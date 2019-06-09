Moelis: A Speculative Buy At Current Prices

What a difference 10 months can make.

Last year, I wrote a profile of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), a small (about $2b mkt. cap) investment bank with a strong M&A and restructuring business (examples below), as well as other lines of revenue.

Source: Moelis & Company 2019 Q1 Presentation

At the time, Moelis was trading at around $63 per share. I recommended the stock for further consideration on the basis of its capital-light business model, lack of indebtedness, and generous special dividend payments. However, I also advised caution due to the company's breakneck rate of share price appreciation between 2016 and 2018.

Since that time, Moelis stock has given back much of those gains, as the chart below demonstrates.

Data by YCharts

What primarily caused this precipitous drop in price? While some of the loss can be attributed to the general market angst which occurred in late 2018, more recent share price declines are likely attributable to declining quarterly revenues at Moelis. First-quarter 2019 revenues came in at a paltry $137.8 million, more than 40% less than in the fourth quarter of 2018. When asked to explain this, Chief Executive Officer Ken Moelis attributed the revenue shortfall to an "abnormal amount of situations" in which deals did not go through for a variety of reasons. Moelis compared it to a coin-flipping game, in which an inordinate number of coins in a row happened to come up on the "tails" side. This string of apparent bad luck, combined with a less-secure macroeconomic and political backdrop, which is making US-to-China M&A "almost impossible" to get done, resulted in the quarterly revenue drop illustrated below.

Source: Moelis & Company 2019 Q1 Presentation

While the volatility of the M&A business has led to severe fluctuations in Moelis's share price, the company has established a record of paying a stable and generous dividend to its shareholders. One aspect of the company's dividend policy which appeals to me is its use of both regular and special dividend payments to return capital to shareholders. While annualizing the company's most recent regular dividend of 50 cents results in a regular dividend yield of around six percent, adding in 2018's special dividends of $2.75 result in a gargantuan yield of almost 15% at current prices! Of course, Moelis's current revenue difficulties make it unlikely that we will see the same special dividends as in 2018. Nonetheless, I believe that a six percent regular dividend yield is enough to allow Moelis to stand on its own as an attractive income investment, particularly given the fact that the company is completely unlevered.

Source: Moelis & Company 2019 Q1 Presentation

While Moelis's lack of debt is a very comforting fact to income investors, attention should be paid to its largest expense - the compensation and benefits which the company pays to its employees. Historically, the company has managed to hold these expenses at around 58 percent of overall revenues. The recent shortfall in revenues has caused that metric to rise significantly to over 65 percent of revenues. While this is not a catastrophic rise - especially if revenues normalize back towards 2018 levels later this year - it does chip away a bit at the margin of safety surrounding the dividend. Fortunately, on the Q1 2019 conference call, CEO Moelis indicated that the company was targeting a full-year percentage of 57.5. I will be interested to see whether the company will be able to achieve that target even if revenues stay at their current depressed levels.

Closing Thoughts

It has been my experience that, in order to secure a dividend yield significantly greater than five percent, an investor generally has to either (1) accept a low rate of earnings and/or dividend growth, (2) invest in the commodity sector, or (3) accept a high risk of losing some or all of their principal. At current price levels, I believe that Moelis & Company just might be an exception to that rule. With a capital-light business model and no debt, Moelis just might have what it takes in terms of flexibility to ride out the current turbulence in the macro environment, while also paying out a generous dividend stream. That is why I recently initiated a small starter position in the company.

That being said, investors should not necessarily extrapolate Moelis's past results into the future. With revenues being down as much as they are, my expectation is that investors will receive a grand total of $0 in special dividend payments this year. This still leaves investors with a regular dividend yield of over six percent. I also will be minutely monitoring Moelis's compensation and benefit expenses relative to revenue. I believe that the next few quarters will be critical in determining whether Moelis & Company is a shareholder-focused company or if it views its common shareholders as simply a source of capital. If revenues do not improve and the company takes steps to reduce its compensation expenses to its target level of 57.5%, my confidence will have been justified. If, on the other hand, Moelis's revenue shortfall persists and the company keeps its compensation benefits steady and/or issues debt in an attempt to keep its current cost structure afloat, then I would have to reconsider my recommendation of the stock to investors who are prepared to ride out what could be significant volatility ahead for the share price in exchange for a high dividend yield.

Like what you read? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment advisor. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

