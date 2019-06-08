Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Management Presents at ASCO 2019 (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Investor Event at ASCO 2019 June 3, 2019 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Arvind Sood - Vice President of Investor Relations

Marwan Fakih - Professor, Department of Medical Oncology and Therapeutics Research

Greg Friberg - Head of Oncology Global Development, Amgen, Inc.

Ramaswamy Govindan - Professor, Department of Medicine Oncology Division, WUSM

Conference Call Participants

Alethia Young - Cantor Fitzgerald

Cory Kasimov - JP Morgan

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs

Geoff Porges - Leerink Partners

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Evan Seigerman - Credit Suisse

Carter Gould - UBS

Mike Yee - Jefferies

Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Yaron Werber - Cowen & Co.

Arvind Sood

Okay. Good evening, everybody. Let me be the first to welcome you to our event this evening. Over the last couple of days, we have had a chance to present some important data with the most recent being, of course, the AMG 510 data that we presented this morning.

Let me just quickly review our list of speakers. And I would just like to mention that unfortunately, Dave Reese, who's our Head of R&D is not able to make it to this event because of a family emergency, he had to go back to the West Coast. But we have Dr. Greg Friberg, who is our Vice President of Clinical -- Oncology Clinical Development who is here with us. And Greg is going to make some introductory comments followed by Dr. Marwan Fakih, who you may have seen this morning. He actually presented the 510 data. Dr. Fakih is actually a professor in the Department of Medical Oncology at the City of Hope in Duarte, California. And after Dr. Fakih’s presentation, Greg will come back and talk about two of our BiTE programs. He'll talk about AMG 212 as well as AMG 420.

And then after that, we should have ample time for Q&A. And for the Q&A session, we're also going to be joined by Dr. Ramaswamy Govindan, who is a professor within the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine.

So with that, Greg, I'd like to ask you to come up and make a few opening comments.

Greg Friberg

Thank you, Arvind. It's a pleasure to be here today. Many of you are already familiar with our oncology strategies. Just as a quick summary, of course, we're looking for novel molecules, innovative approaches, large effect sizes, and we've always stated that we believe the future of oncology is going to be the marriage of precision oncology with immuno-oncology. And of course, this year, we've had the opportunity at this ASCO to actually unveil examples of molecules in both of those categories.

We’re going to take a little bit of time to go through the data that was presented here at ASCO, and we’re of course looking forward to additional data that we're going to be sharing throughout the year and the coming months. Many of you have also seen this figure. This is our menu which we provide to you in order to again be able to track how our pipeline is progressing and what sort of data flow we're expecting.

With that though, I'd like to get to the heart of the matter here and introduce Dr. Marwan Fakih and he is going to walk us through a very exciting program that we're quite excited about, AMG 510.

Marwan Fakih

Thank you. I have to say the data is quite exciting but I don't mind presenting it twice. So, this morning, we presented the first report on a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety of AMG 510, a small molecule targeting KRAS G12C in patients with advanced solid tumors. So KRAS is a common oncogene in cancer that is mutated. And KRAS is a GTP binding protein that links a receptor tyrosine kinase activation to intracellular signaling.

KRAS mutation results in activation of KRAS through GTP binding which results in activation of cellular proliferation, invasion and survival. KRAS G12C is a known oncogenic mutation that is not very common except for lung cancer where we see it in about 13% of patients. In colon cancer, we see KRAS G12C mutation in approximately 3% of patients. We also see it in approximately 1% to 2% of other solid tumors.

At this point, KRAS is definitely an unmet need in oncology. KRAS G12C of course is also an unmet need because there are no targeting treatments for KRAS G12C mutation. AMG 510 is a small molecule that was designed specifically to bind the cysteine moiety in KRAS G12C. Therefore leading KRAS G12C to the GDP bound, which was an inactive state of KRAS, and therefore, it cannot miss signaling for proliferation and survival.

So, the Phase 1 study that we presented earlier was a multicenter open label study, it was first in human study. And it included patients with solid tumors that had progressed from standard therapies, who had a documented KRAS G12C mutation. The definition of progressive disease in these patients prior to enrollment, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer included progression on prior systemic chemotherapy that included A platin. It also included, when appropriate, progression on targeted therapies, depending on the molecular profile of the patient as well as progression on immunotherapy. The patients we enrolled on this study actually had progressed on immunotherapy.

For colorectal cancer, these patients had to have progressed on two lines of prior therapy. That includes Oxaliplatin 5-FU, Irinotecan. Patients on this study could not have had any active brain metastases. That does not mean that patients who had brain metastases that were treated were excluded.

