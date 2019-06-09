Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/6/19

Includes: BAS, FCX, FTK, MYOV, TTS, XBIT
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/6/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tile Shop (TTS); and
  • Basic Energy Svs (BAS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • XBiotech (XBIT);
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Flotek Industries (FTK); and
  • Freeport-McMoRan (FCX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Mellanox Tech (MLNX);
  • Steris (STE);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • New Relic (NEWR);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • Great Lakes Dredge (GLDD);
  • Five9 (FIVN);
  • Entergy (ETR);
  • Carvana (CVNA);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX); and
  • Allakos (ALLK).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Roivant Sciences

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

JB*

$19,999,996

2

Rennes Fondation

BO

XBiotech

XBIT

JB*

$9,900,000

3

Sanghi Steve

DIR

Mellanox Tech

MLNX

B

$2,210,884

4

Adkerson Richard C

VCB,CEO,DIR

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

B

$1,744,080

5

Ascribe Capital

BO

Basic Energy Svs

BAS

B

$771,798

6

Nierenberg David

DIR

Flotek Industries

FTK

B

$645,610

7

Kamin Peter H

DIR

Tile Shop

TTS

B

$441,024

8

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$399,631

9

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$337,649

10

Jacullo Peter J Iii

DIR,BO

Tile Shop

TTS

B,JB*

$323,167

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Steeves Richard Martin

DIR

Steris

STE

S

$28,931,028

2

Seren Capital

BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$8,423,868

3

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$8,051,749

4

Jones Mark Evan

CEO,BO,DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$5,740,685

5

Trollope Rowan M

CEO,DIR

Five9

FIVN

AS

$4,300,198

6

Rivervest Venture Fund Iii

BO

Allakos

ALLK

AS

$3,733,131

7

Levenson Ryan

DIR

Great Lakes Dredge

GLDD

S

$2,526,487

8

Denault Leo P

CB,CEO

Entergy

ETR

AS

$2,127,400

9

Cirne Lewis

CEO,DIR,BO

New Relic

NEWR

AS

$1,905,499

10

Polaris Venture

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

S

$1,814,073

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

