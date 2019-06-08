Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Crackdown on Big Tech

The House Judiciary Committee unveiled a sweeping "top-to-bottom" review of unnamed tech companies as reports surfaced of a dual effort from the DOJ and the FTC to tackle the perceived dominance and potential abuses of Big Tech. Shares on Monday plummeted in response: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -7.5% , Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) -6.1% , Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) -4.6% and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) -1% . "The growth of monopoly power across our economy is one of the most pressing economic and political challenges we face today," said David Cicilline, who chairs the Antitrust Subcommittee, adding that "market power in digital markets presents a whole new set of dangers."

Highlights from WWDC 2019

A new version of iOS, which powers iPhone and iPad, will introduce a dark mode and an abundance of new features for stock apps like Mail and Maps. Apple (AAPL) also confirmed it will ditch iTunes in favor of three separate apps for music, podcasts and films and shows. The new Mac Pro - a high-powered, professional desktop computer - was unveiled with a starting price of $5,999, but could top $11,000 if the monitor and stand are included. Apple also spent time talking about Watch upgrades and showed off a series of new health apps.

Dovish signals loom large

President Trump may finally get the rate cut he has been demanding as top Fed officials began warning that the global trade war may force them to respond. Chair Jerome Powell made a subtle move in that direction on Tuesday, dropping his standard reference to the Fed being "patient," and said it is prepared to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." Investors got another bout of dovishness on Thursday, when the ECB revealed that policymakers have been discussing potential rate cuts and an extra bout of quantitative easing.

Disciplinary action is warranted

Recommending the launch of disciplinary procedures, the European Commission escalated its debt level battle against Italy as the country has only made limited progress in hitting European budget targets and backtracked on structural reforms. The Commission, however, has not yet opened an "excessive deficit procedure" - EU states must first have their say in two weeks' time - though it's still a significant move in the long clash between Brussels and Italy's coalition government.

Tech cold war

Speeding up its 5G launch, China gave the go-ahead for its major state-owned mobile carriers to start rolling out next generation networks, granting licenses to China Telecom (NYSE:CHA), China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) and China Radio and Television. "First and foremost, the tech cold war is going on, and China does not want to remain behind the U.S. and Korea," said Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint Research. "Second, in light of the Huawei trade ban, (Chinese officials) want to provide Huawei with an early base to use their equipment and roll out before they don’t have access to U.S. components and gear."

Drone zone

Amazon (AMZN) drones will be making deliveries in "months," beginning test runs of toothpaste and household goods weighing as much as five pounds. "From paragliders to power lines to a corgi in the backyard, the brain of the drone has safety covered," said Jeff Wilke, who oversees Amazon's retail business. Where will the program start? It's not known yet, but the devices will make deliveries within 7.5 miles of a company warehouse and reach customers within 30 minutes.

Fiat walks away

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) withdrew its $35B merger proposal for Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) as both companies pointed a finger at what they described as meddling by the French government. The country, which owns a 15% stake in Renault, reportedly pushed for guarantees that France would not lose jobs, and for a dividend to be paid to Renault shareholders, including the government. France also sought to delay a decision on the deal - which would have created the world's third-largest automaker - in order to win the support of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Renault's Japanese alliance partner.

Minimum wage controversy

At the company's annual meeting in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) CEO Doug McMillon told shareholders and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour was "too low." "It's time for Congress to put a thoughtful plan in place to increase the minimum wage," he declared. Walmart (WMT) also restarted a service that brings grocery orders inside shoppers' homes and into their kitchen refrigerators as the delivery war with Amazon (AMZN) heats up.

Cryptobook

Facebook (FB) will announce its cryptocurrency later this month, and will allow employees working on the project to take their salary in the form of the new currency, according to The Information. Reports suggest users will be able to store, trade, and exchange the crypto for regular currency, in part through Facebook apps including Messenger and WhatsApp. Facebook is also planning physical ATM-like machines where users can buy the crypto and is creating a foundation with named partners to govern the currency.

Barnes & Noble to be taken private