The Statistical Drivers  For Annaly Capital Management (Part 1)

According to historical data, Annaly should be priced at about $10.5, predicting value of about $1.5 per share. Linear regressions should be taken with a grain of salt.

Book value per share is the most important driver of share price in the data I collected.

Dividends were a driver of stock price in the past, but became statistically insignificant in recent years (2013 - present).

The following article is an exploration of a data set generated from Bloomberg Terminal. It looks at Annaly Capital Management (NLY). The only reason I chose Annaly is that they've been around the block a couple times. In other words, they've been in business since the late 90s. Most mREITs started after 2008. The data set includes the following fields by quarter 3/29/1996 - 6/4/2019.

The specific article will look at what are the key drivers that impact price. The extend of which the FED rate impacts book value. I'll look at modeling the impact of Annaly's diversification efforts starting in 2013. I'll also look at management's recent comments about their strategy. I originally just did this article for research purposes, but ended up adjusting my rating to buy after the recent price drop.

Data Set Description, Guide, and Download:

Fields directly related to Annaly: Price per share, 12 month trailing net interest margin, dividend yield, financial leverage, price to book, preferred dividends, net income, common dividend per share, shares outstanding, free cash flow, net income applicable to common stock, book value per share, EPS excl PAA, % difference between dividend per common and EPS excl PAA.

Other fields: S&P 500 ETF price (SPY), FEDL01 Index (tracks federal funds rate).

-preferred dividends, shares outstanding, free cash flow, net income, and net income applicable to common stock are in millions of $.

-EPS exclu PAA was collected by hand looking at press releases. This data was only collected to about the beginning of 2013 because before that Annaly only reported GAAP.

NLY_data_set.xlsx

Attached is the data set. If you'd like other fields or additional data I'll try to generate it when I find time. I like providing my data to others because you never know when you'll find a gap in knowledge. I explored the data using Tableau, JMP, R studio, and excel.

Exploring the Price of Annaly:

I first just wanted to get an idea of the distribution of the price of Annaly over its life.

As can be seen in the histogram there are two different frequent prices. One between $9-11, which can be seen today, and one between $15-18. The average price is about $13.6 with the median being slightly lower at $13.14. Let's see if we can relate these prices to anything, or if it is just random.

What Impacts the Price:

The starting point of what the price is related to is the amount of common dividend.

The linear relationship is pretty clear. The model expects the price of Annaly to go up about $1.2 with every $0.1 of dividend income per common per quarter. There is a problem with this though. Notice that long line of dots sitting around $0.3 in the regression above. That is Annaly since 2013. Recently, Annaly has paid out a lot of quarterly dividends around $0.3. Let's filter the model and see what happens.

So if the dividend isn't changing, but the price is still changing then what is driving the change in price? I originally thought that dividend safety would take over as a key driver. I tried modeling that data, but the logic didn't make sense. The trend line said price went up as dividend coverage went down. Why would the price go up when the dividend becomes riskier? Also, it wasn't statistically significant (p-value was above 0.05).

I then turned my attention to book value per share.

This seems to be the better independent variable. It's statistically significant and the logic makes sense. This model looks even better if you include all of the dates.

This regression makes logical sense. As book value per share goes up by 1 the price goes up by about 1. Dividends are usually a driver of the price, but not nearly as much as book per share especially in the recent future (according to the data). This is not to say dividends don't matter, but book value per share should never be excluded especially for looking at price movement.

Summary:

Based on this model alone it says that Annaly is undervalued. BV per share is about 9.6 which would expect a price of $10.5. Annaly is trading at a little over $9.00 a share. There are a lot of other variables that impact the price of Annaly, but BV per share is one of the most important out of the data I collected.

The Relationship Between the FED and BV:

Annaly mostly holds fixed rate mortgage-backed securities. This means that as rates rise the securities drop in book value and market value. This relationship is very strong. The correlation coefficient is about -0.75 and a R^2 value of 0.54.