So the primary endpoint of this study was obviously to really figure out the safety of the study, look at adverse events. And also evaluate for dose-limiting toxicities and identify what's the recommended dose of AMG 510. There were, however, several secondary endpoints and these included pharmacokinetics, best response, as well as duration of response progression free survival and the object response rate. Now, this study is still ongoing, and therefore, we do not have mature data for the overall response rate on this study nor the progression free survival.

So, on the right side of the slide, you see the schema for the escalation and the study design. And basically, the patients on this study were screened over a period of three weeks. And if they satisfied the inclusion/exclusion criteria, then they were enrolled on this study. As you can see there were four cohorts, we looked at four dose levels, 180 milligrams, 360 milligrams, 720 milligrams and 960 milligram. And this was really a typical escalation, dose-escalation study where you finish your first cohort and then, if it's safe, you go on to the next cohort.

Two to four patients were enrolled per cohort. However, additional patients were allowed to be added within each cohort to really understand the pharmacokinetics better and have an idea about the efficacy.

In addition, this study did allow for intra-subject dose escalation within a cohort. For example, if we enrolled the cohort 180 and then went up to 360 and 360 was deemed to be safe, we were able to increase the patients who received 180 milligrams to 360 milligrams. The patients on this study were evaluated by imaging studies every six weeks, and patients remained on study until progressive disease or intolerance. After progression, patients were followed up every six weeks.

Now, this is the patient population that we presented on and this really is the population until April 4, 2019. The cut point here is April 4, 2019. The first subject that went on this study was in August of 2018. And you can see that 35 patients were enrolled on study. And at the time of the data cut point, nine patients had discontinued treatment and 26 patients remained on study. 29 patients on this study were evaluable. And the definition of evaluable for the studying meant that these patients had at least one CT scan or exhibited clinical progression and came off treatment prior to their first CT scan.

So this is the patient characteristics. And I think the main point in this slide is that these patients were really heavily pretreated. You can see that 100% of the patients we enrolled on this study had progressed following at least two lines of treatment. Patients enrolled on this study had a good performance status, 97% were ECOG 01, and 60% were female, and 88% were white.

You can see that we enrolled six patients at the 180 milligram dose level, 12 at 360, 11 at 720, but only six patients we have data available on the 960 milligram dose level as far as outcome and efficacy or at least best initial response as of data cut point.

So, these are the common and serious adverse events that we encountered during the treatment and I want to stress that these are not necessarily treatment-related adverse events. So, these are any adverse events that we have encountered during therapy, and we list here the adverse events noted in more than 10% of patients and the serious adverse events as well. And you can see that the majority of these were Grade 1 and Grade 2. However, we did see that six patients had serious adverse events. And these were really attributed clearly to disease progression in those patients or unrelated events to treatment. One patient had a Grade 3 pneumonia, one patient had a biliary obstruction, and one patient had a pericardial effusion that was Grade 4. We had three fatalities and these were related to disease progression.

Here, we show the treatment-related adverse events. And obviously, you will see left side effects listed given the fact that some of the side effects were related to disease or adverse events related to disease. You can see that there were a few patients who had Grade 1 diarrhea and nausea and decreased appetite as well as elevations in AST, ALT and creatinine phosphokinase. 3 -- Grade 3 events were seen in two patients, one patient has Grade 3 anemia. And this patient started the study with a Grade 2 anemia and had a slight drop in the hemoglobin which made it a Grade 3. The other patient had a Grade 3 diarrhea, which lasted or subsided actually within two days with dose modifications and that patient continued on study.

It is important to note that none of the 35 patients had a dose-limiting toxicity and none of the patients had a Grade 4 treatment-related adverse event or a serious related adverse event. These are the pharmacokinetic at the 960 milligram dose level. And this includes nine patients who -- following the first dose and you can see that the half-life is 6.5 hours. Cmax occurred early within the first four hours. And at 24 hours, the concentration in the serum still exceeded at 24 hours, the IC90 in a two hour cellular phospho-ERK assay, meaning biologically we are still at the level that we expect to inhibit growth or result in activity.

Now these are some of the cases we highlighted this morning and what you see here are two cases with lung cancer. The first one on the left is a 61-year-old female with KRAS G12C mutation who initially presented with localized disease to the chest and received radiation and CarboTaxol in August 2010, but unfortunately relapsed in 2016, and received at that point systemic chemotherapy, platinum-based with progression and immunotherapy with progression. And then went on to receive AMG 510 at the most dose level of 180 milligram. You can see that this patient did have a decline in target lesion measurement. The left upper lobe lesion had fairly decreased in size. It was a 34% decrease by central read and the patient remained on treatment.

To the right you see a case of a 59-year-old male with KRAS G12C metastatic non-small cell lung cancer diagnosed in December 2013. This patient had gone through multiple lines of therapy with progression including chemotherapy, targeted therapy with EGFR inhibitor, nivolumab as well as two clinical trials and he enrolled on the AMG 510 study in December 2018. You can see a 67% read, we have seen a 67% decline in target lesion measurement. You can see a very significant decrease in the pericardial mass noted on the lower corner of the right side of the chart.

