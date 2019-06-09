Range Resources: Good Cash Flow Profile And Positioned For Exports

Demand for natural gas is likely to grow due to the burgeoning LNG export industry and Range Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of this.

The company is able to grow without needing to borrow money to finance this growth, which is a good position for it to be in.

It also allows Range Resources to be one of the few shale producers that has less than 100% maintenance CapEx.

This grants the company with an enormous amount of proven resources that has a greater value than the company's EV right now.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources (RRC) gave a presentation at the TPH Hotter 'N Hell 2019 Energy Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, Range Resources spent a considerable amount of time making an investment case in itself to the analysts in attendance. In addition, the company discussed some of the broader macroeconomic trends affecting the natural gas market, including the conversion of the United States into a natural gas-exporting nation. Overall, Range Resources does have a lot of investment potential for someone looking to take advantage of the production growth that we are likely to see from this area of the country over the next few years.

As some of you reading this are no doubt well aware, Range Resources has a very commanding position in the natural gas-rich Marcellus shale of Southwest Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In fact, the company owns a good portion of the acreage in Washington, Beaver, and Butler Counties surrounding Pittsburgh:

Source: Range Resources

The resource potential of this acreage is enormous. In its presentation, the company states that it could have 40 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, three billion barrels of natural gas liquids, and 149 million barrels of condensate. In order to take advantage of this, Range Resources has identified approximately 3,700 drill sites that are, as of yet, undeveloped. Of these, 285 wells have more than 40 billion cubic feet equivalent estimated ultimate recovery and another 385 wells have more than 30 billion cubic feet equivalent estimated ultimate recovery. Clearly, the company has very high potential for production here and this presents it with a significant amount of growth potential.

The company's acreage also gives Range Resources a significant amount of reserves. The company has proved developed reserves of 9.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent and undeveloped proved reserves of 8.3 trillion cubic feet equivalents. In addition, the company has about 100 trillion cubic feet equivalents of resources that is not included in its reserves as it is not considered economic to develop at today's prices. However, that could change in the future, potentially giving the company a great deal of future development potential.

Source: Range Resources

One interesting thing to note is that based on 2018 year-end strip pricing, these reserves are worth about $9.9 billion. At the current stock price, though, Range Resources only has an enterprise value of $5.63 billion. This could indicated that the company is undervalued at its current price. Thus, investors may have an opportunity here.

The company's high quality acreage also gives it a production cost advantage over its peers. As we can see here, Range Resources only needs to spend about 60% of its cash flow on maintaining its production, which is much lower than its peers:

Source: Range Resources

This is a major problem that we see with shale producers. As shale wells tend to have very high decline rates, the companies extracting the resources from the ground need to spend a sizable amount of their cash flow drilling new wells just to maintain their production. This greatly limits their ability to grow production profitably as all the money is being consumed just maintaining production. This is the reason why shale companies have been issuing so much junk-rated debt in recent years.

Range Resources has been able to avoid this problem because its high-quality acreage has allowed the company to keep its decline rate low, much lower than its competition:

Source: Range Resources

The fact that the company has cash flow in excess of what it needs to maintain its production levels allows it to reinvest money into growth without needing to borrow money to do it. This is ultimately a much more sustainable method of growth as it does not depend on the company always needing to raise money in friendly capital markets to drive growth. It also allows the company to have some money left over to do things like paying dividends to shareholders and indeed Range Resources is one of the few shale producers that does pay a dividend to its shareholders.

Source: Range Resources

We can also see here that Range Resources is working on a plan to decrease the percentage of its cash flow that needs to be spent on maintaining its production. This frees up cash that can be used to either grow the business or reward shareholders. Range Resources claims that it will be able to achieve this through conservative production growth that reduces the incremental cost of producing each additional incremental unit of resources. This is without a doubt something that makes a lot of sense on paper. The question of course is whether or not the company can actually achieve its plan.

In order to inspire confidence in its ability to achieve this goal, Range Resources outlined how this goal will be accomplished in its presentation:

Source: Range Resources

As we can see, the biggest cost savings on a cubic foot equivalent will come from TGP&C. The company will also see its production taxes decrease as production increases. Overall, the company does have some reasons to believe that its cash flow margins will improve as its production increases, which should result in growing earnings and possibly dividend growth.

Of course, there would be no point developing its remaining reserves if there would be no demand for the natural gas. Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case. As we can see, the demand for natural gas in the coming years is expected to remain at levels that are much higher than it had earlier in the decade:

Source: Range Resources

As I have discussed in a few previous articles, one of the biggest drivers of new demand will be the export market. In the case of natural gas, this means LNG as converting the gas into a liquid is the only economically viable way to transport it across large bodies of water like the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans. This rising demand from other countries has caused a rapid expansion in capacity. As I discussed in a previous article, energy companies have begun constructing enormous amounts of new capacity, which will cause the amount of gas needed to fuel the new plants to surge:

Source: Range Resources

This will drive the need for new natural gas production, such as that offered by Range Resources, over the coming years. This will ultimately be what drives Range Resources' forward growth.

In conclusion, Range Resources is a dominant presence in Appalachia, which contains the massive Marcellus basin. This provides the company with an enormous resource base that it can use to grow its production over the coming years. Fortunately, Range Resources is one of the few companies that can do this profitably. This positions the company very well to fuel the growth in LNG demand and grow itself at the same time.

