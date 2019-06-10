Basic Energy Services Needs To Buckle Up To Make A Recovery

In 2019, the company plans to focus the Water Logistics segment on catering to the growing need in the Permian Basin.

BAS Relies On Targeted Services To Counter The Current Pressure

Basic Energy Services (BAS) provides completion and remedial services, water logistics, well servicing, and contract drilling for the upstream companies. I do not expect the stock pick up much momentum before the second half of 2019. Its high leverage because of low equity base can be a cause for concern. You may consider buying the stock with a long-term view, but only if the company start improving its bottom line and cash flows significantly.

The upstream capex will decline in 2019, and the effect of the downturn will be sharp in the first half. Despite the continued slowdown, workover and maintenance projects are expected to perform better than the new drilling and production related services. The rise in the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells should translate into higher completions activity. Higher DUCs plus steady growth in the midstream water logistics business should benefit BAS.

Explaining The Strategies

During 2018, Basic Energy started relocating the frac assets from the Permian Basin into the Mid-Continent to gain from the higher utilization rates and cost efficiency following the takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian. It has also relocated well-servicing rigs, rental tools, and water trucks to core markets like the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the SCOOP/STACK. In 2019, the continuation of these strategies has resulted in higher margins in the Well Servicing and Water Logistics segments. They also helped stem the decline in the frac business, which has been competitive due to relatively low demand and excess supply.

BAS has kept its idled rig fleet warm stacked to enjoy the flexibility to move, prompted by demand in the market. BAS has also relocated some idle frac pumps to the servicing side to work for the larger workover and completion projects and high capacity mud pumps. In 2019, the company plans to deploy more capital to the Water Logistics segment to cater to the growing need in the Permian Basin. In 2019, the earlier infrastructure constraints in the Permian Basin are gradually easing. Also, the DUC (or drilled but uncompleted) well count increased significantly in the past year (24% up). These factors can affect the company’s 24-hour rig package activity favorably in the second half of 2019.

In Q1 2019, Basic Energy Services’ top line declined by 14.4% compared to Q4 2018, while year-over-year, it fell by 16%. A large part of the company’s weaker Q1 performance can be attributed to the lower demand for hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping. A 7.5% dip in the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price during Q1 compared to the previous quarter adversely affected the pumping fleet pricing. The Well Servicing segment operating margin improved to 22% in Q1 2019 compared to 18% a year ago. The company’s average number of servicing rigs and pricing remained unchanged in Q1 versus a year ago.

Outlook For The Well Servicing Segment

As I discussed earlier in the article, the demand for 24-hour rig packages will increase from the current count of 15 large rig packages, as completion activity builds. BAS has multiyear dedicated customer agreements with multi-well development projects in the Permian. Given the upstream companies’ focus on cash conservation and returns maximization, the demand for work over and maintenance projects are expected to go up. Also, as a result of the company’s strategy to move a part of its business to the Mid-Continent resulted in lower EBITDA margin. A low-teen margin can be sufficient for the company to work out a cash flow break even. Regarding the rest of the year, here is what the management anticipates:

So we're expecting a slight improvement, not enough however, to right now make us feel like we're going to reactivate one of those spreads, just enough to fill in the white space in the calendars which automatically raises our margins in that business slightly.

Completion And Remedial Services

The crude oil price volatility in the past quarter and early 2019 plus the decline in the upstream customers’ budget have resulted in a temporary weakness in hydraulic fracturing demand and supply. However, the U.S. completions activity should return by the end of the year as reflected in the higher DUC well count in 2019 compared to a year ago.

In the Completion and Remedial Services, the segment operating profit margin declined sharply to 17% in Q1 2019 from 24% a year ago. There was lower demand for hydraulic fracturing, particularly concerning completion activity, due to the overbuild of frac horsepower. Total frac HHP reduced by 6.5% in Q1 compared to what was at the end of FY2018. During Q1, the company stacked three spreads.