Now, this is an example of the colon cancer stage. While in colon cancer as you will see soon there has not been any partial responses, we have seen very significant tumor marker decline in our patients and these have been sustained in many patients such as this patient. This is a 34-year old female, who was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer KRAS G12C with metastasis to distant lymph nodes and to the peritoneum, was treated very aggressively with systemic chemotherapy progressed on FOLFOX, on FOLFIRI, and bevacizumab, capecitabine and actually also had two big debulking surgeries with hyperthermic chemotherapy, but despite that had progression in retroperitoneal lymph nodes when she presented to us. And she was assigned a 360 milligram dose level of AMG 510 and you can see that she had a major decline in CA19-9 more than 1300 at the time of initiation of study treatment down to 50 and persistent. Same thing with CEA down from 20 to almost normal 5, and you can see a decrease in the retroperitoneal lymph nodes, but only 18% which did not satisfy a partial response.

So, there are the waterfall plots to summarize the best response so far because these patients are still on follow up. And as you can see nine patients with measurable disease who had at least one scan, all patients nine out of those -- nine out of nine patients had stable disease or a partial response. Five patients had a partial response. Four of these were confirmed and the fifth one has been recently confirmed after the data cut point. Note that three out of the five patients had a higher dose level of AMG 510 of 960. Now one of the 10 patients is not listed here because that patient was a progressive disease before CT scan, so that's why it’s not on the graph.

This is the colorectal cancer waterfall plot and you can see a lot of stable disease, but we did see progressive disease within this population. So again there's two patients that are not listed in this picture because one of them had evaluable but non-measurable disease that's an appendix cancer that continues on treatment with stable disease. And one patient had an early progression. But these other patients, you can see we have four progressive diseases there. And the rest of those are 17 patients, 13 out of those 17 at either stable disease -- had stable disease, some of them with disease regression.

Now note that those were the disease regression below the zero point. Many of those were at the higher dose level of 720 milligram, that's the pink, blue is 360 and the pink is 720. We only had one patient treated at the 960 at the time of data analysis.

So that's the swimmer’s plot just to highlight the duration of treatment in this patient population. And the yellow or orange is the non-small cell lung cancer and the green here is the colon cancer. And what you can see -- the nice thing about the slide is that you can see black arrows everywhere, which basically tells us that at least at this point we see durability of clinical benefit in these patients. See all the solid arrows are patients continuing our treatment at the time of the data cut point.

In the lung cancer population, you can see one patient had an early progressive disease and one patient has stable disease that was protracted followed by disease progression. That's the blue square. And the red triangles are the times at which the objective response or partial response was documented. And what this tells us is that we have seen these partial responses early on in the treatment. These responses were seen at the six weeks mark. So, it’s an early response of these patients.

In the colon cancer population, you can see that we've had seven -- these are again, colorectal and two patients with the appendix, but the ones that are evaluable for response were the CRC patients in the study. You can see we've had seven patients with PD, five were early PD and two were stable disease followed by PD, but everybody else remained on the study at the time of data report.

So to summarize, I think this study shows nicely that the drug is hitting the target and resulting in the expected response as you see with the major responses in patients with lung cancer and the impressive rate of stable disease in patients with colon cancer. Although, we still have to see the maturity of the disease control. The PK profile shows that we hit the threshold that we need. AMG 510 was safe. We did not see any cumulative toxicities. We have not seen any DLTs. In the lung cancer population, we have seen five out of 10 patients with a partial response at the time of data cut point, four patients had confirmed PRs. And the study continues to enroll.

Greg Friberg

Thank you, Dr. Fakih. We're going to shift gears a little bit and talk about AMG 212 and AMG 420. As a quick reminder, for those who aren't as familiar, these are bispecific T-cell engager, BiTE. BiTEs are an off-the-shelf biologic. The idea here is one side binds T-cell, the other binds the tumor selected antigen. The goal is to activate and expand the T-cell population, let it do its heavy lifting. And this is clinically validated in the setting of acute lymphocytic leukemia with BLINCYTO that's been on the market for coming on 4.5 years.

Similarly, we've seen activity across a variety of hematologic malignancies with ALL as I mentioned, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, proof-of-concept in AML as well. And most recently, we're going to talk about data in prostate cancer. Now, the first proof-of-concept published in the solid tumor setting. We have 12 of these BiTEs that are now currently in development, and we feel that these are high value targets, and we're in a good position moving forward to test some of these key hypotheses.

Of course, we also have a variety of different generations of BiTEs, including our half-life extended molecules. We're going to look forward to presenting data at a future date with those molecules.

