11 Reasons Why Costco Is A Terrific Company

Membership fees create a unique "float". This is in practice a perpetual interest-free bond and provides access to funds for organic growth.

Costco has a wide and durable moat, mostly because of a disciplined management. The company creates value for its members.

Introduction

Regrettably, I'm not a shareholder in Costco (COST). Back in October 2015, I opted for Walmart (WMT) over Costco, mainly because of the valuation gap. However, looking at long-term total returns, I believe I made the wrong choice.

My goal is compounding, and thus, my ideal investment horizon is at least a decade, preferably an investment that I can just hold and never sell, and the article is based upon that. Most investors are bad at selling, and this applies to me as well.

This article provides you with 11 reasons why Costco has a terrific business model, a wide and durable moat, and why it still offers a long runway and most likely will offer good shareholder returns given it is purchased on a sensible valuation and held for decades. I will certainly purchase shares on a pullback.

The Business

Costco is well known, but to start with, I briefly mention some facts about the company.

Costco is a retailer operating about 772 warehouses. 535 are located in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland and France. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, and Taiwan. In addition, Costco has gasoline stations right next to almost all of its warehouses, hearing-aid centers and pharmacies.

But what really separates Costco from other retailers is that it buys and sells quantity in bulk, not separate items, and you have to be a member to shop. And unlike other retailers, Costco is actually opening new stores.

Historical Performance

Before we dig further, I will briefly provide some charts showing the excellent performance of Costco.

Let's start with the share price performance, which has been remarkable:

The outperformance relative to S&P 500 is enormous and in addition much better than WMT over this period (not shown).

The number of members is the most important metric for Costco, and is growing:

Left y-axis is the membership income and right axis is the five-year rolling CAGR of membership growth. Clearly, the growth in membership income is slowing down.

The growth in members has led to a very impressive and stable growth in EPS:

The EPS grows almost like a Swiss clockwork. The left y-axis is EPS, and right y-axis is the rolling five-year CAGR of EPS growth. Clearly growth was higher when Costco was smaller, but it has been steady around 10% since 2002.

What are the main reasons for this spectacular performance? Beneath you find 11 reasons for this and why I believe this is a durable business model that will continue growing. The reasons are not necessarily ranked in importance.

Reason Number 1: The Business Model

The retail business is "simple": you buy goods, add a mark-up and sell it to customers for a profit. But because of the stiff competition, competitive advantages are hard to come by, most often by some sort of brand or scale. However, Costco has chosen a different model based on membership: Customers who want to shop at Costco's warehouses must buy a membership to do so. Thus, Costco's strategy is somewhat different from most retailers. I quote its mission from the annual reports (mine italics):

"To continually provide our members with quality goods and services at the lowest possible prices."

It's an easy model to understand, but it's not an easy one to duplicate because management needs discipline to execute it.

At the end of 2018, about 52 million people had paid a membership fee. Just for comparison, this is 0.67% of the world's population, but about 28% of the US population. That is impressive, but indicates there is room to grow.

Costco has low markups on its items and mostly sold with hardly any profit at all. It spends less on marketing due to the loyal customers, focuses on the most profitable items with the best quality, buys big in bulk, holds less items than competitors, uses warehouses which are cheap to run, and it has relatively few employees. Costco simply does not want to make money on items and can thus offer a very low price. As it grows, it gains leverage on the suppliers, and this in turn gives lower prices.

I see the membership as a service fee. The service is simply a promise that Costco uses its scale and efficiency to order bulk items at the lowest price possible. Thus, the biggest risk is that management screws up the trust or goodwill it has among members. (Costco has no goodwill in the balance sheet and that is a bit ironic: the membership fee is all about trust - an intangible).

Reason Number 2: Costco Offers Value For The Members

I think one of the most important questions to ask before an investment is this: Does the business create any value for the customers/members? If so, then a competitive advantage is much more durable. Costco clearly does offer value. The retention rate among the members is about 90%, and this speaks for itself, otherwise why renew it?

I believe Jeff Bezos once said that the good companies put a great effort into building a great product, and less energy on shouting about it. This clearly fits Costco.

Reason Number 3: The Management

"Our philosophy is to provide our members with quality goods and services at competitive prices. We do not focus in the short term on maximizing prices charged, but instead seek to maintain what we believe is a perception among our members of our 'pricing authority' on quality goods - consistently providing the most competitive values." - Costco annual report 2018

Peter Lynch once said that you must go for a business that any idiot can run, because sooner later any idiot is probably going to run it. I disagree. I think "idiots" can ruin even the simplest business models, even a simple one like Costco's. The wrong managers could be tempted to increase margins for short-term gains, but that would put the whole operation in jeopardy and risk ruining the trust from the members.

