Uxin: It Is A Buy At 1.5x Forward Sales

After massive erosion in its valuation, Uxin (UXIN) is selling at 1.5x forward sales. With 69% revenue growth and an asset/liability ratio of 1.6x, the company represents a buying opportunity. Bilbao Asset Management was correct when it noted that the company could not sell ADSs at $10.50-$12.50. Right now, Uxin trades at $2.0-$2.20 and 1.5x forward sales, which is not reasonable either. Other Chinese companies listed in the US sell at 1x-4x forward revenue with less revenue growth than Uxin.

Business Overview

Uxin, according to iResearch, is the largest used car e-commerce platform in China.

With AI- and big data-driven capabilities, the company’s platform helps dealers and consumers close car transactions. The company seems to provide quite an innovative tool. Keep in mind that a total of 814,498 vehicles were sold in 2018, 115% more than that in 2016.

Among the services that make Uxin unique, there is the company’s Manhattan pricing engine, which evaluates a vehicle’s condition providing pricing information. The pricing information is not only useful for buyers and sellers, but also for the company’s financing partners. Note that loan facilitation is one of the most significant activities of Uxin. Read the lines below for more information on the matter:

Our Manhattan pricing engine also enables us to forecast the residual value of vehicles with greater accuracy. By leveraging both the Manhattan pricing engine and our proprietary Sunny risk control system, which makes credit assessments of prospective borrowers, we effectively monitor car collateral and manage our risk exposure. Currently, our AI-enabled credit assessment system could automatically process approximately 80% of auto loan applications. Source: 10-K

The company also provides proprietary data, videos, and images of the vehicle, which permits individuals to receive a large amount of information online. The more information the customer has, the higher the chances of closing the deals.

Bilbao Asset Management executed due diligence on the company’s website. Uxin offers a car inspection video (16 minutes) and 40 photos for only one vehicle. Review some of the pictures below. They are very detailed:

Source: Uxin’s Website

Source: Uxin’s Website

Source: Uxin’s Website

Source: Uxin’s Website

Source: Uxin’s Website

Number Of Visitors Is Declining

According to SimilarWeb, the number of monthly visitors is declining. In May 2018, 3.93 million users visited the website. One year later, the total amount of visitors is close to 1.64 million. This is not favorable.

With that, visitors stay connected to the website for a more extended amount of time. In May 2019, the average visit duration was equal to 8 minutes, almost four times more than that in May 2018. Besides, visitors review more than eight pages per visit. In May 2019, the number of pages per visit approximated to five.

Source: Similar Web

Uxin seems to offer better content than that in 2018. However, the amount of interested individuals is declining. It is very worrying. The declining trend will most likely reduce revenue growth in the future.

Balance Sheet

In 2018, the company reported an impressive increase in the amount of cash, restricted cash, and total current assets. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 174% amounting to $116 million. Besides, UXIN reported a favorable rise in advance to sellers, accounts receivables, and other receivables. Most investors will not care a lot about accounts receivables. Bear in mind that they don’t represent more free cash flow. It means that Uxin’s business is growing. It is positive.

The amount due from related parties, which was not appreciated by Bilbao Asset Management in the past, is now equal to zero. It is another favorable fact. Read more below about the amount due from related parties:

Source: Previous Article

The current amount of assets and total assets increased by 36% and 38% respectively. With this in mind, the company’s business model appears to be working well. Traders are dumping the stock without even looking at the company’s financial situation. The images below offer a list of assets:

Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

On the liabilities front, it favorable that total liabilities declined by -1.6% in 2018. The asset/liability ratio increased from 1.2x in December 2017 to 1.6x in December 2018. Total financial debt, including short-term borrowings, convertible notes, and long-term borrowings, is equal to $334 million. See below a list of liabilities:

Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

Better-Than-Expected Revenue Growth, But Declining FCF

In March 2019, Uxin reported quarterly revenue of $165.6 million, $11.76 million more than what the market expected. Additionally, the Q4 EPS of $0.04 also surprised the market. With these figures in mind, the decline in the share price from $4.00 to $2.0 in March and April does not make sense. See the reaction of the market in the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The figures reported for the year 2018 were impressive. The annual revenue reported was equal to $317 million, 69% more than that in 2017. Besides, the gross profit increased by 313% and 80% in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Loan facilitation to consumers was the most relevant activity of the company in 2018. It accounted for 47% of the total amount of revenue, which is not ideal. If the economic conditions deteriorate, it is quite likely that clients will obtain fewer loans. As a result, UXIN’s revenue growth would decline rapidly. See the table below for further details on the matter:

Source: 10-K

With that, the cash flow statement does not look that good. In 2018, with cash flow from operations of -$332 million, the FCF was equal to -$351 million. In 2018, the FCF was 26% more significant than that in 2018, which most value investors will not appreciate. Keep in mind that they may not be able to justify growing free cash flow in the future. See below for more details on the cash flow statement:

Source: 10-K

New Convertible Notes: 3.75% Per Year

In May 2019, 58.com (WUBA),Warburg Pincus and TPG acquired convertible notes issued by Uxin. Take a look at the financial conditions in the lines below:

Uxin will issue and sell convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of $230 million to the investors through a private placement. The convertible notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per annum from the issuance date and mature in five years. Each note will be convertible into Class A ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of US$1.03 per share (equivalent to US$3.09 per ADS) at the holder’s option after a 180-day period. Source: Press Release

It is favorable that Uxin is receiving financing from large companies. Note that WUBA reports a market capitalization of more than $8 billion. Besides, there is another useful feature. The interest to be paid of 3.75% per annum seems attractive. Other non-profitable companies like Uxin need to pay much more interest rate. It means that investors don’t see a lot of risk on the company’s business model.

It Is Cheap Compared With Other Chinese Companies

As of February 28, 2019, 880.678 million of our ordinary shares were issued and outstanding. Each ADS represents three ordinary shares. At $2.02 per ADS, the total market capitalization equals $592 million. With a financial debt of $334 million, the total enterprise value is equal to $926 million.

In 2018, annual revenue was $317 million, and revenue growth was equal to 69% y/y. Most investors will accept forward revenue of $500 million. With these figures in mind, the EV/Forward Ratio is 1.5x, which seems very cheap.

Other Chinese companies trading in the United States are selling at 1x-4x forward sales with less revenue growth and worse gross profit margin. For instance, Huya (HUYA) trades at 3x forward sales with revenue growth of 117%. Bilibili (BILI) trades at 4x forward sales with less revenue growth and gross profit margin than Uxin. Also, Momo (MOMO) sells at 2x forward sales with 53% revenue growth and 46% gross profit margin. The charts below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion And Risks

In June 2018, Bilbao Asset Management noted that Uxin was expensive at $10.50-$12.50 and EV/Forward Revenues of 6.64x. Used car transaction volume was expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2017 to 2022, and in 2017, revenue growth was equal to 136%. However, 6.64x could not be justified.

See the chart below and note that the share price declined from $8 to $2 in less than one year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With that, the current share price appears to be too low. Other Chinese companies are trading at higher EV/Forward Sales ratio with less revenue growth. It does not make sense. The current valuation represents a buying opportunity. With 69% revenue growth, Uxin cannot sell at 1.5x. A ratio of 2.5x-3.5x forward sales or $3-$5 per ADS is reasonable.

Uxin’s buying opportunity is not risk-free. The most worrying factor is the decline in the number of visitors. Investors should regularly check the number of monthly visitors received by the website. If fewer individuals visit Uxin’s platform, the revenue growth will finally decline.

Besides, general economic conditions in China can damage the company’s business. Bear in mind that loan facilitation accounted for 47% of the total amount of revenue. If Chinese individuals don’t expect a favorable economic environment, they will not ask for loans. As a result, Uxin’s revenue could decline very rapidly.

