhone sales in Europe is a function of the higher dollar vs. the euro. While most Europeans who want an iPhone can still afford one, at the margin, a small percentage of consumers refrain from buying or upgrading to a newer iPhone because they are more price sensitive.

However, this has nothing to do with Apple itself. It doesn't matter what price structure Apple sets for its products, because if you live in Argentina or Turkey and your currency falls by 50%, then the average consumer will not be able to afford an iPhone, no matter how much Apple lowers prices.

The culprit is the dollar and trade tensions

By default, if we assume the U.S. administration manages to lower the U.S. trade deficit with many countries around the world, it will lead to a higher dollar. Without wanting to get into the politics of what is going on in Washington, a higher dollar will be a big problem for many companies doing business around the world that are based in the U.S.

My guess is that, when the issues with China are settled (and now Mexico), the dollar should start to go lower again. However, the question is when will this happen? This is a big unknown. As long as these trade tensions persist, the dollar might remain strong and that will be a headwind until further notice.

But when the trend changes, and we see the dollar down vs. the yuan and euro, that's when I think iPhone sales will rebound.

In the meantime, Apple shares are still mostly about the billions in free cash flow the company is generating, and the shares it is repurchasing with this money.

So, while investors should keep an eye on iPhone revenue, even more important is the amount of money Apple is returning to investors every quarter via share repurchases and a dividend.

Bottom line

The shortfall in iPhone sales, especially from China, has more to do with the value of the yuan vs. dollar than anything else.

The same applies to Europe and many other parts of the world, where the dollar has appreciated against these currencies.

The stronger dollar is purely a function of trade tensions and nothing else. The dollar should be much lower than where it is today against all currencies. And, when we see trade tensions go away, the dollar should fall against just about every currency on the planet.

However, Apple shares are still mostly about the dividend and share repurchases than anything else. Yes, Chinese iPhone sales are something to keep an eye on, but at the end of the day, the free cash flow Apple is generating is an even more important factor.