AMG 212 is also called BAY 2010112. As a reminder, this molecule was run under an IND that was held by another company. A Phase 1 was completed in prostate cancer. I don't have to go through this but prostate cancer of course is the number two leading cause of death for men and immunotherapies have been somewhat elusive in this setting. Androgen therapies have certainly progressed in the treatment of earlier phase disease. But once they fail, there's an incredible high unmet need.

This was a Phase 1 study, 16 patients were treated across five different dose levels. And the important message to leave you with here is that this study was stopped not because it reached an MTD, it actually stopped for strategic reasons by the prior IND holder. At the same time, we were able to see the data that gave us confidence with the proof-of-concept. This was a continuous infusion BiTE. It's so called canonical variety, given it’s a five weeks on, one week off. Of course, these patients are not hospitalized for the entire treatment. They are treated as outpatient with infusion.

The data that looks somewhat promising is presented in front of you, these are PSA responses. So blood measurements, tumor bulk in patients with prostate cancer. And what you see here is what looks to be a fairly clear dose response level. And as a reminder, 80 micrograms per day is not even the maximum tolerated dose. Nonetheless, we saw patients here with increasing amounts of PSA decrease with dose. You see the percentages there, including three formal PSA responders who had sub-50% reduction, two of those that were quite durable and lasted over a year observation.

This is our patient that was presented on the poster. It’s presented in front of you here. This is a PSMA-PET. So this is looking at the molecular marker and disease in that patient. You see on the left, lots of yellow spots. Unfortunately, this represented quite a few bone metastases as well lymph node metastases. And you see that this patient as treatment continues through the three months, four months and eight months timeframe actually decreases the signal there, a near complete responses from a PSMA-PET standpoint.

You do see that unfortunately the patient did relapse at 16 months. Interestingly, remained PMSA-positive at that point. It's also with a patient who was actually quite debilitated by those diseases and had quite an improvement in their symptoms, was able to actually live their life again. In addition to PSA decrease we saw ALK phos decreases as well. So looks like again, a fairly dramatic case that proves to us that the BiTE modality can work in a solid tumor setting.

The adverse events were quite -- were fairly benign. We saw a series of events mostly fever, chills, and lymphopenia. Interestingly, we saw now mucositis, no real bone marrow toxicity outside of the lymphocytes. And there were no DLTs on this study as I mentioned.

In conclusion, we're pleased that this provides some evidence that the BiTE modality can address solid tumors and we are absolutely looking forward for gaining additional data in this setting. Our half-life extended BiTE, AMG 160 is currently in escalation phase of Phase 1 and we will be moving forward and providing that data when it becomes available.

I want to shift to AMG 420 quickly. This was also data that we presented, a follow up to our data presented at ASH with additional time with patients on study. Again, this was another program that was originally run by a different sponsor and Amgen reacquired the rights to this molecule a little over a year ago. AMG 420 is a canonical BiTE as well given by continuous infusion. Again patients don’t stay in the hospital that entire time. It’s actually done in a quite short duration and they receive four weeks continuous confusion followed by two weeks off in a rotated cycle.

So, this was a Phase 1 study. It had a variety of dose levels and the same 42 patients that we reported on at ASH are reported here. As a quick reminder, these were patients who were not early in their treatment. They had a median number of prior therapy of 4 with a range of 2 to 10 and almost all of these patients, 86% had a prior stem cell transplant. These patients came from Germany and France, so actually a great majority of those had tandem transplants as well.

The swimmer plot for the follow-up data, which is presented here and I want you to focus on the 400 micrograms per day level which again is our identified dose for further testing. We have additional follow up on these seven responders. Again the denominator was 10 treated at that dose level. So, we have seven responses for 70%, but now we have reported an additional MRD negative CR, so five of those 10 are complete responses that are MRD negative.

You see follow up time for these patients -- and as a reminder many of these patients continue to be followed, actually two of them are still receiving infusion. The takeout message is, of those five MRD negative patients, only two of them have progressed, who were reporting a median durability of response time of approximately nine month.

The adverse event profile is unchanged since the last presentation and really as I mentioned that range of response time is from 5.8 to 13.6 months. Two patients were ongoing with their actual infusion. This was a study that caps the number of treatment at first cycle. So, in addition to those two patients, we’re continuing to follow other patients for durability and looking forward to presenting that data at a future call.

In addition to AMG 420, we have a half-life extended molecule AMG 701 that’s currently in its escalation phase, targeting BCMA as well as the multiple myeloma.

In summary, we presented data on AMG 510, the 50% response rate, certainly we are quite pleased to see in the measurable lesions -- on one patient we saw complete response. The dose expansion is underway and we are enrolling rapidly for that study. We have also opened a combination arm in Phase 1 with PD-1 antibody.

