Dynagas - Update On This 13% Preferred Stock

Dynagas has been tough to hold, but I hold on to the preferred. I do this while recognizing the company is not out of the woods.

No one ever said investing would be easy or straightforward (well, I never did).

To say things haven't been easy for Dynagas (NYSE:DLNG) holders would be an understatement. Over the past year, there have been two distribution cuts and a valid concern over the viability of the company.

The results are what you would expect:

Dynagas LNG Partners owns and operates a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three steam turbine LNG carriers (the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River), and three tri-fuel diesel electric (TFDE) propulsion technology Ice Class LNG carriers (the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River). As of April 24, 2019, the vessels in the fleet had an average age of 8.7 years and are contracted under multi-year charters with an average remaining charter term of approximately 9.4 years, including the charter agreements into which the company has already entered, but whose terms have not yet commenced. All of the vessels in the fleet are currently employed or are contracted to be employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies such as Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Yamal.

All of the vessels in the company's fleet other than the Clean Energy have been assigned with Lloyds Register Ice Class notation 1A FS (Ice Class) designation for hull and machinery and are fully winterized, which means that they are designed to call at ice-bound and harsh environment terminals and to withstand temperatures up to minus 30 degrees Celsius. According to Drewry, as of January 31, 2019, only 26 LNG carriers, representing 4.9% of the LNG vessels in the global LNG fleet, have an Ice Class 1A and Ice Class 1A Super designation or equivalent rating.

This is what piqued my interest in the company to begin with. The Northern Sea Route ("NSR") is a time (and money) saver for the LNG projects based in the Far North that would otherwise have to sail more southern routes. In early 2017, the most suitable LNG terminal on the NSR for loading LNG for transport to the Far East was located in Northern Norway. The distance from Norway to Japan through the NSR is approximately 45% shorter than traditional shipping routes through the Suez Canal. From the Yamal LNG terminal (located in Russia above the Arctic circle), Special Ice-Class LNG vessels will be required to pass the NSR via the Bering Strait, which will enable vessels to reach Asia in 15 days, while the conventional route via the Suez Canal takes 30 days.

Russia began production at the first train of the Yamal LNG project in December 2017, while the second and third train of the project began production in July 2018 and November 2018, respectively. The Yamal project (located in remote northern Russia, above the Arctic Circle) added 16.5 million tons of LNG to the global supply. In December 2018, Yamal LNG offloaded its one hundredth LNG cargo since the beginning of the first train of the project in December 2017. With the offloading of 136th cargo in the first week of February 2019, the project has shipped 10 million tons of LNG since the commencement of operations in December 2017. Drewry expects that increased Russian LNG exports will indirectly reduce demand for conventional LNG vessels because the transportation from Yamal to Asian and European countries will require a specialized category of ice-breaker LNG carriers capable of taking the shorter Arctic route. Additionally, the price competitiveness of Russian LNG compared with that of the US is likely to boost Russian exports.

As Yamal increases production, there will be an increased demand for ice class ships. The number of ships in the international LNG fleet with an ice class standard is very low. As of January 2019, there were only 26 LNG carriers with Ice Class 1A and Ice Class 1A Super Standard in operation and seven vessels (which includes two LNG bunkering vessel) on order. This should help create a strong market for ice class ships and allow them to trade at a premium due to their specialized nature.

When looking at Dynagas, the company has an "okay" financial profile and distributable cash flow cover the preferred dividend by a decent margin.

Graphically:

In the maritime space, companies must periodically dry-dock each of their vessels for inspection, repairs and maintenance and any modifications required to comply with industry certification or governmental requirements. In accordance with industry certification requirements, DLNG mandatorily dry-dock its vessels every 60 months until the vessel is 15 years old. If a vessel is less than 15 years old, an "in water survey in lieu of dry-dock" can take place in between the two special surveys, which statutorily must occur every five years. For vessels that are 15 years or older, dry-docking takes place every 30 months as required for the renewal of certifications required by classification societies. The company has completed its drydocking, and there are no scheduled dry-docks until 2022. The three steam turbine vessels in the fleet completed their most recent scheduled special survey and dry-docking repairs in 2017. The scheduled special survey and dry-docking repairs for the three TDFE propulsion system vessels in the fleet occurred in 2018. This means the vessels will be at work, earning more with lower expenses, until 2022. After that, the costs will begin to increase as three vessels will hit the 15-year mark.

It all looks good, right? Not so fast. The company has $250 million 6.25% notes due 10/30/19 and a $480 million term loan ("term loan B") due in May 2023. Unfortunately, arranging financing to refinance the 2019 notes has turned out to be more difficult than the company (and me) thought it would be. Normally, financing would be arranged well ahead of time, but the company still has not secured it. Given it doesn't have the cash or the cash flow to repay the debt, this is incredibly problematic.

The Refinancing

Investors in DLNG have been on edge about the refinancing of the $250 million notes coming due in October, and rightfully so. The company had originally projected that it would have the refinancing complete in May/June, but once again, the refinancing hasn't been completed. Without a refinancing, the company's back is against the wall as it does not have the cash to repay the debt.

