The Tug-Of-War Over Trinity Industries

Volatility does and will exist, but all that matters is the end of the road and from here that looks bullish.

Ever since spinning off its non-core operations, the management team at Trinity Industries (TRN) has been hard at work trying to create significant shareholder value for investors in the company. On one hand, some of these initiatives are working, but on the other hand you have external forces, all essentially beyond management’s control, that are working against the company at a time when, keeping all else the same, investors should be rejoicing. This complex picture painted really does illustrate the stark reality of a quality business being hurt by industry-related fears, but in the mix of all of this, for the long-term investor, could be a really attractive opportunity to lock in a good price on the business.

A lot is going right with Trinity

At the business level, the picture facing Trinity in recent months has actually been quite positive. Take, for instance, what is happening with the business this year, including management’s expectations for the rest of 2019. In late May, management announced their decision to purchase land located in Shell Rock, Iowa, a 230-acre site, where the firm will begin construction on a new railcar maintenance services facility. The facility is expected to employ over 250 people once it’s completed in 2020, and the goal, according to the firm, will be to increase the company’s internal servicing capabilities such that, before too long, Trinity will be able to cover the ‘maintenance events’ on around half of its fleet of 123,000 owned and managed railcars. The company did not give specifics on the financial side here, but they did say that by 2021, the facility’s impact would be accretive to the company’s bottom line.

Before that, in the first quarter, management also surprised investors with a couple of key announcements. One of these was the decision to raise the dividend to $0.17 per quarter (implying a 3.4% yield based on today’s price of $20.07 per share), but a bigger move related to the share buyback program management launched. In the first quarter, Trinity completed the final $70 million purchase of common stock through its accelerated share repurchase authorization plan (of $350 million) and initiated a new $350 million share buyback program of which it completed $19 million in purchases of.

These moves have been made by management because of the company’s overall bullish outlook for itself for this year. According to management, earnings per share in 2019 should come out between $1.15 and $1.35. Although this implies a rather lofty (but probably fair) valuation on the business of between 14.9 and 17.5 on a price/earnings basis, the big news is that such guidance, if achieved, will mean that earnings per share for the company will come in this year at a premium of between 64% and 93% over what management reported for the business’s 2018 fiscal year. This, in turn, will be driven by rather robust railcar deliveries, with units delivered this year at between 23,500 and 25,500 compared to last year’s 20,105 and 2017’s 18,395. Another driver will be Trinity’s continued growth on the side of its Leasing Group, which investors should consider to buy the business’s cash cow and growth machine.

There are some fears, though

The railcar industry is highly cyclical in nature, so at a time when business is finally beginning to ramp up after the past few years of weakness, investors might think that the market would be pushing shares higher, but the opposite has been true lately. As I type this, shares are trading just 5.7% above their 52-week low and are about 29.1% lower than their 52-week high. Part of this can be chalked up to fears over the Trump Administration’s trade wars. First there were issues with China, and then there were fears that Mexico will be punished on immigration-related issues (though recent news suggests the problem with Mexico might have been resolved). Keeping all else the same, tariffs should stymie demand for the goods affected, and in the worst case it might even result in an economic downturn in one or more of the nations involved. Even if jobs do ‘return’ to the US, the shorter distances goods are transported would likely point to reduced rail traffic at some point.

*Taken from the American Association of Railroads

This brings us to another issue external to the firm at the moment. According to the Association of American Railroads (or AAR, for short), rail traffic so far this year is already weak. As you can see in the image above, North American rail traffic is down 1.6% so far this year compared to last year, and it’s down a whopping 3.8% in the latest week for which data is available. This has been driven by significant declines of 2.4% and 4.4%, respectively, for the US and Mexico. Only Canada has seen any real upside this year, with traffic up 2.2% compared to the same timeframe in 2018.

Weakness in the space already, combined with fears that the picture could worsen, are sure to have a negative impact on the perception of the company, but that doesn’t mean that management’s outlook for the firm near-term will be wrong. Due to a variety of factors, this space always experiences a lag between the time the industry worsens or gets better, and the time the companies in this space worsen or get better. This is due to the time from initial order to completion for railcar units and the existence of long-term lease contracts on the side of the business’s Leasing Group. Should a real and prolonged downturn truly begin (or if it has already started), it’s very likely that Trinity wouldn’t see it reflected in the firm’s financial performance until at least sometime next year.

Takeaway

Right now, Trinity is, from a fundamental perspective, doing quite well for itself. Management continues to invest in attractive value-accretive opportunities, shareholders are benefiting from earnings growth, and share buybacks and a stronger dividend are serving as ways for management to return value to investors. That said, the struggle today appears to be related to the industry and fears that an already weak spot in the market might worsen. In the short run, this is bound to cause volatility for the firm, but in the long run investors need to focus on the quality of the business and they need to understand that while the industry may see its peaks and troughs, a growing global economy over the next several decades will necessitate a growing rail industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.