As I mentioned AMG 212 has provided proof-of-concept in the solid tumor space. We have the HLE BiTE for the same target for PSMA. We also have programs ongoing targeting glioblastoma brain cancer with EGFRviii as well as gastric cancer and small cell lung cancer.

From a durability standpoint, we're now reporting on a small but we think unique durable group of 10 patients where with AMG 420, we’re seeing deep and what appear to be durable response. Some of these MRD-negative CRs now have gone beyond 12 months. And of course, the half-life extended molecule we continue to develop. So, we're again hoping that over the course of the coming quarters, we're going to be able to present more data to you. That data flow of course is dependent on these Phase 1 studies. They’re adaptive by their very nature.

But with that, I'm going to actually hand it back to Arvind. And I think we're going to open it up for questions. We have our investigators, we want to make sure we get the questions answered.

Arvind Sood

Okay, thank you, Greg. Thank you, Dr. Fakih. So, we'll go ahead and open it up for Q&A. Looking forward to your questions and to having dialogue. If you have a question, please raise your hand and a microphone will be brought to you. And if you can also state your name and your company affiliation for the webcast, so why don't we start maybe move on left side by the wall. So Alethia, why don't you go first?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alethia Young

[Question Inaudible].

Greg Friberg

We have the microphone on? Great. It's really hard to say I think from the Amgen perspective. We only treated one patient at that top dose level of 960. But with regard to this particular question, why don't let Dr. Fakih actually comment as our colorectal cancer expert here?

Marwan Fakih

Yes, I mean, as stated, we've only had one patient at 960 milligrams dose level. And that patient did not have a PR yet, but it’s early on in the treatment. I agree there's a biological difference. I would not be surprised that that may be the case. But in reality, we haven't really treated enough patients. We are seeing a significant, however, decline in tumor markers. Now in CRC, we usually do see responses happen within the first three months to four months with chemotherapy, but this is also different than chemo. So, we really have to wait a little bit, but there is certainly the biological differences in the EGFR pathway and downstream from it between lungs and colon.

Arvind Sood

Okay, let's take the next question from Cory and then we'll come back to Terence over here.

Cory Kasimov

[Question Inaudible].

Marwan Fakih

I’ll take a stab at your -- take your first question. From the standpoint of a PK profile, we were quite pleased with what we saw from the 960 milligram. We had prospectively designed the study to cover target thresholds that we thought were pretty high bars. We showed the IC90. So this wasn't that IC50, IC90 from a phospho-ERK assay, again, none a viability assay and really once that was a two hour assay. So in three dimensions, we thought we set a high bar there. As a quick reminder, this is a covalent inhibitor. So, unlike the reversible inhibitors, if one touches those thresholds, we would expect that the only way that the pathway could regenerate itself would be is that that turnover of the receptor was actually able to regenerate itself.

So, from the animal models, we felt comfortable that even just touching that threshold that IC90 for a couple of hours led to complete regressions in 10 out of 10 animals in our syngeneic model. So, the design of the study was to cover that threshold, assuming that was a very high bar, it was a covalent inhibitor and covered for that entire 24 hour cycle and that's what we saw. So, we felt very comfortable moving forward, based on those prospective criteria we’re expanding, but we of course will continue to look.

Your second question, which -- can you remind me? I'm sorry.

The mechanisms of resistance of course. From the standpoint of the pathways involved, it's absolutely too early to say from the critical data where the -- which pathways may be involved in resistance, I don’t know actually, let my colleagues comments on their experience from preclinical data as well as other molecules.

Marwan Fakih

Yes, I mean, from this, I can comment on the CRC side, that's my expertise. But I mean when you block the EGFR pathway, it is foreseeable that you may see other emergent KRAS mutations that are outside 12 feet from other studies. You don't know at this point I think the ctDNA being selected and will be analyzed. We don't have pre and post biopsy data yet to determine what are the changes at this point that are guiding -- that could be guiding resistance.

But I could foresee many things in CRC that could change with time and lead us to resistance between formal evolution where you may see other emerging clones that are non-12C or an addition of other operations within the tumor. It's possible times also that you may have some other de novo mutations or heterogeneity within the tumor itself to start with as far as the percentage of this front. So I think we need to wait and see, but I don't know that we know the answer at this point.

Greg Friberg

Dr. Govindan?

