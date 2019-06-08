AMD: Why We Covered Our Short Position

Being perfectly right on the fundamentals and wrong on price action is no fun.

Being perfectly right on the fundamentals and wrong on price action is no fun. We seem to be facing some extreme divergence here on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). We look at what we thought would happen, what did happen, and how we are playing it.

The semiconductor cycle & AMD's revenues

Early in October 2018, we predicted that AMD's earnings cycle was peaking and so were its sales. We based this on our interpretation of the peaking semiconductor cycle. The same peaking made us exit our long positions in Micron (MU) and get more bearish on Nvidia (NVDA). To show the impact this peaking had on AMD, we pulled this chart from Stone Fox Capital's article, which showed the consensus projections at the time in September 2018.

So, consensus expected revenues to be over $7.36 billion in 2019, while we expected them to fall over 2018 numbers. Now, that was a radical departure from the analysts.

We were radically right on the direction of revenues. Both Q3-2018 and Q4-2018 missed by a wide mark. The only reason Q1-2019 beat was that estimates had been chopped more than 25% over the previous 6 months.

We were also correct on the direction of earnings. Not only did the big earnings growth not materialize but earnings actually went lower. However, problematically, for us, AMD was still hanging tough.

What happens next

In late 2018, we were decidedly ahead of the curve. We saw the tanking sales coming that pretty much every analyst missed. However, the secret is out. Everyone including the company itself can now see the situation ahead of it.

In the face of this, AMD is once again projecting rising revenues in the back half of 2019. Analysts are in agreement here, and the back half is picking up some serious steam.

Our primary indicators show that semiconductor sales are still going to be weak, but we may have passed the worst year-over-year change.

Also, weak data on South Korea's outbound shipments weighed on the currency market. South Korea's exports fell 6.4 percent in the first 10 days of May from a year earlier mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors, customs data showed earlier in the day. The country's exports stood at $13 billion in the May 1-10 period, compared with $13.9 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service. The country's exports fell for fifth straight months in April due to weak chip prices and less demand from China.

Our contention always was that AMD will have a tough time increasing revenues, while the cycle is headed down. This has come true, and if consensus estimates are met for Q2-2019, revenues for the trailing 12 months will come at $5.86 billion, numbers that were exceeded in 2010!

Three reasons why we still covered on May 23

The first reason was simply our expectations of the cycle. We cannot ignore that the company's new product ramps, including ROME, are now scheduled to come on around the time we expect the cycle to be troughing and beginning to ascend. If AMD was not breaking down during the hardest part of the cycle, it was going to be difficult to make money on the downside after the cycle turns up.

The second reason was that we watched the semiconductor index sentiment plummet to new lows towards the latter part of May. While our other shorts were doing exceptionally well, and making money, AMD continued to hang tough. Nvidia and Micron took it hard on the chin as news of trade war escalated. We have often seen that the stocks that don't break down during the last part of the bear market are the ones that do best on the rebound. This was the same logic that allowed us to go long homebuilders in October 2018. Here, AMD moved to the $26 mark but held support while it appeared nobody wanted to hold a single long position in the semiconductor space. We did not want to stay for the rebound.

Finally, we saw Intel Corp. (INTC) beginning to struggle on the data center side. This was even before AMD's strongest lineup had entered the market. This was becoming a dangerous short position, and we decided that the best game to play here was to exit. We had created an effective short at $27.05. We covered at $26.25. We covered all our other short positions on that day as well.

Conclusion

Covering our short does not make this a long-worthy position as AMD has to execute well to meet those estimates. That price to sales ratio is in bubble territory, but as we have seen with Beyond Meat (BYND), bubbles can inflate much more than anyone expects.

We will watch this from the sidelines for now until another compelling opportunity presents itself.