This trend line says that as the FED funds rate goes up by 1 (100 bps), BV per share goes down by about 0.8. Notice that BV per share wasn't really impacted much by the FED rate when it reached almost 0. There was still movement, but it was impacted by factors that aren't present in the scatter plot.

This is not the only factor at play though. Annaly can grow BV by raising capital or by capital appreciation of the securities on its books.

Annaly's BV increased dramatically in 2011 in conjunction with falling FED rates, regardless of no shares being issued. In fact, Annaly didn't start issuing shares again until the FED rate started rising in about 2016. Now share issuance has surpassed BV proportionately.

I wanted to see the relationship that the FED rate had on BV in tandem with shares outstanding. Below is a multiple regression analyzing the change in BV from the FED funds rate and shares outstanding.

Notice this multiple regression has an adj R^2 of 0.94. This model also makes sense logically. As Annaly issues more shares BV rises, by approximately $11 per share. More importantly, BV falls by about $466 million every 100 bps, or $4.65 million every 1 bp.

However, Annaly has changed their portfolio over time.

Source: Annaly Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Annaly put on more positions that benefited from rising rates starting in 2013. Annaly took non-agency floating rate loans, MSRs, etc. As the FED funds rate started rising Annaly diversified its portfolio. I filtered the data by date to see how effective this diversification strategy was for Annaly. What I mean by this is, did the diversification limit the impact that the FED funds rate had on BV.

Regression Slopes: How much does BV and BV per share change when the FED funds rate increases by 1 (100 bps) and shares outstanding increases by 1.

Book Value Shares Outstanding FED rate ($ millions) All Data (1996 - 2019) 10.81 -466 Before Diversification (1996 - 2012) 15.92 insignificant Only Diversification (2013 - 2019) 13.17 -1937 Recently (2015 - 2019) 10.75 -1236 Very Recently (2017 - 2019) 12.05 -1928

BV per Share Shares Outstanding FED rate ($ millions) All Data (1996 - 2019) -0.001 -0.99 Before Diversification (1996 - 2012) 0.0037 -0.68 Only Diversification (2013 - 2019) insignificant -2.15 Recently (2015 - 2019) insignificant -1.37 Very Recently (2017 - 2019) 0.0018 -1.72

Regression models always have limitations, but they can give us an idea of the trend.

The regression below shows a clearer picture of 2015 - 2019 and how BV per share responded to rising rates. I added a polynomial trend line to show the relative change over the years.

Annaly started diversifying in 2013, but BV per share still declined as rates went up. It wasn't until 2017 when BV per share stopped declining as much even though rates were still rising. BV then continued to decline again with a recent recovery in Q1 2019.

Now what caused this? This is a much harder question to ask. I started first with isolating the short rising rate period from 2006 to 2008. That period had a smaller impact on BV per share of only -0.49 compared to -0.99 for the whole data set and -2.15 since diversification started. Prepayment might also be to blame.

Source: FHFA Prepayment Monitoring Report Q4 2018

Prepayments are possibly partly to blame. It is true prepayment volatility decreased in starting in 2017 and have stayed down sense. That might explain the first decline in BV per share, but what caused the second decline and the subsequent rebound? The only clear thing is that management's had mixed success.

Management's Strategy:

Annaly's management now remains really positive especially after the recent rebound of $811 million of BV. This can be seen in the recent earnings call.

CEO of Annaly, Kevin Keyes, is referring to large acquisitions here. He's expecting the next volatility move to put smaller companies than Annaly in trouble. Annaly will then be in a position to buy another company.

Conclusion:

Annaly's price has fallen a lot recently. BV per share is lower than average relative to price and is recommending a buy. BV per share has also slightly rebounded recently (about 3%). Management has had mixed success lately and Kevin Keyes seems to be moving forward with an acquisition strategy. Not to mention Annaly recently announced a $1.5B share buy back program. That should also boost book value per share, and might even be a value for management if price/book stays below 1 (currently at 0.94).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.