Is this likely to happen in Costco? I believe this is unlikely. I'm happy to see all executives have a long history in the company with at least 25 years of service. They are all recruited internally, and this bodes well for maintaining the business culture and avoids ruining the trust among members.

Reason Number 4: Alignment Between Shareholders And Management

I believe Costco is one of the few companies that truly focus on the stakeholders/shareholders.

Charlie Munger, who needs no presentation, is a board member and owns 184,400 shares worth $45 million. Some years ago Munger said Costco is the company he admires the most. Furthermore, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) owns 4.3 million shares, which is 1% of the company.

Non-executive board members are required to acquire 6,000 shares within five years of joining the board. At the end of 2018 non-employee directors held 360,000 shares worth $90 million as of today.

All directors and executives own in total 952,000 shares worth about $235 million. Biggest shareholder is Craig Jelinek, CEO, with 311,000, and second Charlie Munger at 184,400.

Reason Number 5: A Unique "Float" From The Membership Fee

Warren Buffett is famous for turning the float from the insurance business into terrific investments. Insurance and banking are the perfect examples of utilizing float from the customers, but Costco uses the same principle: At the beginning of the year members pay their membership fee before they do any purchases. In reality the membership fee is an interest free loan with no strings attached and of course impossible to default on. It's basically a "bond" with no maturity date, no interest and no covenants. Costco can do whatever it pleases with this "bond". A float is a wonderful advantage in the hands of the competent and conservative management, which Costco is. In contrast, competitors must pay their goods upfront. In my opinion, this means Costco deserves a higher valuation than competitors.

Costco can for example use the float from the upfront membership fee to fund working capital requirements, which in its simplest form is just current assets minus current liabilities. Costco has positive working capital, while for example Walmart has negative working capital. Because of positive working capital, Costco can easily grow by using internal funds and avoid using external funds like for example debt or equity. In addition it's easier to absorb any "shocks", like for example what happened in 2008/09.

The membership fee is placed as a current liability in the balance sheet when in fact this is a perpetual liability. Thus, working capital is in reality even stronger and provides more funds for organic growth.

Not only are the members funding parts of the business, but also to some degree the suppliers as well. This is because Costco turns around the inventory faster than it pays the suppliers.

Reason Number 6: Recession "Proof"

When I construct my portfolio, the first thing I look at is operational and stock market performance during economic contraction.

The main reason behind the outperformance of low-volatility stocks is the simple fact that they fall less in a downturn, thus recovering from a higher level than volatile stocks. Two stocks trading at 100 USD that fall respectively 20% and 40%, and in year two increases 20% and 40%, will have prices of $96 and $84 at the end of year two. Clearly, the less volatile has generated better returns and starts year three at a higher level than the volatile stock. Because of the compounding effect, I always prefer stocks which are as less cyclical as possible.

How did Costco fare in 2008/09? In July 2008, the company was trading at $55 and reached a bottom of $35. Drawdown was 36%, less than the market. Even more important is to look at operational performance:

Source: Annual report 2010

In 2009 net sales shrank 1.5% and comparable sales fell 4%, the first time in history when sales didn't achieve record highs. Net income fell 15%. When the economy contracts, you can't expect growth, but have to look at relative numbers. Costco gained market share during the crisis and went from the fifth to the third biggest retailer.

Here is what Costco wrote in the annual report of 2009:

"While our sales and profits were less than in fiscal 2008, Costco remained solidly profitable in fiscal 2009. During the past fiscal year we opened twenty new warehouses; we increased our membership cardholder base by 2.3 million members, with membership renewals remaining strong at over 87%; and our employees continued to have job security along with one of the best wage and benefits packages in the retail industry."

Reason Number 7: The Employees

Costco is committed to low prices, but paradoxically also to high wages. COST has chosen a different path than most other retailers in terms of wages. Jim Sinegal, the co-founder, has repeatedly said that members are important, but employees equally so.

Costco pays and treats its employees fairly, and thus has a low turnover and higher productivity. Because of less items in the shelf, employees are more effective and can give much better service.

