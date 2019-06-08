Continental Resources: Separating Itself From The Rest Of The Pack

While upside for the company may be more limited than some of its peers, the business really does stand out as a strong, quality player.

June is turning out to be a great time for shareholders of Continental Resources (CLR). In a rare move among its peers in modern times, the management team at the company announced plans to begin paying quarterly dividends once again. In addition, the company said that its own expectations for cash flow moving forward are such that not only will it be able to surpass its prior target of $4 billion in free cash flow over the five years ending 2023, but that it will be also able to do so to the extent of feeling comfortable enough to buy back $1 billion worth of its own shares between this year and next. In all, these moves are largely value accretive for shareholders, and while I would argue that management might be better off utilizing its resources in other ways, I do applaud it for developing and planning to adhere to a long-term shareholder-friendly strategy.

Continental is making some nice moves

Shares of Continental, as I type this, are up 14.4% at $40 per unit following news that the company is adopting some shareholder-friendly strategies aimed at creating value for the firm's investors. First and foremost, the company has said that, beginning in November, it will pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per unit, or $0.20 per annum, to shareholders on record. In and of itself, this particular item isn't newsworthy. On the whole, this will only cost the firm about $75 million each year compared to an average of around $1 billion per year in free cash flow the company should generate between now and 2023.

This brings me to the bigger item, though. Previously, management thought that over the five years ending in 2023, that it would generate $4 billion in free cash flow with oil at $60 per barrel for WTI. That figure has now been revised higher to $5 billion, or about $1 billion per annum. As a result of this, management has decided that between this year and next, likely, it will buy back up to $1 billion worth of its shares. At $40 per unit, this comes out to about 25 million units, or 6.6% of the company's outstanding units, as of the end of its first fiscal quarter this year.

According to management, this will be achieved under the firm's existing guidance. Plugging these numbers into the same model I used for the cash flow deep dive I offered through my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I confirmed that this is not an unreasonable upward revision. Assuming natural gas averages $2.50 per Mcf moving forward, that current guidance for 2019 holds in all years, and that both oil and natural gas production rise at the rate of 12.5% CAGR that management forecasted through 2023, I calculated aggregate operating cash flow for the business should come out to $20.80 billion.

Taken from Continental Resources' Investor Presentation

This year, management said that capex should be around $2.60 billion, which is lower than prior $2.70 billion forecasted. Unfortunately, capex figures for subsequent years were not offered, but if we assume that the firm is correct on its $5 billion free cash flow calculation, this works out to about $3.17 billion in capex per annum, on average, between now and the end of 2023. Compared to this year's $2.60 billion, this gives us quite a bit of wiggle room, and it's actually not unrealistic to think that the picture for the company might be even more appealing than what management has indicated.

Despite this move, Continental has said that its debt-reduction strategy will not be impaired. As of the end of the first quarter this year, net debt stood at $5.505 billion. By the end of 2019, this is expected to drop to $5 billion and, in the long-term, this figure is expected to decline to about $4.2 billion. Assuming my EBITDA calculation for this year is accurate, this should translate to a net leverage ratio by the end of 2019 of 1.24, which is quite low compared to most of its peers. As a note, my model does not assume that debt reduction takes place and that, as a result, interest expense comes down. This is because I do not know which debts will be paid off first, so I prefer to err on the side of caution. Because of this, my model is more conservative than it otherwise might be.

There are better ways to allocate capital

I am really not a fan of dividends, but given how little the company is allocating toward them, I don't see them as a material factor here in the valuation or health of Continental. I do, however, see the debt reduction plans and the share buybacks as being material in nature, and I do believe that while management is doing this to create shareholder value, there are better ways to create value for investors.

With EBITDA this year expected to be around $4 billion according to my model, and an EV (enterprise value) on the company of $20.58 billion as I type this, the EV/EBITDA multiple for Continental stands at 5.1. This is toward the higher end of most of its peers, but is low on an absolute basis. This is especially true given the size and low leverage that investors get when they buy into Continental. Because of this, I would make the case that buying back stock is in no way a bad idea, and paying down debt is generally not a bad idea either. That said, given that many of its peers are trading at EV/EBITDA multiples of 4 or lower, some with even lower leverage multiples than Continental has, the company would be in a good spot to engage in some M&A activity. Even if it ends up tapping more debt to do this, buying up companies or even tracts of land at the right price would be far more value accretive over time than reducing shares outstanding and/or paying down debt.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am happily surprised to see Continental reach a point where it can truly focus on delivering significant value to shareholders. I don't believe that its approach here is in any way a bad move, though I firmly believe that there are better alternatives to paying down debt and buying back stock. The same holds true of the dividend, but given how small it is, it's essentially a rounding error for shareholders.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.