JC Penney Has Time

There's been a number of "false flag" reporting regarding JC Penney's (JCP) imminent demise. In fact, however, JCP has sufficient liquidity to operate for the foreseeable future and develop into a successful turnaround story if it can execute. Admittedly, that's a big IF.

Time Is The Most Valued Commodity

What is time? It's such a simple question. But, the answer is multiplicative and deep. For physicists, Einstein showed that time is an indivisible fabric of space itself. Time was also an echoed call to action for a rebellious generation in The Chamber Brothers 60's hit Time Has Come Today. It, too, would make a great anthem for JCP longs.

In finance and investing, time is money. In a turnaround situation, liquidity equals time and for a company like JCP, time is everything. It's the heart and soul of any investment thesis for a turnaround company.

Time.

Evaluating JCP's Liquidity Position

Let's start with working capital. As a company, working capital is a metric that gets a lot of your bankers' attention and for good reason. It's the first sign of liquidity issues. For the quarter ending 5/4/19, JCP's working capital (current assets - current liabilities) was nearly $1 million, providing ample cushion to operate the business. It declined from the prior year's quarter due to shrinking inventory levels, but still satisfactory.

Working capital is supported by an asset based revolving line of credit. For those unfamiliar with asset based lending, it's basically a line of credit secured mainly by inventory and receivables. The line is margined usually in the 70-80% range for receivables and 50-60% range for inventory. The company provides a borrowing base regularly and can borrow up the available margin as needed up to the facility amount.

Asset based lending is considered fairly low risk lending due to the bank's ability to quickly liquidate collateral to repay principal. A company, such as JCP, with lower credit quality typically can maintain access to the asset based lending bank market for this reason. Pulling the line is not a meaningful risk.

JCP had cash of $171 million at quarter end. The revolver described above had availability of $1.556 billion providing overall liquidity of $1.727 billion.

There has also been recent focus in articles about JCP's risk of losing terms with some of its vendors due to the quality of JCP's receivables. Based on JCP's financial condition, those views seem premature, but regardless, merchandise payables were only $842 million. With $1.7 billion in liquidity, it seems a moot point.

Time.

Debt Analysis

In any traditional sense, JCP would be considered highly leveraged. From a balance sheet perspective, leverage as defined as debt to equity, was close to 5x. Debt to capital was 79% at quarter end. The good news is the majority of debt is term debt with long dated maturities. Remember, it's about time and JCP has plenty of that when it comes to debt.

Below is a screenshot of JCP's debt schedule.

Current maturities are only $92 million. A large slug of debt comes due in 2023 but that's four years from now. Plenty of time for the turnaround to take hold. Interest expense is annualized at $292 million. Total debt service for FY 2020 is estimated at $384 million. All things being equal, that's the EBITDA bogey. Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2019 was $568 million.

Time.

Cash Flow

Liquidity can only get you so far if you're bleeding cash. JCP is projecting positive free cash flow for FY 2020. The company had a good start of the year towards achieving that goal. After the first quarter, JCP was $153 million ahead of where it was in the first quarter of the prior year. In FY 2019, free cash flow was over $100 million and free cash flow has been positive in each of the past 5 years. Based on its history, the company's projections appear reasonable

Free cash flow includes changes in operating assets and, therefore, is potentially subject to manipulation. Taking a very conservative approach from an EBITDA perspective, cash flow for the year could be negative if you assume the first quarter is indicative of the revenue and margin declines JCP will experience throughout the year. Extrapolating the first quarter provides an EBITDA of approximately $250 million. This does not take into account any company initiatives or the liquidation of showroom appliances and furniture that took place in the first quarter. The analyst consensus is for EBITDA of approximately $530 million.

A reasonable approach based on the above would be to assume a range between $250-$500 million. With debt service of $384 million, cash flow will be somewhere between negative $100 million to a positive $100 million. In any case, based on $1.7 billion in liquidity, JCP can operate for the foreseeable future based on reasonable cash flow projections.

Time.

Conclusion

JCP has time. It's chance of survival in the near term look promising. Liquidity is strong and cash flow is manageable. If you already don't have a song stuck in your head, you haven't been paying attention. So, in keeping with the music theme, in the words of the great Mick Jagger. Time is on JCP's side, yes it is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.