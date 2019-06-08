The Nasdaq Is A Viable Uncorrelated Bet

In my view, the NDAQ is a viable play for investors looking for uncorrelated assets. However, value investors should probably look elsewhere.

My valuation on the NDAQ indicates that its fair value is $116.50 per share. However, it's worth noting that this valuation benefited from the recent dip in interest rates.

The NDAQ has the best ROIC among its peers while trading at the lowest EV/EBIT multiple. In my opinion, this makes the NDAQ an exciting sector play.

In my view, holding the NDAQ and the CME is enough to achieve sufficient exposure to the sector.

In this article, I'll explore why you should hold Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) in your portfolio and why it isn’t mutually exclusive with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) or the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). In fact, I believe that the NDAQ and CME held together offer investors the ideal exposure to the sector. Still, value investors might find the NDAQ lacking at these levels because it appears to be trading at a reasonable valuation.

Benchmarking the Nasdaq

The Nasdaq is one of the best well-known exchanges in the world. This company is often compared to the Intercontinental Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. I think NDAQ is often neglected versus these two peers (CME and ICE), mostly because it has the slowest growth rate of the three.

NDAQ has the slowest growth among its peers. Maybe this is why investors tend to overlook the stock?

Also, NDAQ is the smallest of the three in terms of market capitalization. Nasdaq is only $15 billion while the CME and the ICE are $69 and $47 billion, respectively. So it is no wonder why CME and ICE get all the attention.

NDAQ has similar comparable revenues to CME and ICE. However, its net margins appear to be significantly lower at just 12.7% versus 45% and 42% for CME and ICE, respectively.

However, historically speaking, Nasdaq and CME have posted similar returns. For example, over the past five years, CME has risen by 172%, while Nasdaq has appreciated by 152%. So there hasn't been that much of a difference between these two stocks, and in the meantime, both had a similar dividend yield too.

Source: Yahoo Finance. Above, NDAQ and CME (blue and orange lines) compared to ICE (yellow) and other relevant benchmarks ETFs (SPY, QQQ and IAI).

Nevertheless, these two assets (NDAQ and CME) have considerably outperformed ICE. In fact, Nasdaq and CME have outperformed the market as a whole (as measured by the SPY, QQQ, and IAI). Thus, it’s fair to say that investors have been consistently outperforming the market while holding these two stocks.

Correlations

Furthermore, if you look at the stock itself, it doesn't correlate with the SPY or the QQQ. Usually, uncorrelated stocks are valuable for investors that prefer securities that wouldn’t necessarily suffer during a crash. Moreover, this is precisely what the shares of publicly traded exchanges typically offer. Nevertheless, diversification is of little use if all your holdings fluctuate in lockstep. If that's the case, you might as well merely buy an ETF and be done with it. So the fact that Nasdaq is uncorrelated with the markets is a plus.

Source: Portfolio visualizer. NDAQ appears to be a good option for investors looking for uncorrelated bets. Moreover, its correlation with SPY and QQQ is 0.34 and 0.33, respectively.

It’s also fascinating to look at Nasdaq and CME. You see, despite belonging to the same sector, both stocks aren't meaningfully correlated with each other. Hence, you could theoretically hold both in your portfolio and not have unnecessary overlapping. Furthermore, if you compare the correlation matrix among the three exchange stocks (NDAQ, CME, and ICE), then you'll realize that you could probably do well by simply holding NDAQ and CME. After all, ICE becomes redundant because it appears to be correlated with CME, which would make it an unnecessary holding for investors looking for exposure to the sector.

Main differences

To keep it simple, NDAQ covers the traditional exchange model that profits from listings and selling market information. On the other hand, CME offers investors exposure to transaction volume and commissions, mainly on financial derivatives and other financial instruments (i.e., options and futures). Hence, it is fair to say that these two assets don’t overlap too much businesswise. Naturally, there are a few other differences, but in my view, these are the most important.

Furthermore, if you compare NDAQ’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its peers, then it’s evident that it’s just as good as them. I believe this is a clear indication that businesswise NDAQ is just as attractive as CME or ICE. This is because every dollar invested by NDAQ returns about 11 cents, while CME and ICE return 10 and 9 cents, respectively. Also, NDAQ’s EV/EBIT multiple is the lowest of the three, which signals that it’s likely the best deal. This is because the EV/EBIT multiple is a good way of comparing stocks with different capital structures.

Still, it’s worth keeping in mind that NDAQ also has the slowest growth rate of the three. Thus, all in all, it’s likely NDAQ is trading at a reasonable relative valuation.

Finally, it's worth making a distinction between NDAQ and QQQ (the NASDAQ 100 ETF). The main difference is that NDAQ is a portion of the equity in the exchange itself, while QQQ tracks a composite of 100 NASDAQ listed stocks (excluding any financials). The following quote from ETF.com is a good way of conceptualizing QQQ: "(...) QQQ delivers a quirky but wildly popular mash-up of tech, growth and large-cap exposure." Thus, even though NDAQ and QQQ might appear similar on the surface, in reality, they're entirely different securities.

Valuation

Lastly, I’d like to provide the reader with an approximation of NDAQ’s fair value. In my view, the right way of doing this is simply by using NDAQ’s three-year FCF average and discounting it as a growing perpetuity. This approach should work because 1) the stock is relatively uncorrelated with the market, and 2) its outlook is somewhat stable and predictable.

As you can see, NDAQ’s fair value appears to be $116.50, which implies a 21% potential upside from the current levels. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that this valuation has benefited considerably from the low risk-free rate of only 2.114%. If we were to use a risk-free rate of 4%, then NDAQ’s fair value would have been $76.35 and had a -21% potential downside.

Other risks

Finally, I'd like to go over a few key risks that I think are worth mentioning.

Regulatory compliance is expensive. The financial sector is often highly regulated. If additional regulations are imposed, NDAQ could see margin compression and slower growth. Highly competitive environment. Information Services and Market Technology represent approximately 39% of Nasdaq's total revenues. These two segments compete with other exchanges, but also with other companies that sell analysis and market information to market participants. Counterparty and third-party risks. Nasdaq is often exposed to credit and liquidity related risks of clearing members, customers, and other third parties. In fact, in September 2018, the company had to cover a loss of $133 million (over 3% of 2018 total revenues) due to a clearing member lacking enough collateral to cover its losses. Impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and long-lived assets. These assets sometimes are written down, which cause charges against income and reduce profitability for the company. Currently, the company has over $6.3 billion in goodwill recorded on its balance sheet.

Conclusion

In my view, I think that Nasdaq is a good holding for any investor looking for uncorrelated assets. Typically, exchange stocks are good at this. My analysis suggests that you could, in theory, hold NDAQ and CME in your portfolio and have enough exposure to the sector. This is because, with these two stocks, the ICE would be likely become redundant.

As far as valuations go, I think Nasdaq appears reasonably priced at these levels. My model indicates that there’s a 21% potential upside. However, that valuation depends on a remarkably low-risk free rate. Thus, the stock’s value proposition could change very quickly if interest rates were to rise in the near term (though this appears unlikely given the Fed’s recent remarks). In any case, I think that any further price appreciation for NDAQ will probably come from multiple expansion, rather than natural business growth.

So putting it all together, Nasdaq is an excellent stock if you want an uncorrelated asset at a reasonable price. It’s also a viable hold alongside CME. However, if you're a value investor, then chances are you won't find Nasdaq attractive enough for an investment. Nevertheless, it is worth keeping it in a watch list because if it ever goes on sale, because you’ll probably want to initiate a position. Until then, I think it’s better to keep looking elsewhere for value.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.