The importance of the employees is summarized in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index online retail:

"Customer satisfaction with department and discount stores falls 1.3 percent to an ACSI score of 76, as the industry struggles to adapt to the shift to online shopping. In-store customer service also fails to live up to expectations……Despite the industry downturn, membership-based warehouse stores are finding success. Costco leads the category, stable with a score of 83, and Sam's Club follows suit, unchanged at 80."

Reason Number 8: The Kirkland Signature

Kirkland Signature is Costco's own trademark for brand merchandise, named after its original headquarters in Washington, and has grown into a brand on its own. Kirkland is only sold at Costco, both in stores and online, and accounts for 25% of sales.

What exactly is Kirkland? Because Costco is a retailer, it's not manufacturing anything. Kirkland products are made by the producer/manufacturer exclusively for Costco. Costco does this when it can produce the same product more cheaply using its own Kirkland Signature (negotiated with the producer), and at the same time produce it at least to the same quality as the original brand. This means Costco members can buy it cheaper than other labels/brands, and at the same time knowing the quality is at least up to par. If it can't beat the price of the original brand, then of course there will be no Kirkland product for that item.

In short: The Kirkland label is synonymous of quality and value.

Reason Number 9: Scale

As Costco grows bigger, it can leverage on its size and scale. If you can buy bulk, then conventional wisdom suggest you can negotiate lower prices. Because of this, Costco can offer competitive prices even compared to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon offers customers to buy smaller quantities compared to Costco, and because of this Costco actually beats Amazon on prices, at least on these 100 items tested by Cheapism.

Reason Number 10: Organic growth, No Risk For Ill-Managed Acquisitions

Growth comes by selling more and better bulk items, but foremost by opening new stores in a slowly and planned manner. There is no risk for any expensive or ill-managed acquisitions.

Reason Number 11: The Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is very strong. Because there is no M&A, the balance sheet is completely free of goodwill and intangibles, which is quite remarkable for such a big company. This means less risk for reducing shareholders' equity.

Long-term debt is about 50% of shareholders' equity and 16% of total assets. Liabilities to assets are 60%.

By the end of 2018, 605 of 762 warehouses were in the US. Both the land plot and the buildings are owned by Costco, and in the balance sheet, it is valued at cost. Most likely there is a lot of hidden value in these assets.

Capital Allocation

Most managers are not good at capital allocation, as evidenced by this link. This happens as well to be a slightly weak point of Costco, in my opinion. For example, COST bought back only $100 million worth of shares in 2009 when the stock was cheaper than for many years compared to $900 million in 2008 and $1.9 billion in 2007 (Costco ends reporting year in August).

The management does not mention its capital allocations priorities, but from what it does, it seems dividends are preferred. Costco started paying a dividend back in 2004 and it's been increased annually ever since, and additionally extra dividend in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Current yield is 1.1% and payout ratio is about 0.35. The dividend growth has a long runway and will most likely grow in tandem with EPS - about 10% or perhaps more.

Personally, I would like to see the extra dividend rather be spent on buybacks when the stock is on the "cheap" side. I believe capital is much better spent that way. However, the effect of the extra dividends are increased leverage in the balance sheet and increased return on equity.

What Is Not To Like?

The first is valuation, but Costco will always trade at a premium. At present the forward PE is about 30. If we look at historical valuations, it has mainly traded at multiples of 25, and the past years even above that. It touched PE of 25 last Christmas (insert graph):

Is Amazon a threat? I don't think so. Costco's model is pretty immune to most changes in the retail industry because of its membership structure and competent management. Amazon seems to go for the hybrid model of both physical stores and online, but so far Costco competes just as well as Amazon. Amazon Prime has more members, but Costco's model has been resilient.

The single biggest risk is that management somehow gets shortsighted and increases prices beyond a level that loses trust among members. But I consider this one relatively small because managers are recruited internally and know the corporate values.

Conclusion

I realized Costco is a rather unique retailer when I started reading the annual reports, and in this article, I have summarized what I believe are the main factors behind its growth and moat. I will surely purchase shares, hopefully on a pullback. This is most likely a winner for the long-term and is a perfect buy and hold.

Is it a buy today? The valuation is of course a little scary, but Costco clearly deserves a premium valuation. Looking 10-20 years ahead, I still believe purchasing at today's prices will yield good total returns with EPS growth at 10% or higher.

Using John Bogle's simple formula to estimate future returns, I expect a total return of 11-12% (current dividend yield plus growth) in the next decades. But if valuation drops, that can be a drag on returns, of course.

