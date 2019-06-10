Time To Place A Bet On William Hill For 90% Upside

Essentially you have multiple ways to win here: The U.S. may outperform; the U.K. retail business may outperform; and even if neither occurs you still have material upside anyway.

Even assuming a worthless U.S. business, and building in management's very conservative estimates for U.K. retail, I still get 21% upside on the stock and leverage is relatively low.

I see 90% upside to fair value building off management estimates which may be too conservative for the U.S. and overly pessimistic for U.K. retail.

The market is unduly focused on U.K. regulatory changes to reduce stakes for gambling terminals to £2, the impact will be less negative than feared and cost reductions may offset.

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) is a U.K.-based international sports betting and gambling organization. It is a robust business with a moat and ample U.S. growth runway on recent regulatory changes. Fears of implosion of the U.K. business based on roulette stake limits are overdone. The stock is close to five year lows.

Data by YCharts

My thesis is the following:

The U.S. business could deliver material profits in three years.

Yet, today on the current valuation you are getting that U.S. business for free.

Fears of a complete implosion in the U.K. retail business may be overdone.

A sum of the parts shows William Hill to be a compelling long.

Debt coverage is ample and regulatory barriers to entry limit downside risk.

Sum Of The Parts Valuation

Let's start with the valuation. You can see that on reasonably valuation assumptions William Hill appears worth 90% more than the current price. Even removing the U.S. business entirely you still see 21% upside on the current price. Also, note that a dramatic fall in 2019 profitability is assumed. I will argue that the U.S. business is a material long-term asset, and that fears of the U.K. retail collapse, though directionally right, are most probably overdone.

Asset Methodology U.K. retail £600M 10x £60M FCF (note: 2018 operating profit was £150M so this is very conservative) U.K. online £1,500 8x 2018 operating profit U.S. business £866M 7x 2023e $300M EBITDA (discounted at 10% per annum, less $100M in build out costs and less 20% El Dorado stake) <note this asset can be omitted and you still have upside> Mr Green £210M 10x 2018e EBITDA (note they paid £240M so they may have destroyed value here) Corporate costs (£460) 10x 2018 multiple Net Debt (£548) Jan 2019 level adjusted for Mr Green Acquisition Equity Value £2,385 Sum of the above values Shares outstanding 874M Assuming an incremental +18M shares out for Eldorado grant Value per share £2.72 equity value over share outstanding (£1.43 current price - 90% upside) (note: price of £1.74 or 21% upside if U.S. business has zero value) Implied ADR value (1 ADR for 4 UK Shares) $14.14 1.28 USD/GBP ($7.38 current price)

The Substantial U.S. Opportunity For William Hill

First a bit of recent legal history, the U.S. used to have a law blocking sports gambling at the federal level called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). In May 2018 the Supreme Court struck it down. That set the stage for sports gambling to happen across the U.S.. However, that didn't mean gambling was instantly legal everywhere because the states then had to take action to legalize sports gambling in their states (and Nevada and New Jersey are somewhat unique too). Nonetheless, we have an environment where sports gambling is slowly rolling out across the U.S. at a state-by-state level. This is not an overnight event, states are debating their plans independently and moving at different speeds, if at all. Remember, though that sports betting means revenue for the states, so there's a natural incentive for them to do it.

There's a good recent state-level summary here. Sports betting is legal in seven states today and all but seven other states have at least introduced a bill on sports betting. It's reasonable to expect sports betting to be rolled out across further states on a state-by-state basis over the coming years.

Source: William Hill 2018 Investor Day

This is good news for William Hill. It already operated a successful sports betting operation in Nevada. In a sense, this gives William Hill first mover advantage, they can show clear expertise here given Nevada operations and, of course, their European business. William Hill have a partnership with Eldorado which offers them access to 13 U.S. states and so the U.S. business is set to grow. Furthermore the Eldorado deal is not exclusive, so offers state-level access but doesn't limit William Hill's plans.