BAS’s management has high expectations from the segment. In 2019, it thinks the incremental margin can grow much higher than the target range of 30%-40%. Regarding this, the below is what the management commented in the Q1 earnings call:

I think in the C&R segment we're probably going to - really target in excess around 50% just because the types of assets that we're putting in place there and in many cases, we're investing in equipment that's already within our revenue base that we may be swapping out some sub-branded equipment. And so I think the margins there can even –can be even higher.

Near-term outlook: By March 2019, there was some stabilization in the market, and the company’s management has started to expect the segment performance to rebound. According to the management view, the Q1 exit rates were much improved over trough observed in the middle of the quarter. The white space in the calendar has also gone down by April, which indicates the Completion and Remedial Services segment can improve in Q2.

Water Logistics Segment

Operating margins in BAS’s Water Logistics and Other Services segments improved in Q1 2019. While higher margin pipeline revenue contributed to the improved margin in Q1. Although the number of fluid service trucks declined, it could not offset the 3.5% rise in the EBITDA margin in Q1 over Q4.

Outlook: The add-on services associated with drilling and workover activity are expected to lead to healthy segment profits in the coming quarters. BAS plans to reduce the number of active fluid service trucks, which will lead to lease cost reduction. As the company secures more long-term midstream pipeline contracts, there will be further momentum in the Water Logistics business in 2019.

Share Repurchase

On May 31, BAS announced a $5 million share repurchase plans which will expire by June 2020. It seems the management thinks the stock is undervalued and is making an effort to boost its price.

Debt And Cash Flows Concerns

In Q1 2019, BAS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was a nominal $1.8 million. During the same quarter, the company spent $18.8 million in capex. So, the company’s free cash flow (or FCF) was negative in Q1. The company’s FCF has not been consistent over the past three years, with negative FCF in eight out of the past 12 quarters. In FY2019, the company plans to keep its capex nearly unchanged from a year ago. Approximately, 60% of its FY2019 capex is expected to be spent on sustaining capex including capital leases.

BAS has $300 million long-term debt, which would be due for repayment in 2023. The company’s liquidity (including cash & equivalents and borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $214 million as of March 31. BAS has a high debt-to-equity ratio (1.77x) due to low shareholders’ equity. Accumulated losses over the past several years have resulted in the company’s low equity base. In comparison, Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) leverage was 0.11x, while Keane Group’s (FRAC) leverage was 0.7x as of March 31. RPC, Inc. (RES) has no debt.

Although it has no near-term financial risks, the company might want to improve its cash flows over the medium-to-long term given the contractual repayment obligation. Its high leverage can be a concern and present significant financial risks if the company keeps incurring losses.

What Do The Relative Valuation Multiples Imply?

Basic Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.8x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.9x. Between Q1 2018 and Q1 2019, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.9x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past five-quarter average.

Basic Energy Services’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus the adjusted trailing 12- month EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers’ average because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to rise more sharply than the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its larger market cap peers’ (HP, FRAC, and RES) average of 5.1x. I have used estimates provided by Reuters Thomson in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated BAS a “buy” in June (includes “outperform”), while thee recommended a “hold”. None of the analysts rated a “sell”. The consensus target price is $4.96, which at the current price yields ~207% returns.

However, according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its ratings are high on value and EPS revisions, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth, profitability, and momentum.

What’s The Take On BAS?

The crude oil price recovery did enthuse service providers like BAS at the start of 2019, but initial euphoria has dissipated as we approach Q2-end. The upstream capex will decline in 2019, and the effect of the downturn has been sharp in the first half. Despite the continued slowdown, workover and maintenance projects are expected to perform better than new drilling and production related services. The rise in the DUCs should translate into higher completions activity. Higher completions activity plus robust growth in the midstream water logistics business should benefit BAS.

Basic Energy’s cash flows have not been steady over the past years. Although the company has no near-term financial risks, it needs to maintain a steady FCF to meet its debt obligations in the medium-term. I do not expect the stock price to yield positive returns before the second half of 2019. You may look to buy BAS with a long-term view, but expect some volatility in the near term.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.