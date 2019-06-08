Caesars: Eldorado Offer Nixed, Icahn's Exit Number May Be A Bridge Too Far At This Stage

Back in January, Carl Icahn began building his stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) having decided, and we think correctly so, that the company was ripe for sale. Since then, he has slowly increased his stake to 28.5% (including swaps), placed four of his directors on the board, and arranged the appointment of a new CEO, Anthony Rodio, last month. According to our industry sources, Rodio is digging down beneath the corporate level, visiting properties, making swift changes in attitudes in operations and marketing. He has thus far been welcomed by firing line employees who see his presence as a welcome change from the over 20 years that the company had been headed by CEOs who had no gaming background. (Below: Icahn has all the time in the world to make a deal that meets his target).

That is precisely what Icahn had in mind when he made his first move. According to our industry sources, people who have done business with the activist investor over the years, his path has always been clear in the gaming space. First, identify a less than stellar management hobbled by either inefficient operations or too much debt. Second, look at the base realty values of the properties. Third, based on the trading history, asset values and performance, decide to buy in with the objective of reaching a price. Then find a buyer so he could exit with a very specific premium to take off the table.

CZR: Price at writing: $9.50

The strategy has paid off handsomely for him in the casino space with deals he has done over the past twenty years. If the strategy of past deals prevails, he will not settle for a thin premium just in consideration of the time value of his money. Icahn’s position has been acquired between $8.45 and $9.39 a share. Yesterday, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) CEO Tom Reeg had put $10.50 on the table and it had been rejected. But there is reason to believe the parties were still inching closer to a possible deal.

Bear in mind that last October, billionaire Tillman Fertitta offered $13 a share in a reverse merger stock deal with his privately owned Landry’s restaurants company. Whether it was the absence of a large cash component or whether the reverse merger instrument presented a structure a shade too tricky to value, CZR’s board turned own the offer as inadequate. Enter Carl Icahn.

Valuing Caesars is loaded with Ifs at the moment

There are estimates floating around the market that a realistic valuation for CZR does indeed run around $10.50 a share if you look at its property base, its Total Rewards marketing vehicle, its World Series of Poker event, its newly active online gaming and sports betting presence. Such estimates do include, as does our own, the expectation that a buyer will expeditiously hang the for sale sign up on CZR properties where they conflict with a possible buyer’s existing footprint. The proceeds of such sales would be directed to the reduction of CZR’s massive $18.5bn long-term debt. And it is that debt that is an ongoing sticking point in any deal a buyer is looking to do. The most active tire kicker to date has been Eldorado Resorts' Tom Reeg. He has already challenged the CZR board to show him how the company can save $500m in costs even before he laid down a number.

(Horseshoe Baltimore: A CZR property cannibalized by a spiffy MGM resort at National Harbor. It could be a candidate for sale to local investors).

That predicate for a deal is only one of several we see as obstacles to overcome. It is part of why valuing CZR using standard metrics as multiples of earnings, EV/EBITDA, pure assessments of the realistic sales value of properties based on historical comps, really seems to us to lead to a price below the Icahn exit number.

(Below: Caesars AC, my alma mater, bumping along in a shrunken market but viable for possible sale).

One of our associates who has dealt with Icahn over the years believes that even $12 a share might not move the billionaire investor.

“Believe me, before Icahn laid down his first dollar on Caesars, he knew exactly what he wanted as a bye bye price. That price may not meet generally accepted metrics of valuation from bankers in the $10.50 to $12 range. If he passes on an ERI deal, I wouldn’t be surprised. Above all, this guy is a patient investor. He has faith that his guy, Rodio, can deliver savings and earnings that will pave the way toward the bigger valuation he has in mind right now.”

Icahn and Reeg have done business before with a successful outcome. It may yet be early stage or, having no other viable buyer in sight, Icahn may opt to wait it out.

