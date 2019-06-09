Gran Tierra Energy: The Small Energy Producer Opportunity Of A Lifetime

Gran Tierra Energy has been buying back shares fairly aggressively. I would like to see more share buybacks going forward.

The company expects to be heavily cash flow positive. The company expects that it'll cover the entirety of its capital spending going forward.

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive asset portfolio that it is continuing to invest hundreds of millions in developing.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) is an energy company that was originally founded in mid-2005. The company currently has a portfolio of assets split across both Colombia and Ecuador. As we will see throughout this article, the company’s unique portfolio of assets, growing production, and financial improvements should result in significant potential shareholder returns going forward.

Gran Tierra Energy - Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Asset Portfolio

Gran Tierra Energy has an impressive asset portfolio that supports the company’s long-term growth and financial results.

Gran Tierra Energy Strategy - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy is focused on delivering on its impressive strategy. New management took over in 2015 in the midst of one of the most difficult oil crises of recent history, and they have focused on improving their positions since then. From mid-2015 to early-2019, the company managed to improve its production by almost 70%, which was incredibly impressive.

The company managed to grow its production from 22.6 thousand bpd to 38.2 thousand bpd. At the same time, despite continuing to draw on production, the company has managed to significantly grow its reserves and NAV per share. These improvements in the company’s reserves should support continued long-term production growth.

At the same time, the company’s assets include significant transport opportunity. Transport is a significant part of the expenses of oil production, and as a result, having sufficient spare capacity is important. One of Africa Oil Corporations major problems with its assets is a lack of takeaway capacity for the company. Having existing takeaway capacity should help keep costs down.

More so, Colombia’s production has decreased recently. That should help takeaway capacity to drop even further, which should help keep expenses lower for the company for the long-term.

Gran Tierra Energy Acordionero Field - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Looking deeper into the company’s assets, we start with its Acordionero field, its most significant asset. The company has a 100% WI in this field and began to generate free cash flow here starting at day 0. The field amounts to almost half of the company’s production, which shows how significant it is for the long-term financial and earning potential of the company.

The company’s drilling program here includes 15 wells, which should both help the company to increase its reserves significantly while continuing to grow production. The company’s production from the Acordionero field has gone up by 400% over the past few years, and that should continue to grow going forward. That shows the potential behind this field.

An important catalyst coming forward for the company is that it plans to start water injecting the Acordionero field here. These injections could help the company’s production to grow significantly while converting 3P and 2P reserves to 1P. That should help the company’s cash flow to grow going forward.

Gran Tierra Energy Ayombero Field - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Another major aspect of the company’s assets is its Ayombero field. The field has roughly $22 million in 1P reserves, and plans to increase its drilling program going forward. The company’s 2019 drilling program includes 2-6 wells and has significant potential across multiple different horizons. There is a complex reservoir here, so it’s full value is unknown yet; however, it has significant upside potential.

The company continues to focus on evaluating the field. However, the company anticipates that potential oil in place could reach 321 million barrels, resulting in unrisked prospective resources of 64 million barrels. The company anticipates that as the evaluation program continues it could increase Gran Tierra Energy’s 2P reserves by 43%, significantly helping its value.

Gran Tierra Energy Putumayo Field - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Now we move on to the company’s next major and incredibly large asset. This is the company’s Putumayo basin, combined with the Oriente basin. This is the asset that is so valuable, from a potential point of view, it made Gran Tierra Energy expand its portfolio into Ecuador to acquire additional land. That additional land should help expand the upside from this field.

The basin wasn’t explored previously due to above-ground security issues, from the Farc rebels, and a recent peace deal should help it to be explored. However, it does mean that the basin and the company is susceptible to the peace deal ending. That ending of the peace deal should put a significant negative impact on Gran Tierra Energy’s stock and is something worth paying attention too.

The company is the largest landholder here with 1.1 million acres. Of this, the company has an astounding 140 thousand acres in Ecuador, its recent expansion we discussed. The field here is massive, the unrisked prospective mean resources are an astounding 1.1 billion barrels that comes out to 300 million barrels risked. Even if the company collects the risked resources that could provide profit that’s double the company’s market cap.

What’s even more impressive here is the company got the land in Ecuador for free. The only commitment is the company needs to drill 14 wells over the next 4 years. The company is undergoing a rapid expansion of its capital spending program here, which should help it grow going forward.

Gran Tierra Energy Capital Program

Gran Tierra Energy has an incredibly strong asset portfolio and is looking to take advantage of this with its capital program.

Gran Tierra Energy Capital Program - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

Gran Tierra Energy is planning to spend $220 million on development capital, amounting to 65% of its capital program. The company plans to use this program to significantly reduce its costs as it expands its capital spending. At the same time, the company expects its production to expand by the mid-single digits to double digits. This is a strong improvement from the company’s development program.

It’s also important to note here that the entirety of the company’s capital budget, including its exploration budget, should be covered by its free cash flow.

At the same time, the company plans to spend another $110 million on exploration capital or 35% of its budget. This will include extensive 3D seismic surveys and the drilling of roughly 7 wells. Especially in the Putumayo Basin, where many of these wills are going to be drilled, I recommend investors pay attention to the news that comes out. The Putumayo Basin could be a major catalyst for the company going forward.

Gran Tierra Energy Financials

On top of an impressive asset portfolio and an exciting capital development program, the company has put this all together into an impressive financial position.

Gran Tierra Energy Cash Flow Usage - Gran Tierra Energy Investor Presentation

The company has a self-funding business. The company has been buying back roughly 167,500 shares on a daily basis, which shows the company’s commitment to its buyback program. Talking to representatives of the company, they’ve told me the company is committed to buying $20-40 million of its shares on an annual basis (3-6% on an annual basis).

At the same time the company has an incredibly strong cash flow profile. The company’s cash flow at $65 Brent (roughly 3% above current prices despite the incredibly difficult oil environment) is almost $400 million. At the same time company’s sustaining capital is just a mere $100 million and the company is investing another $250 billion in developing its business.

Even with all of this investment, the company still has money left over for a buyback. I’m mixed about what I’d like to see the company do. On one hand, the company could halt non sustaining capital for a year and buyback half of the company, almost doubling its stock price. At the same time, management has a large stake in the company and has been buying shares with insider purchases. They might be waiting for the company to grow more and then buying back shares.

Another thing to look at is the company’s net debt program, which subtracting the cash, is still several hundred $ million. In a low interest environment, the company’s debt of 6-7% is fairly respectable. Especially given the company’s potential value through growing its business and share buybacks. Still the company needs to make sure not to borrow too much in the event of another crash.

Going forward the company anticipates $2.1 billion in cash flow over the next 5 years. That is a cash flow equivalent to almost three times the company’s market cap. The company will put a significant amount of this towards future development and buybacks. I expect that this will reward in significant shareholder rewards going forward and be rewarding.

Conclusion

Gran Tierra Energy has had a difficult time recently; it hasn’t seen its stock price do a ton since early 2016. However, I believe that the company has a significant amount of potential going forward. It has an incredibly exciting asset portfolio, and is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on continuing to grow production and explore this portfolio. That continued investment should result in asset value growth.

Going forward, Gran Tierra Energy has continued to reward shareholders and generate cash flow. The company plans to spend $20-40 million buying back shares in 2019, which should help decrease outstanding shares by the mid-single digits. The lower share prices are, the more rewarding this buyback becomes. At the same time, the company will generate billions in cash flow over the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.