On the conference call, the company stated the following (emphasis mine):

Our top priority continues to be the refinancing of our $250 million unsecured notes, which are maturing in October 2019. We are in an advance stage with commercial banks and other capital sources to fund the payment due on the maturity date of our notes and refinance our $470 million Term Loan B. We are cautiously optimistic that we will be successful in concluding this financing transaction. However, we cannot assure you we will do so as we have not yet received the requisite commitments from all new lenders. The process of planning the requisite commitments has been quite long, which may be attributed to the size the transaction and a number of banks involved. This re-financing transaction require entire indebtedness, if consummated in its contemplated form will require the partnership to make significant quarterly debt repayments, restrict us from using part of our cash and eliminate distribution to common unit holders, but will not affect the distribution to the Series A and Series B preferred unit holders. This contemplated transaction is consummated as contemplated and will also reduce our cost of debt compared to the cost of our current Term Loan B, and achieve our objectives of de-levering and building equity value for the long-term. We believe this financing transaction is in the long-term interest of the partnership, and would like to mention that the quality of our fleet and the long-term charter cover we have secured for our vessels has been instrumental in our ability to pursue this refinancing.

It appears that, while the company has not completed the refinancing, it is close. These are my thoughts on this:

The common distribution elimination was/is necessary as no banks are going to allow cash to go out the door for common without being repaid first. This eliminates income investors from the common and will replace them with total return investors. The preferred dividend, at less than $2mm a quarter, is manageable and can be continued. Cash will be skinny for the company as the debt amortizes, but should be sufficient to pay down the debt and make the preferred dividend. Cash flow will be aided by the Lena River transitioning to its 16-year Yamal contract, which should add around $2mm in EBITDA. The company will be forced to de-lever as the debt amortizes; this means short-term pain, but hopefully a better balance sheet on the other side.

Should the financing get done, it will be tight but manageable, as explained in the company's release:

Our current level of debt service payments, which for the quarter was $13.5 million or $54 million on an annualized basis, reflect our current non-amortizing debt and are not a guide of future debt service payments, which will increase materially if as part of our refinancing we transition to rapidly amortizing debt.

The Sponsor

Members of the Prokopiou Family control the Sponsor, Manager and General Partner. The Sponsor currently owns 15,595,000 common units, representing approximately 44% of the outstanding common units and the general partner owns a 0.1% General Partner interest in them and 100% of the incentive distribution rights.

The sponsor also concerns me. The function of an MLP is to provide the sponsor with dividends and to monetize assets of the sponsor through drop-downs. In the near to intermediate term, there will be no distributions from DLNG and no ability to take drop-downs. This is, essentially, a busted MLP. In most situations, one would expect the sponsor to try to create value by some form of "take under" or creative financing. The take under can't be ruled out, but the banks are sure to eliminate the ability to creatively finance a solution.

I expected the sponsor to be part of their refinancing, but DLNG has said it can do it without sponsor support:

I mean the reality is the partnership on its own can stand on its own legs. It does not require the sponsor support. Given the impression that we need the sponsor support but we do need it. I mean, this financing can be done on our own.

The company also said it believes the sponsor would step in if needed:

...if it is required, the sponsor will support the partnership as far its financial resources allow.

I continue to believe that there will be a limit to the sponsor's involvement if the company cannot perform its role as an MLP.

Preferred Stock

As a reminder, the company has the following preferred stock outstanding:

The preferreds have the following as a market picture:

The yields of the Series B (DLNG.PB) and the Series A (DLNG.PA) are almost flat to each other, so the choice (if one were to purchase shares) comes down to structure and price. I normally prefer the fixed to float structure as it reduces the duration of the investment, but honestly, DLNG is not trading on duration, it is trading on probability of refinancing and, therefore, survival. When I get involved in these situations, I always favor the lower dollar price security in order to reduce the amount of capital put at risk (relative to par value or claim in BK). One must also understand that in the event of a default/bankruptcy filing, preferreds will typically receive little (if any) of the estate/equity.

As the following chart shows, the preferred investors have also suffered due to the uncertainty (although not as bad as the common):

The stripped yield(s) of the pair:

Looking at the relationship between the two series, the 8.75% Series B typically trades wide to the Series A on a stripped yield basis. Lately, however, it has been trading cheap - until the earnings call, when the relationship flipped again and the Series B yield 12 basis points more than the Series A.

Bottom Line: I continue to hold the Series B preferred, but have a hard time recommending buying the shares right now as 13% is not significant compensation for an event-driven security. That said, I am not a seller here. As I am not a seller, it makes me a buyer as I don't really believe in HOLD ratings as every day you hold something, you are essentially re-buying it. It is due to this belief that I recommend a BUY rating. This is despite management, which is something I rarely do, buy when management has shown itself to be less than stellar.

THIS IS A HIGH RISK SECURITY IN A HIGHER RISK SITUATION. This is for risk capital and should be sized accordingly. This should not be a core holding and is not meant for risk-averse investors.

