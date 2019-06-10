Ciena Doing Great In North America; Europe Remains An Opportunity

Ciena's margins can support a fair value closer to $50, but this is a stock that has given investors many second chances in the past.

Between strong deployments from Tier 1 and Tier 2 service providers in North America and healthier trends among enterprise customers than seen by chip companies like Xilinx (XLNX) and Intel (INTC), Ciena (CIEN) had a great fiscal second quarter. Better yet, between a strong competitive position at 800G, ongoing growth in segments like submarine deployments, and opportunities to gain share in Europe, I don’t believe Ciena has exhausted its growth potential.

I’ve been generally bullish on Ciena for a while now, and there are at least some metrics by which the shares are still undervalued. I like to buy stocks like Ciena when they slip below my long-term DCF-based fair value (which is now near $40), and Ciena has been volatile enough that I don’t think it’s entirely unreasonable to think there will be more “buy on a pullback” opportunities. Still, management is executing well on its opportunities, leading to share gains and improving margins.

A Strong Beat In Fiscal Q2

I can’t find much to pick at in Ciena’s fiscal second quarter results, as the company did well across the board. I guess the one issue I can note (and I’ll talk about this later) is the heavy skew toward North America as the growth driver and the weaker OUS results.

Revenue rose more than 18% overall, beating expectations by more than 5%. Network sales grew at a nice 18% clip, with converged packet optical up 18% and packet networking (about 10% of the mix) up 15%. Software revenue rose 23%, with BluePlanet up an encouraging 25%. Service revenue rose 21%.

Webscale revenue rose 31%, as Ciena’s enterprise business closes in on 20% of total revenue. While Xilinx and Intel didn’t have particularly great data center quarters, this is another good reminder that that is an idiosyncratic market and different suppliers can deviate from the norm; particularly share-gainers like Ciena. I’d also note that subsea revenue was up 23% this quarter; subsea isn’t a huge business for Ciena (less than 10%), but it’s one where Ciena is a leader by a healthy margin (particularly in line terminal equipment) and where rival Infinera (INFN) has had some struggles.

Gross margin was surprisingly strong, improving more than three points and beating expectations by about 140bp. The surprise here is that, typically, when Ciena beats on networking, it can have a short-term negative margin impact because the company is selling lower-margin “boxes” that it then back-fills with higher-margin line cards. Management didn’t discuss this in any detail, but I do wonder if line card sales have already started to pick up.

Ciena took stronger gross margin and ran with it, with operating income up 94%, leading to a five-point expansion in operating margin. Relative to sell-side expectations, operating income beat by more than 20%, with a 160bp beat at the operating margin line.

Turning to the “raise” side of beat-and-raise, Ciena boosted the mid-point of its revenue guide by 9% relative to the prior sell-side expectation (up 13% to 14%), and if anything the implied fourth quarter number looks conservative.

Plenty Of Opportunities Left In The Story

I don’t think Ciena is at risk of running dry on growth opportunities in the near future. Deployments from Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers in North America (Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), CenturyLink (CTL), et al) should continue for multiple years, and Ciena continues to gain share in the enterprise market. Infinera is look like less of a near-term threat, and I believe Ciena is also out-executing rivals like Cisco (CSCO) and Nokia (NOK).

In its core WDM business, Ciena has become the dominant vendor in North America. In Europe, though, the company is a distant #3 behind Huawei and Nokia, with those two companies holding almost 60% share versus a little more than 10% for Ciena. Sales to Europe were down 10% this quarter, but with several countries banning Huawei, I think there could be an opportunity for Ciena to pick up some share in the coming years. I’d also note that sales to Asia were down 12% this quarter, and that was the first decline in a while; with sales still healthy in Japan, it looks like the elections in India had a significant impact.

Turning back to Ciena’s opportunity set, I’m increasingly of the mind that Ciena has less and less to fear from Acacia (ACIA) in 600G. While it sounds like the timeline for Ciena’s new 800G WaveLogic 5 has slipped slightly (shipping in volume in CQ1’20 instead of late in CQ4’19), it seems as though the performance of these would-be competitive 600G offerings hasn’t been as strong as initially advertised. With only a few quarters to wait for 800G and Ciena’s proven execution ability, I think it is quite possible that customers will forego 600G.

The Outlook

The company’s core service provider and enterprise businesses are looking stronger than just a quarter ago. The biggest downside risk I see coming out of the quarter is the new tariff issue with Mexico. Management declined to further detail their risk/exposure here, other than to indicate up to 1% gross margin risk from the 5% tariff, but the 10K does refer to “substantial” manufacturing in Mexico.

I’ve held back on some of my modeling assumptions this year given concerns about a temporary slowdown in enterprise spending and a lumpier service provider investment cycle, but so far those concerns don’t seem to be playing out. I’m bumping my revenue and margin assumptions as a result, and I continue to see meaningful opportunities for Ciena as it builds out its enterprise hardware and software businesses. My valuation is now based on long-term revenue and FCF growth rates in the mid-single-digits and mid/high-teens respectively and a mid-teens EBITDA margin.

The Bottom Line

Ciena doesn’t look like a bargain on discounted cash flow, though I do still see the potential for high single-digit annualized returns from here (which isn’t bad, particularly for a beat-and-raise story that is still beating and raising). What’s more, margin-driven valuation methodologies give me a fair value high end in the high $40’s, so there’s still some upside even after the big post-earnings move. Ciena’s trading history suggests there will be further pullbacks, and I’d definitely keep an eye out for those, as this company continues to show it can translate strong R&D into share gains, revenue growth, and margin leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.