Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/5/19

|
Includes: AAL, CONN, ENOB, ODT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/5/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Odonate Therapeutics (ODT);
  • Enochian Biosciences (ENOB);
  • Conn's (CONN), and;
  • American Airlines (AAL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Immunomedics (IMMU);
  • Biglari (BH.A);
  • Snap (SNAP);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • Roku (ROKU);
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR);
  • RE/MAX (RMAX);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Invitation Homes (INVH);
  • Fortinet (FTNT);
  • CarGurus (CARG), and;
  • Altair Engineering (ALTR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), and;
  • Capital Senior Living (CSU).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Avoro Capital Advisors

DIR,BO

Immunomedics

IMMU

B

$18,743,220

2

Liniger David L

DIR,BO

RE/MAX

RMAX

B

$3,728,448

3

Tang Kevin C

CEO,DIR,BO

Odonate Therapeutics

ODT

B

$2,335,217

4

Biglari Sardar

CB,CEO,BO

Biglari

BH.A

B,JB*

$2,202,656

5

Levinson Sam

BO

Capital Senior Living

CSU

B

$1,649,088

6

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$1,047,540

7

Barer Sol J

DIR

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TEVA

B

$1,003,409

8

Cahill John T

DIR

American Airlines

AAL

B

$714,973

9

Martin Bob L

DIR

Conn's

CONN

B

$453,184

10

Sindlev Rene

DIR,BO

Enochian Biosciences

ENOB

B

$431,338

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blackstone II

BO

Invitation Homes

INVH

JS*

$1,008,400,000

2

Spiegel Evan

CEO,DIR,BO

Snap

SNAP

S

$17,525,006

3

Meyer Daniel Harris

DIR,BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

AS

$4,470,523

4

Steinert Langley

CEO,CB,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,954,669

5

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,847,593

6

Wood Anthony J

CEO,CB,BO

Roku

ROKU

AS

$3,168,119

7

Scapa James Ralph

CEO,DIR,BO

Altair Engineering

ALTR

AS

$3,085,024

8

Xie Michael

VP,CTO,DIR

Fortinet

FTNT

AS

$2,817,299

9

James R Scapa Declaration Of Trust

BO

Altair Engineering

ALTR

AS

$2,716,521

10

Dutt Aditya

PR

RenaissanceRe Holdings

RNR

AS

$2,646,552

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.