Ramaswamy Govindan

I would just add that over the past 10, 15 years, you've learned a lot about the mechanisms of resistance. We almost anticipate where the resistance will be and we are doing studies both in preclinical models and collecting tissues. This wasn't the case 15 years ago, 10 years ago, and we were looking at a large enough EGFR inhibitor. So the last 10 years have taught us significantly. And so we are well prepared now to actually collect the samples, do the sequencing, and also doing both in preclinical and clinical models. But what you've learned over the past 10 years is that this pathway is the same pathway, get activate at different levels. So it's entirely possible that there can be mutation downstream. And the other possibility is that alternate pathways can get activated or there can be transdifferentiation. One thing we know for sure, lung adenocarcinoma, we showed through the Cancer Genome Atlas project is a disease driven by the receptor tyrosine kinase pathways. So chances are, we will learn enough so that we can combine this with some other agents in our delayed emergence of resistance. And in my experience, so far, I've seen that this is extremely well tolerated. So it lends itself out to other combinations. And since we are now looking at downstream targets as well, so, it could be a very elegant ways to molecule to combine with other agents.

Arvind Sood

Okay, let's take a next question from Terence and go [to Geoff].

Terence Flynn

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

Yes, let me take the second question first. Of course, the AMG 701 program is an ongoing study, so we don't want to comment about that before the data is released there. With regard to the expansion cohort, the discussions are ongoing right now. Again, we're in active engagement with regulators. We're having quite good interactions. But one could envision -- the heart of your question is how much does it take to think about registrational package? It's not inconceivable to think that single agent experience with groups of patients with sufficient durability particularly in areas of incredible high unmet need could serve as registrational packages. But we're undergoing those discussions right now exactly how and when the tactics will play out and we will be sure to be able to share with you those in the coming months again as that plan evolves.

The expansion cohort is 40 total patients. I mean it will be a mix of function.

Arvind Sood

Let me take a question from Geoff Porges there and then I'll come back to you next.

Greg Friberg

No, you'll get a microphone.

Geoff Porges

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

So, with AMG 510, I think it's important to remember that we filed our IND just about a year ago. So, it's just been a tremendous ride in that sense. I think 368 days the IND was filed to put it in perspective. So, the fact that we're sitting here at ASCO talking about the first 35 patient dose escalation or MTD periods, we're trying to be as transparent as possible. The patients that come on to the study, of course it was a Phase 1 study with patients that were available and those fell into the cancers you pointed out, colorectal and lung cancer. We are looking forward and we have identified other tumor types but it's too early to know whether again the pathway has the same sorts of results in those tumors, treated two appendiceals. Pancreas has been somewhat challenging. Those patients of course unfortunately don't live as long as other patients. And then of course, biopsying tissue when you have fibrotic tumor can be a challenge.

So, we are working with our investigator colleagues to try to find more of those folks. We absolutely want to test this molecule but it's too early to say much more in a broad sense.

With regard to BCMA, one of the open questions for the field is whether or not there's something special about the canonical BiTE in that format, with the format that we have the most experience in both AML, multiple myeloma, ALL. We’re very confident in the early signs that we've seen from the half-life extended molecules. But obviously, we don't have the same data sets to be able to say can one accomplish the same pharmacokinetics pharmecodynamics that we see.

So it's a little bit too soon to say. But with regard to the BCMA, it's absolutely a target where we're pursuing. And we believe that there will be a meaningful therapy here that we can deploy into the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

Arvind Sood

Okay. Let’s take the next question Matthew Harrison. And Evan let me come back to you.

Matthew Harrison

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

With regard to 510, nothing sure right now with regard to CMC but standing by the comments we're feeling quite happy with the progress we've made. We're expanding. We don't foresee any major challenges in that regard. On the PSMA side, we have transferred the IND to Amgen. We're continuing, of course, the move that molecule in-house. We feel like it provides a very nice proof-of-concept through our sister program, half-life extended program. But we do intend to reevaluate, again, the data as it comes in and determine what the best pathway is for the economical side as well.

So nothing more to comment on today, except that the half-life extended molecule continues to progress through the clinic and we're looking forward to being able to make a science-based decision on what's the right therapy is to bring?

Arvind Sood

Okay let’s take the next question from Evan.

Evan Seigerman

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

So with regard to AMG 510, we're actually quite pleased with what we've seen so far. But we're under no illusions this is the first chapter of the story. 35 patients, we're trying in a methodical way to expand that experience. From the lung cancer standpoint signal, I think speaks for itself. We're absolutely going to expand on our number of patients treated there. And there is a precedent, of course, in these high unmet need patients if you pick a population where you have single agent activity that one can see a molecule that can make it all the way. So we're undergoing discussions with regulators around the globe. Ultimately, they set that benchmark. We have been pleased with these interactions so far. But we'll look forward to sharing that data with you as time goes on in an appropriate manner.

From AMG 420 standpoint, the PD-1 question in particular, it's hard to know whether PD-1 inhibitors will impose when combined with BiTE and an increase for changes in the safety profile. We have some early data with blinatumomab suggesting that that is not the case, it’s very early days. Some of that was published at ASCO this year.

So with regard to that, again, AMG 701, AMG 420 are different molecules. We’re continuing to understand what we have with AMG 701, not ready to share that data today. But looking forward to do that in a reasonable amount of time.

