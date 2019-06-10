Price Increases In Gold Are A Warning Sign For The Broader Market

Intro

Since Trump’s May 30 tweet about possibly imposing a 5% tariff on Mexico, the gold market, which I will be using the ticker (GLD) when referencing this commodity, has increased 3.44%. This is slightly higher than the 2.04% gain the S&P 500 (SPY) had in this same time period. Although the Mexico tariffs were postponed indefinitely, gold could continue to rise due to other market uncertainties.

The dollar has also weakened by 1.7%, which naturally boosts the price of both equities and commodities. The significant price increase of 3.44% in GLD vs a 2.04% gain in the SPY indicates that investors are having an increasingly risk-averse appetite and are looking for a safe haven. With this, I am starting to enter a position in GLD and believe it is a prudent move in this market.

Chinese Tariffs

This recent move in gold is interesting because it is significantly different from when Trump said trade negations with China had deteriorated and planned to raise the import tax to 25%. On May 5, when this occurred, GLD only increased by 1.37% when the SPY decreased by 2.65% in the same time period. This is a natural reaction because people look for safety in times of uncertainty and often hide out in precious metals. Bond yields have also been lower than recent months with the US 30-year T-Bond yielding 2.579%. The lowering in yields represents that investors are flocking to US bonds and are hedging against the uncertainty of the market.

Source: Author, Ycharts

The disparity between how investors are reacting to the Mexico tariffs compared to the Chinese tariffs becomes evident when overlaying the percent changes in the SPY and GLD. As seen above, both tickers have increased in price since June 1. Although a large component is the prospect of a lower dollar by the fed cutting rates, I believe that this shows investors are increasingly skeptical of this rally. The U.S. and Mexico made large steps to avoid tariffs, but if Mexico does not hold to their end of the bargain, tariffs will be implemented. It will be interesting to see how gold reacts to when futures open Sunday night. If we see an increase in price, that could mean investors are wary of this deal.

Other Looming Threats:

The market is currently weighing the potential effect on tariffs with Mexico, more tariffs on China, and lowering of bond yields. Although the bond yield in themselves are not a threat, the fact that they are trending lower indicates that investors are attempting to protect their money from the uncertainties of the market. As for the Mexican tariffs, the market is up over 2% since they were announced. There were positive remarks from the fed that conveyed a dovish policy, but Mexico is one of the United States largest trade partners and a tariff could be detrimental to businesses with operations south of the border. Mexico and the U.S. have reached an agreement to avoid these tariffs for now, but the potential threat is still hanging overhead.

Researchers from UBS convey that if the United States continues their 25% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods and add a 25% tariff on Mexico, the United States economy could fall into a recession for the first time since 2009. The market seems to disregard this prospect that tariffs ultimately slow down business and the economy is affected as a result.

These tariffs are being used as a proxy for countries to do what Trump wants instead of solving unfair trade practices. He is leveraging this threat against Mexico to stop Central American’s from crossing the U.S. border and is demanding Mexico take action against these asylum seekers and illegal immigrants to avoid the tariff.

In his latest visit to Europe, he presented a speech with British Prime Minister Theresa May and conveyed his disdain for countries contributing less than 2% of their total GDP to NATO. In this speech, he singled out Germany and referenced their insignificant contribution to this organization. It would not be out of the realm of possibility that Trump again uses the threat of tariffs to get what he wants.

Market Response:

So how has the market responded to these threats? Surprisingly well to say the least. As of June 7, the S&P 500 is only 3% off of all-time highs with a plethora of potential new issues. The market seems to be hanging onto the prospect that if the fed cuts rates, everything will suddenly resolve itself. This is seen with the current bounce from May 31 when the fed conveyed a dovish approach, but rate cuts are a double-edged sword. The responsibility of the fed is not to prop up the equities market, but repeatedly stresses the importance of ‘hard data’ to make decisions.

The recent non-farm payroll rose only 75,000 compared to 180,000 for the month of May. Widely considered a metric to gauge economic activity, this number was incredibly low and conveys that there is a potential that economic activity could slow in the future. Incredibly, this may be the only time the market wanted to see such a low payroll number and proceeded to gain over 1% throughout the trading session.

Now to expand on the double-edged sword. Lower interest rates are good for equities because it allows businesses to borrow at a lower rate and benefits consumers because they will generally receive lower interest rates on loans and mortgages. They are negative because it signals that the economy is slowing down and needs to be stimulated in order to not fall into a recession.

Even the stock market is seeing a rotation into heavily defensive stocks with names like Costco, PepsiCo, and McDonald’s all making 52-week highs. With this, there are also a number of stocks like Microsoft and Visa that are finding highs as well, but their operations will have little impact form tariffs.

Then there are names Constellation Brands, Ford, and GM that are all up today even though they face a significant impact if the Mexican tariffs are imposed.

In all, the market is mispricing the risk associated with tariffs and the nonfarm payroll which leaves room for gold to increase in price.

Why Gold Is Now More Relevant Than Ever:

I believe that the recent uptick in gold prices investors have seen is because of the increased concerns of the market being too sanguine on some of the potential threats. Gold tends to be a defensive position and it should start to be part of your portfolio to hedge against the uncertainties of the market.

If the dollar continues to drop, which will happen if the Fed begins to cut rates, gold will subsequently increase in price. All of the potential threats mentioned could adversely affect the economy which would lead to lower equity prices.

In all, the recent increase in gold seemed to be more than just a response to the lower dollar. Although the rate cuts will increase the price of gold, I believe that when the economy efficiently prices in the effect of tariffs and the slowing of job growth, gold will increase in price.

I have started a small position in GLD and will continue to add to this position as it seems to be the best play in a market that is facing a multitude of threats and is overly optimistic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.