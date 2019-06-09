Cloudera Is About To Become A Penny Stock

Management sentiment is way down, and the company seems to be relying on its new hybrid cloud service to save it.

Cloudera (CLDR) is down 40% today in response to its dismal earnings report. I predicted this on May 27 in Exposing Earnings and recommended my subscribers to buy Jan7 $10.50 calls, which produced triple-digit ROI:

(Source: Exposing Earnings chat)

In response to earnings, analysts have downgraded the stock and lowered their price targets. Stifel dropped its target from $16 to $6, and Citigroup dropped its from $16 to $7.50. Interestingly, this technically puts these analysts as long CLDR.

Sentiment Analysis

As CLDR hovers above penny stock level, we wonder whether these analysts, previously wrong, are now correct with their new price targets. Often, selloffs on bad earnings are overreactions. The changes in EPS, revenue, and guidance that are immediately obvious can mismatch with the deeper meaning of the earnings report, a meaning that is priced into the stock slowly.

To check this, we look at the other “half” of the earnings report – changes in management sentiment. (It’s actually more than half for most stocks, as sentiment accounts for double the variation in the stock price when compared to metric changes.) Sentiment can help explain the direction of a stock the quarter after earnings and acts as a predictor orthogonal to “hard data.”

I ran a financial lexical analysis over CLDR’s earnings reports to derive sentiment scores. This gives us a picture of management’s sentiment changes over time and an average sentiment across earnings. Drops in sentiment can be thought of as decreases in optimism and increases in pessimism inherent in management’s forward-looking statements.

This quarter showed a large drop in sentiment. Sentiment dropped 57% quarter over quarter and 62% year over year. CLDR’s sentiment is roughly 50% lower than the market average (that for the average company).

Let’s look at a few of the statements flagged in my analysis:

“Overall, operating loss was $35 million in Q1, representing an operating margin of negative 19%, burdened by 13 percentage points of merger related expenses.”

- Much of the poor performance this quarter was explained (perhaps you can say “downplayed”) by the merger with Hortonworks. Through this deal, CLDR incurred $25M in merger expenses. However, even disregarding the merger, we see an operating margin loss of 6% and an operating loss of $10M, pointing to problems external to the merger.

“We expect ARR growth in Q2 to be between 10% and 12%, declining to 0% to 10% in Q4.”

- Put simply, the low end of management’s expectations show that subscriptions might cease growing by the end of the year. The company would be forced to rely entirely on margin growth for bottom-line growth in this case. Companies at CLDR’s point typically focus on subscriber growth at all costs, and CLDR is essentially telling investors to not expect much progress in this regard.

“The fact that our churn rate increased that was certainly unanticipated.”

- This shows that management is, to some extent, unaware of its customer base. Churn in SaaS and related industries tends to increase when customers’ needs are not being met or when better alternatives are introduced/marketed. In CLDR’s case, being a company with a unique service (the Cloudera Data Platform, aka “CDP”) and virtually no direct competitors – and being a company spending roughly 20% of its revenue on marketing – the situation is primarily the former, meaning that management is likely clueless as to the need they are attempting to address.

Despite the overall negative sentiment regarding financials, growth, and customer acquisition/retention, management remains optimistic in regard to its progress on CDP. Indeed, CDP is their ace card in it being a unique public/private SaaS, but whether it will be a success and/or save the company remains to be seen. For now, the company will be treading water, witnessing more customer churn in losses to competitors in the public cloud.

Gap Analysis

On a final note, CLDR produced a large gap in its chart:

(Source: E-Trade Pro)

Sentiment hints at downward pressure on the stock price, pointing to a continuation gap; volume and gap size support this hypothesis. I backtested this gap, and the results agree. Since CLDR IPOed, shorting these gaps would have resulted in gains of 52%:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Typically, the type of gap will be clear within two days after the gap. Watch for downward movement in the coming days. Should this be a continuation gap, we can expect CLDR to become a penny stock.

Conclusion

Overall, CLDR seems to be banking on its new hybrid cloud SaaS offering, and its investors must now decide whether the uncertainty of CDP’s payoff is worth the risk of holding the stock. Management has been somewhat vague in many of its answers in this quarter’s earnings call, but sentiment is clearly down considerably, implying a continued downward drift in the stock price. My prediction is that CLDR will soon become a penny stock but should find a sub-$5 bottom as investors find the “right price” at which speculating on CDP (or a buyout) makes sense.

As my subscribers were recommended to buy put options that expire today, many hoping to play the gap will have to roll over their positions. I do not think long puts are the best play here, however. Instead, I would recommend a bear butterfly spread with the middle strikes placed at your target price or a short position on the stock with protective calls.

Happy trading.

Exposing Earnings is an earnings-trading newsletter (with live chat). We base our predictions on statistics, probability, and backtests. Trades are recommended with option strategies for the sake of creating high-reward, low-risk plays. We have 88% accuracy for our predictions in 2019. If you want: A definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings... The probability of the prediction paying off... The risk/reward of the play... A well-designed options strategy for the play... ...click here. Or... click here to see what Exposing Earnings members are saying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.