Arvind Sood

Mike, let me take one question in the back for the folks, then I will come back to you. So why don’t we take one from Carter Gould?

Carter Gould

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

So I'm actually going to pass the question on prior therapies and what they saw to the people who actually treated the patient.

Ramaswamy Govindan

So my recollection is that almost all of them had checkpoint inhibitors, because that's the current standard treatment and I don't recall anybody that was not on a checkpoint inhibitor. What is the other question?

Greg Friberg

Question on prior therapies and any relationship to response?

Ramaswamy Govindan

Yes. Sorry to say, but can I just extend that answer and say that as a treating physician the lung cancer for 25 years, we've seen -- we've not seen any response to KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer with a small molecule like this. And so to me these results early as they are, they're pretty impressive. And what we see so far, it's a little bit too early to say whether the prior therapy would [modulate] this. But in the history of lung cancer treatment, one thing we observed, if you go after that particular targeted kinase or specific alteration that the tumor is addicted to, we have seen dramatic responses that the response rates don’t change that much within the front line, second line and third line as long as they have not received a target specific inhibition. And so, in this regard, moving early it would make more sense as we learn more about the molecule. But so far, with respect to the prior therapy, we could not say.

Arvind Sood

Okay, let’s take the next question from Mike, and Kennen I am going to come to you then.

Mike Yee

[Question Inaudible]

Marwan Fakih

So, the duration of response or if you -- actually also the progression free survival in these patients is probably the most important endpoint for us for the colorectal cancer side in the non-curable patient. And also that depends -- the meaningfulness depends on the line of therapy and whether you are using the drug. So the patients we've enrolled -- that were enrolled on this study were refractory to chemotherapy progressed on FOLFOX FOLFIRI. In that setting the KRAS mutated patients your only option is regorafenib or trifluridine those have a progression survival of less than two months. So, if you are looking at refractory setting, I think anything that's beyond three month is meaningful endpoint without having responses for the median progression-free survival. Of course, we would love to see a lot more. We haven’t really -- the data hasn't matured. But even from that bar perspective that would be very meaningful especially with a drug that has virtually very little side effect. So, those are the things we take into balance. As far as moving it upfront, yes, you need a much more -- for first line we want to see more prospective progression free survival.

Ramaswamy Govindan

As far as lung cancer is concerned, I'll make two points. Number one, with all the advances with checkpoint inhibitors, we have now this wonderful front line therapy with the chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor. And unfortunately, when the patients progress, they inevitably do so, we don't have many, many options. There are a number of ongoing clinical trials and we have not seen anything striking in this regard. And we fall back on the conventional time just to docetaxol.

What are the response rates in the setting? Typically, in second line setting, I’d mentioned with both taxol, taxotere it's about 10% response rate median progression-free survival over 3.8 months. And this has been tested as multiple clinical trials. And that's why we're up again. And many of these patients on the trial as Marwan said have seen four lines of therapy. And if you go back -- that's my second comment, historically, with the response of third-line chemotherapy, in the past was subject earlier, there are group -- the group at MD Anderson, the response rates of conventional chemotherapy accelerated 3% and their median duration of response by the progression-free survival is fairly at a length of time from the time they've started therapy towards six to eight week. So the bar is unfortunately very, very low and I would think as the fact with the clinician and for the patient, more is always better. But if you have a response rate above 10% and the progression-free survival of about four to six months and if you target that very well with the dose, I would say that is something that's ….

Greg Friberg

From the covalent inhibitor standpoint, you're correct. The question is how much is enough. Again our preclinical models told us that touching this threshold and then regressing enough to cause complete responses in that model, 10 out of 10 in the syngeneic mouse model. We designed this program and designed this molecule with a hypothesis that’s covering that threshold, not just touching but covering it for 24 hours and trying not to go too much more. That was the goal. Once daily dosing, complete covalent coverage for 24 hours and the 960 dose met that goal. So again, we're hopeful that this is a meaningful inhibition. This question of much is enough, in oncology nothing tends to be free, so this was our pre-specified criteria. We wanted to cover the target for this 24 hour period and we accomplished that with the dose.

Arvind Sood

Kennen, why don’t you go ahead and after your turn if you can give the microphone to the gentleman right next to you to ask question?

Kennen MacKay

[Question Inaudible]

Marwan Fakih

Yes. So, again, there are definitely some patients who have been dose escalated. I don't know that we've looked at that data in detail. The escalation in some patients was even step wise, where you may have gone from 360 to 720 to 960. However, as you have seen, there have been some progressive diseases on that we have described, the majority of them were early progressive diseases. So those were patients who received the dose level assigned without escalations because they were early progressions.

So I don't have the detailed answer among the other ones who had an initial stable disease or initial partial response, how many of those have been re-escalated? In my practice, these nine patients that we have treated, I think we estimated escalated about three of those patients so.

