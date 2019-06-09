Ulta Crushes Earnings Once Again

Image credit

Here we go again

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) have been on a tear since they bottomed late last year. The stock made a new relative high in April before a sizable pullback to $304 a few trading days ago, but it is off to the races once again. I’ve had varying views on Ulta in the years I’ve been covering it as the valuation soars and plummets at different times. Certainly, the valuation was very cheap in December and it showed as the stock took off in a straight line to a 60% gain in a matter of months. Today, shares are nowhere near as cheap as they were, but the Q1 earnings report continues to support the bull case; Ulta is still a buy.

Another strong quarter

The Q1 report was characteristically strong for Ulta as total revenue came in 12.9% higher, reaching $1.743 billion from $1.544 billion a year prior. New stores helped drive the top line, but as is customary for Ulta, comparable sales were hot as well, rising 7% in Q1. The gain was due to a 4.3% increase in transactions while the balance of 2.7% was due to higher average ticket. Ulta cited skin care, fragrance, and mass cosmetics as driving top line gains, while relative weakness was seen in prestige cosmetics. Still, Q1’s comparable sales number was outstanding as Ulta continues to produce staggering store-level growth.

Gross margins, which I’ve long complained about when it comes to Ulta, performed quite well in Q1. They increased 70 bps to 37% of revenue as an improvement in merchandise margin and leverage in fixed store costs helped drive profitability higher. The company cited success in its marketing and merchandising strategies as helping to drive revenue and margin growth in Q1. Some of this strength was offset by investments in the salon services business, as well as supply chain operations, but the gross margin picture in Q1 was quite good.

SG&A costs, however, offset the gain in gross margins, deteriorating 70 bps to 23.1% of revenue. Deleveraging of corporate overhead related to growth initiatives and store labor were the culprits, although this weakness was partially offset by improvement in variable store and marketing expense that was attributable to cost efficiencies, as well as higher sales volume from the comparable sales increase.

Operating income rose 13% on a dollar basis in Q1, but was flat as a percentage of revenue as SG&A and gross margins offset each other, leaving operating margin at 13.6% of revenue for both periods.

A lower tax rate helped drive net income 17% higher in Q1 on a dollar basis, and a lower share count helped push earnings-per-share even higher, rising nearly 21% to $3.26 against $2.70 last year.

Ulta opened 22 new stores in Q1, which was a slowdown from 34 new stores in last year’s Q1. The company now has right at 1,200 stores as of the end of the quarter, an 8% increase in its selling space year over year. Ulta plans to open 80 new stores this year, as well as execute 270 store refreshes.

Ulta repurchased $107 million of its own shares in Q1 and has $788 million left on its current authorization, which is good for around 4% of the current float.

Ulta also announced it was preparing to launch in Canada, which is the company’s first foray outside the US, and could represent the beginning of the next leg of the company’s growth. Of course, many retailers have tried to expand outside the US, only to meet tremendous resistance, so investors shouldn’t get overly excited just yet. However, this has been a long time coming and Ulta has a unique opportunity to succeed in a different market that is wide open.

A reasonable price

Ulta’s valuation, as I mentioned earlier, moves quite rapidly at times, and in both directions. The stock can, in the space of a few months, represent tremendous value and be one of the most expensive retailers on the market. However, today, I think Ulta is neither cheap nor expensive, as it looks to me like it is trading right near fair value. But given the way the company is performing, fair value is good enough.

I’ve compiled the above chart using historical pricing and earnings data to illustrate the amount of movement Ulta has seen in its valuations, but also to highlight that today’s PE ratio of 26.6 is quite reasonable and worthy of a look from the long side.

The long-term average for Ulta is close to 29 times earnings, and while that doesn’t necessarily mean the stock should trade there, it is a fairly strong benchmark. At any rate, given the pace of earnings growth Ulta has exhibited, including better than 20% EPS growth in Q1, 26 times earnings seems a fair price to pay for an elite retailer. I don’t see a lot of movement in the valuation one way or the other from here over the long term as I think the stock is fairly valued today based upon its growth prospects.

But given the outright growth Ulta continues to exhibit, fair value is plenty good enough. The company should have 1,500 stores or so in the next three years, and its comparable sales have been ridiculously good for many years, including again in Q1. That all but ensures strong top line growth for years to come.

In addition, the movement on gross margins in Q1 is encouraging because for many years, Ulta seemed not to care about its margins. The company has grown up, however, and is focused on productivity and efficiency in ways it never was before. That’s good news for long-term profitability growth in addition to strong revenue generation.

Given projected high-teens rates of earnings growth, which is certainly achievable given the company’s historical patterns, today’s valuation seems like a fair price to pay. I think Ulta will continue to move higher at a high-teens rate annually to reflect earnings growth, although multiple expansion seems like it is probably limited from here. Still, Ulta’s focus on margins and efficiency makes me like the stock in a way I haven’t before, and I think it is a buy after the Q1 report.