This is is very significant development for William Hill. The U.S. seems set to become a major market ($5B-$19B), potentially larger than William Hill's existing business. Of course, the timing is dependent on state-level legislation and William Hill's roll out. Nonetheless, we can conclude there is a big growth opportunity.

Source: William Hill 2018 Investor Day

Furthermore, it is likely to be a profitable opportunity. William Hill has grown revenue and EBITA in Nevada over the past five years.

Source: William Hill Investor Day

However, William Hill will need to invest to build out the business in terms of both infrastructure and marketing. Therefore, the U.S. business is expected to be a cost for the coming years as approximately $85M is spent over the 2019 and 2020 (per 2018 investor day guidance) to build out the service. William Hill forecast $300M of EBITDA in the U.S. buy 2023. That may prove conservative, in 2018 the existing William Hill business saw 20% EBITDA margins and if that could be achieved on $3B of U.S. revenue then EBITDA could be double William Hill's target. While there are a lot of moving parts to the U.S. business. It's clear the opportunity is significant for William Hill. In 2018 the existing William Hill business delivered £322M ($412M) of EBITDA. Hence the U.S. opportunity is similar in size to the existing business and could ultimately exceed it.

Why Fears For The U.K. Retail Business May Be Overdone

The U.K. government cut the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminal games, such as digital roulette, from £50 to £2 in April for the U.K.. This is argued to harm profitability at William Hill's shops. The company's guidance assumes a c. £70m-£100m profit loss from this. Bear in mind total U.K. retail profit in 2018 was £160M. This is a massive profit drop.

That forecast seems aggressive for a few reasons. Firstly, there is substitution, a gambler could either gamble on digital roulette for longer or place a bet (non-roulette) at the counter to gamble £50, given the stake limits don't apply at the counter. This clearly lessens the profit impact and seems typical human behavior. Guidance assumes that 80%-90% of revenue is simply lost due to stake limits. That simply seems to high given potentially powerful substitution effects.

Secondly, William Hill is using this change to drive their landlords into rent reductions as they close shops. In fact, I wonder if William Hill is playing the long game here and overstating the impact in order to scare landlords into backdated 50% rent cuts, and, to a lesser extent, to hope the government backs down from potential further regulatory measures by talking of the death of the high street that is a concern for the U.K. government. Note again, some savings are assumed in guidance, but may be conservative.

Thirdly, as with any portfolio of stores, some William Hill shops are presumably unprofitable on a contribution margin basis, as such closing these may boost profits regardless of any rent changes, especially if business from a closed shop migrates to a neighboring shop.

Of course, clearly the maximum stake reduction is a negative and retail may be in secular decline as more convenient digital channels grow share and the numbers at the half year will still be ugly for U.K. retail.

Despite this, the doom and gloom around William Hill's retail business might be overstated. Again, I assume William's guidance, without my optimistic arguments above, in the sum of the parts and still have 90% upside.

Downside Protection

Gambling is a tightly regulated business with economies of scale in marketing and brand awareness. It's also one of the best businesses in the world in the sense that customers simply give you money and you take a cut of it. As such there are barriers to entry despite high profitability and attractive returns on capital for incumbents. It is therefore reasonable to expect William Hill to be around in 10 years time.

Leverage is manageable at 1x net debt/EBITDA for 2018 and though that level will increase over the coming years with U.S. investment and decline in U.K. profitability, it seems likely to remain within comfortable levels.

Risks

The one thing I do worry about with William Hill is deal risk. I think they almost certainly overpaid for Mr Green at 11.4x EBITDA earlier this year, when they could have returned more capital to shareholders from their recent Australian disposal.

Plus, even though a deal for U.S. entry is necessary, they also gave up a lot to their partner Eldorado to get it (20% of U.S. profits £50M equity) given their relative position, technology, track record and strengths in sports gaming, relative to that of a casino operator who is more providing the license to operate.

Hence, I worry management may destroy value in future with M&A. Nonetheless, at these levels, upside more than compensates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WIMHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.