Greg Friberg

One point of clarification that the patient -- actually the 360 milligrams patient that Dr. Govindan has treated, who went on to be a CR was at the same dose level the whole time and that patient is not escalated. So anecdotal but an interesting finding. And you're correct, it was three out of three of the lung cancer patients at 960 who’ve had responses. The denominator is very small but we like what we see.

Ramaswamy Govindan

I was going to highlight the same thing. If you remember the waterfall plot, the one with the deepest drop or the greatest drop is actually is one with 360 milligram, that’s one of our own patients and had a terrific response, great improvement that really showed complete against the lesion and doing remarkably well.

Arvind Sood

Why don’t you go ahead?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

Unfortunately, I’d have to speculate to know. I, again, want to ask my clinical colleagues.

Marwan Fakih

I am going to have to guesstimate but I think history tells us that we use targeted therapy. You really don't have typically a very, very delayed partial response, which we are to extrapolate from other targeted therapies. You're going to see those responses probably early on in the first four months, which is a little bit more delayed in than immunotherapy sometimes. But the patients that we have followed for six months so far, we see pretty much ongoing stable disease, solid stable diseases in these patients. I would be surprised if somebody has stable disease for six months and then become the major response. I mean unless that patient is having a 15% decrease every time, I have not seen in my limited number of patients as of.

Ramaswamy Govindan

So I think I don't call it a colorectal cancer but I totally agree with that notion in target therapies in this. But we also are going to learn the data from lung cancer, it looks promising, but I always think that we’re going to learn so much from this and we'll potentiate this action by various other using this as a neck.

Arvind Sood

Okay, let's take our next question from Ying. And then I’ll come back to you, Jay.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

If I could take the second question first. We have a very strong clinical evidence that the PD-L1 inhibitor -- I am sorry PD-1 inhibitor in combination with 510 looks like a promising combination. And so again, that's why we've opened Phase 1 arm there. I will let my colleagues comment on progression, but we don't know of any progressions since then that have been recorded in the data.

Ramaswamy Govindan

To the best of my knowledge no progression so far and -- unless anything you want to add, I think that definitely the combination with PD-L1 is certainly in this part of the one’s interest. It’s too early. I think we'll be looking at this in the due course. And there'll be more presentations, other meetings.

Arvind Sood

Okay, let's take the next question from Jay.

Jay Olson

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

If I could just clarify that that patient who had what we called a complete response for the measured lesion, by RECIST criteria, there were some non-measurable lesions that didn't go away entirely. That's why we're parsing the words very carefully, not trying to be slippery. But with regard to the other patients, the 960 milligram patients, three of the five, really only had time enough to have that scan and the repeat scan, and we didn't see that same sort of a progressive shrinking in that very short time period. But again, that's not something that we necessarily would have expected, they haven't had a chance to have a follow-up scan after a reasonable amount of time thereafter.

From a combination standpoint, there's preclinical evidence, again, we presented at AACR this year that there's some very logical combinations. PD-1 we mentioned, MEK is another one that's there, a variety of targets in the PI3K pathway. So these are all things that we're entertaining, looking at very closely. Of course, our colorectal cancer has got some highly active therapies that are already in treatment regimen. So we're currently formulating what's the best way to approach this disease. Again, the data is evolving. You've seen all the data that we have so far. So we're very much looking forward to seeing additional experience at the higher doses for colorectal before we understand truly what this tool does in that.

Ramaswamy Govindan

I’d just quickly add that the IND was planned just a year ago, and I was having conversation with the people here in the last ASCO about starting the trial. I cannot believe that within a year we opened the trial, got the patients in. That's why you don't see some of the additional data but it's amazing that we got this far in less than a year.

Arvind Sood

Alright. Since we advertised 7:30 or one hour and it’s going on 7:30. Perhaps we can take one last question, maybe we can take one at the back. Yaron, is that you? Okay. That is you, yes.

Yaron Werber

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Friberg

So, I'm going to take the second question first. We actually transferred the IND for AMG 420 to Amgen as a sponsor and we have opened an expansion cohort with 420 at the 400 microgram per day dose. We are absolutely developing that drug as well in that fashion. With regard to the PK curve, why don’t we take a look at it afterwards, my recollection was the upper and lower bounds but I want to be able to give you specific answer to that. We can make sure that we do -- that technical question is an important one and unfortunately off the top of my head I don't know the answer. Dr. Fakih, I don’t know.

Why don’t we take that one offline afterwards, we will go through that with you.

Arvind Sood

Okay. So, on that note, I would like thank you all for participating in our event. Drs. Friberg, Fakih and Govindan I think will stick around for a few minutes, so if you guys want to come up and take it up on one-on-one basis, you're welcome.