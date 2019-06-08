An Up-Close Look At Target Date Fund Fees In Collective Investment Trusts

There is increasing interest in using Collective Investment Trusts (CITs) instead of mutual funds in target date fund (TDF) investing primarily because we've been told that CITs are cheaper. Essentially the same portfolio that is offered in a mutual fund TDF can be purchased for a lower fee as a CIT. In the following, we take an up-close look at these common beliefs and find that (1) CIT TDFs are indeed generally less expensive than mutual fund TDFs and (2) only a few mutual fund TDFs have a CIT alternative. Generally speaking, if you're looking to use a CIT, it will likely be an offering that is only available as a CIT.
CITs are desirable because of their lower fees and because they serve as fiduciaries to the pension plan, but only ERISA plans may invest in them.
Overview
There are 53 CIT families on the Morningstar database. 47 are less expensive than the average mutual fund fee of 63 bps. The average CIT fee is 44 bps. 15 CITs are also offered as mutual funds, and all 15 are less expensive.
The following table provides the details.
|
Sorted by CIT Name
|
Sorted by CIT fee
|
CIT
|
Mutual
|
CIT
|
Mutual
|
Alliance Bernstein
|
47
|
91
|
BlackRock Conserv
|
1
|
Allianz
|
54
|
66
|
State Street
|
3
|
9
|
American Century
|
39
|
79
|
NT Focus
|
5
|
Aon Hewitt
|
40
|
Aon Hewitt Index
|
6
|
Aon Hewitt Index
|
6
|
Comerica
|
6
|
BCM
|
45
|
Schwab Index
|
8
|
8
|
BlackRock
|
19
|
19
|
Wells Fargo
|
8
|
29
|
BlackRock Conserv
|
1
|
FRS
|
10
|
BNYM
|
11
|
Stadion
|
10
|
Callan
|
63
|
TOPS
|
10
|
Comerica
|
6
|
BNYM
|
11
|
Crow Point
|
150
|
GoalPath
|
11
|
FACETS
|
30
|
flexFIT
|
12
|
FIAM
|
24
|
Index Select
|
14
|
FirstTrust
|
65
|
Morningstar
|
16
|
flexFIT
|
12
|
Blackrock
|
19
|
19
|
flexPATH
|
44
|
JPMCB
|
21
|
33
|
FMT/Vanguard
|
50
|
Manning & Napier FI360
|
21
|
FRS
|
10
|
FIAM
|
24
|
FSI
|
215
|
MercerWise
|
26
|
GoalPath
|
11
|
Putnam
|
28
|
96
|
Great West
|
40
|
97
|
Sage
|
29
|
Index Select
|
14
|
Smart Lifecycle
|
29
|
JPMCB
|
21
|
33
|
FACETS
|
30
|
Legg Mason
|
50
|
T Rowe Price
|
30
|
69
|
Manning & Napier FI360
|
21
|
Prudential Day One
|
34
|
48
|
Manning & Napier RT
|
50
|
American Century
|
39
|
79
|
MAP
|
73
|
Aon Hewitt
|
40
|
MercerWise
|
26
|
Great West
|
40
|
97
|
Morningstar
|
16
|
SMART
|
42
|
NT Focus
|
5
|
Voya
|
43
|
51
|
PGI Principal
|
60
|
flexPATH
|
44
|
Principal Lifetime
|
50
|
80
|
BCM
|
45
|
Prudential Day One
|
34
|
48
|
Schwab Managed
|
45
|
57
|
Putnam
|
28
|
96
|
Alliance Bernstein
|
47
|
91
|
Russell
|
50
|
FMT/Vanguard
|
50
|
Sage
|
29
|
Legg Mason
|
50
|
Schwab Index
|
8
|
8
|
Manning & Napier RT
|
50
|
Schwab Managed
|
45
|
57
|
Principal Lifetime
|
50
|
80
|
SEI
|
50
|
Russell
|
50
|
SIA
|
59
|
SEI
|
50
|
SMART
|
42
|
Vantagepoint
|
50
|
Smart Lifecycle
|
29
|
Wellington
|
50
|
Stadion
|
10
|
Allianz
|
54
|
66
|
State Street
|
3
|
9
|
SIA
|
59
|
Strategic
|
72
|
PGI Principal
|
60
|
T Rowe Price
|
30
|
69
|
Callan
|
63
|
Mutual Fund Avg
|
TOPS
|
10
|
FirstTrust
|
65
|
Trademark
|
75
|
Strategic
|
72
|
Vantagepoint
|
50
|
MAP
|
73
|
Voya
|
43
|
51
|
Trademark
|
75
|
Wellington
|
50
|
Crow Point
|
150
|
Wells Fargo
|
8
|
29
|
FSI
|
215
|
Source: Morningstar and Target Date Solutions
Savings over mutual fund counterpart
15 CITs have mutual fund offerings as well. The average mutual fund fee across these 15 offerings is 55 bps, which is 12% higher than the 49 bps average CIT fee, but the savings vary widely by fund company as shown in the next graph:
How to use this information
Because of the proliferation of successful lawsuits that are based on excessive fees, fiduciaries are seeking the lowest cost TDFs they can find. Expanding your search to include CITs will be productive in this pursuit. But please bear in mind that fees are only one aspect of prudence. Some low-cost TDFs are imprudent, and some higher-cost TDFs are prudent.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am a sub-advisor of the SMART TDF Index and the originator of the 1st and only Robo Analyst that integrates Age with Risk. Please visit my Blog at seekingalpha.com/...
Age Sage builds better asset allocation models that help Baby Boomers transition through the Risk Zone that spans the 5-10 years before and after retirement. Implementation of these models can be done for less than 6 basis points. Boomers are poised for a sucker punch that they’ll never shake off.