There are key considerations as to why valuing a CZR deal isn’t easily arrived at no matter how deep a base case and a premium may be arrived at by bankers. Icahn has been down that road too many times. "He brings more knowledge about the business to the table than most any other outside investor who tire kicked the space,” added our source. “If no one is out there who wants to inherit that crushing boulder of debt, he could be flexible and take a lower premium. But he knows that if Rodio succeeds and Vegas doesn’t hit a full blown recession this year or early next, he will be able to make the case for a $14 price. He’s got the time, the money and buying and selling is what he does to keep his psychic energy high at his age. He’s a chess player. His game is as much about the joy of calling “Mate!” as it is about cashing the check.”

Here are the CZR flies in the standard valuation banker ointment:

Does the $500m in savings Reeg is looking for seem realistic? The obvious targets are of course, corporate staff and infrastructure, property level headcount thinning, marketing costs associated with Total Rewards. What is less obvious is the tangle between cost and returns in marketing which has been the conundrum of managements in the always dog fighting competitiveness in most US regional gaming markets.

Which properties can actually be comfortably sold? Which might need a fire sale price to move? What is fair value for properties in slow or no growth markets going forward? You can crunch numbers with the best of them and still come up with bad forecasts.

Where will the union issues intrude in the picture? Certainly a choice between a job and no job brings chilling reality to those looking for rising pay levels. Icahn made few friends fighting unions over the AC Taj Mahal. This is a pesky issue at best whenever you need to take a swing at reducing headcounts or redefining job classifications. (Been there, done that, believe me).

CZR has 13 casinos outside of the US. One logical conclusion is to sell it as a package to a major international operator. Another is to piece it off over time. The geography of where those casinos are, for example, make little sense in terms of where global gaming is heading. The UK and Egypt, for example, are head scratchers considering all the real growth is taking place in Asia. CZR fumbled on Macau. It is now playing catch up ball with a partnership in a project in South Korea. It’s a $775m investment that makes much better sense. As to Japan, its prospects rank at the low end of the totem pole of possible awardees of one of the three gaming licenses up for grabs. But CZR has people in Tokyo declaring they are in the running. We will see.

What if any more properties can or should be shifted into the VICI Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:VICI) REIT? More pointedly, how do the triple net lease obligations of the properties already inside VICI look going forward? Remember selling the CZR realty to a company created REIT was the core post-bankruptcy strategy of the prior management. It is a creature of debt reduction not so much of strategic growth expected in the US regional gaming markets.

Management culture. This is a far more crucial question mark that no banker’s valuation analysis can measure. CZR has had a belt and suspenders management culture in place since the early 2000s. It has become virtually wholly dependent on its 55 million member Total Rewards database. That base has done well moving patrons among its properties. Its algorithms pinpointing player demos are superb. But in the process it has become robot-like in customer contact systems, according to line employees we know. They believe much more one on one contact is needed to grow in a market becoming tougher and tougher to tease out new business. We believe Rodio has recognized this and is already addressing the challenges.

Conclusion:

Our general sense now is that Icahn will not be inclined to accept what is already on the table unless he is convinced no other buyer is getting past tire kicking. We also believe he is prepared to wait it out until Rodio’s management moves begin to show results in revenue, earnings gains and greater clarity in how the company sees its current portfolio. Will it keep it as is, believing the Total Rewards base is enough of a money machine to keep revenues and earnings gains rising? Or will it attack its debt load head on and begin selling properties?

Any assumptions now by investment bankers leaning on standard valuation metrics are not likely to pin down a price that will totally satisfy Icahn’s target and at the same time present a viable entry point for ERI, or any other possible buyer. For investors, we believe it is more likely than not that the offer on the table now won’t move Icahn because the premium is still a bit thin. Either way, we do believe there is money on the table to be made and guide staying long if you own, and definitely consider entry if you don’t.

For in-depth and deep dive research on the casino and gmaing sector, subscribe to The House Edge. New: Free excerpts from our book in progress "The Smartest ever Guide to Gaming Stocks" - free to existing members and new subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.