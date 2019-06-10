Patterson-UTI's Management Focuses On Shareholders' Returns As Growth Tapers Off

Lack of Demand Is a Concern, But Company Management Shows Confidence

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) owns and operates onshore drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in North America. PTEN has combined a steady dividend payment with an enhanced share repurchase plan. These steps exude the management’s confidence in the company’s ability to generate sustainable margin. Over a more extended period, when the energy environment recovers, returns from the stock can improve. Investors might want to wait and watch before taking a call to buy.

Although many upstream companies have pruned FY2019 capex, it appears that capital investment would get steady in the latter half of 2019. The crude oil price stabilization can alleviate the pressure on the drilling contractors’ margin. However, the company’s pressure pumping business will underperform in the short term because of the excess supply of hydraulic fracturing services in the market. In the short term, PTEN may idle one more frac spread and reduce its rig count. Its term contract for drilling rigs has also declined since 2018-end. The company’s balance sheet is not overly leveraged, which can be useful if the energy market deteriorates.

What Do PTEN’s Key Metrics Suggest?

By the end of Q1 2019, PTEN’s average rig count was 175, which represented a 4.4% decline compared to Q4 2018. According to its latest drilling activity report, it averaged 166 drilling rigs in April 2019. So, the company has started Q2 with a decline in the rig count (5% since Q1). Management is expecting to average 160 rigs in Q2 when it discussed its outlook in the Q1 earnings call. Management also expected 104 rigs operating under term contracts during Q2 and an average of 59 rigs working under term contracts in 2019. More non-super spec rigs are expected to decline than super-spec rigs in Q2. Management also expects the super-spec rig utilization would remain over 90% in Q2, while pricing would be relatively unchanged.

How Are The Industry Indicators Doing?

The weakness in drilling activity was primarily a function of a decline in the upstream capex budget, led by crude oil price volatility. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) price, on average, decreased by 7.5% from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019. The U.S. rig count responded with a 7% decrease during the same period. Since March, however, the crude oil price has remained steady until now as the supply side begins to tighten relative to demand.

On the other hand, in the key unconventional resource shales, the number of drilled wells increased by 16.5% in Q1 compared to Q4 2018. During the same period, the number of drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells increased by ~4%. What does this mean? It signals the completion activity is close to the bottom, and a rebound is imminent given the current strength in the crude oil price. Also, due to the tremendous improvement in drilling efficiency in the past couple of years, the total energy production has not decelerated. By February 2019, the U.S. crude oil production increased by 14% in the past year and hugely surpassed the world crude oil production growth, which remained unchanged during this period.

Contract Drilling Segment: Performance And Outlook

While the drilling rig count has been decreasing for PTEN, how much were rates and margin affected? Well, in the past year until Q1 2019, the average revenue per operating day increased by 10%. Higher revenues led to higher average rig margin per (28% up) during Q1 compared to a year ago. As a result, PTEN’s Contract Drilling segment revenues, which accounted for 55% of the Q1 revenues, increased by 13% year over year. Operating margin for the segment improved by 33% during the same period.

As of March 31, the company’s term contract for drilling rigs, or backlog, was ~$650 million, which was 16% lower compared to its backlog on December 31, 2018. Lower backlog indicates lower revenue visibility in the future. So, the lower backlog can affect the company’s top line adversely in the short term. The effect on the margin, however, is more complicated because various industry indicators signal opposing forces, and so, the result can be difficult to foresee. In the Q1 2019 earnings call, management commented that it expects EBITDA margin per day to remain unchanged in Q2 compared to Q1.

At this juncture, it will be worthwhile to discuss the new technological feature of the company’s offerings. For example, one of its latest offerings includes the Superior QC rigs, which is a drilling data analytics service. In horizontal drilling, this service improves the accuracy of well-bored placement and well-to-well spacing. Such technology-based services will see robust growth in the coming quarters.

Pressure Pumping Segment: Performance And Outlook

PTEN’s Pressure Pumping segment revenues decreased by 39% year over year in Q1 2019. The company’s active frac spread declined to 16 in Q1 from 20 in the previous quarter, reflecting a reduction in completion activity. Lower spread plus deterioration in pressure pumping activities resulted in the revenue falling in Q1. The company’s efforts to minimize the adverse effects moderated the effect on the margin; so, operating income as a percentage of revenue fell by 14% in Q1 compared to a year ago. Pressure pumping efficiency, however, continued to improve as indicated by average stage count per spread (5% up since Q4 2018).

Given the excess supply of pressure pumping equipment, pricing is expected to remain challenging in Q2. To maintain profitability, PTEN will idle one spread in Q2 because company management believes that equipment at low pricing levels is not an effective use of capital.

In the company’s other business, including the rental business, technology businesses and the E&P business, revenues and gross margin are expected to remain resilient in Q2 compared to Q1.

Overall, it is expected that the decrease in drilling and completion activity will rebound at least partially in 2019. As the energy industry focuses more on returns, it will have a positive effect in tightening the balance between demand and supply, which may go on to improve pricing by the latter half of 2019.

Dividend And Repurchase

PTEN pays $0.04 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to 1.4% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has decreased by 2.1%. Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) dividend yield (5.6%) is higher compared to PTEN.

To increase shareholders’ returns, the company also resorts to share buybacks. In July 2018 and February 2019, PTEN twice increased its share repurchase program for a combined buyback of $500 million worth of shares. Approximately $175 million was remaining under the program as of March 31. In FY2018, the company spent $226 million to repurchase shares @$15.37 per share. In comparison, the stock price averaged $18.2 in FY2018.

FCF, Capex And Debt

In Q1 2019, PTEN’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $183 million, which was an improvement over a year ago. Despite the decrease in revenues, the company’s CFO improved on account of lower account receivable. In Q1, it spent $118 million in capex, leaving $65 million as free cash flow.

In FY2019, the company expects capex to be $465 million, which would be 27% lower than in FY2018 due to the reduced spend on rig upgrades. We may note that in 2018, PTEN was using a period of relative low activity to shore up its business by investing in rig up-gradation. The company planned to upgrade its entire APEX-grade fleet to convert into super-spec rigs. More efficient rigs can deliver superior drilling at a lower cost, which will keep demand for such rigs high, even if crude oil price shows no vast improvement.

Regarding the change in plans, management commented in the Q1 earnings call:

We'll do some smaller upgrades on our existing working rigs over the next couple of quarters. But in general as Andy mentioned earlier we don't have any plans of giving more major upgrades in today's market we just don't believe it make sense and it's just not a good use for our capital.

PTEN has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.31x) compared to its peers. Helmerich & Payne’s leverage was 0.11x, while Nabors Industries’ (NBR) leverage was 1.3x as of March 31. Pioneer Energy Services’ (PES) leverage was 2.8x as of that date. PTEN’s liquidity (borrowings under a revolver plus cash & equivalents) as of March 31 was $849 million.

The company has ~$300 million of debt repayment due in 2020, a further $300 million due in 2022, and further $525 million after 2023 unless it works out some debt repayment rescheduling. With lower capex, we can expect higher FCF in 2019. This plus strong liquidity gives PTEN adequate funds to manage its debt, dividend and share repurchases in the near-to-medium term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Patterson-UTI Technology is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.9x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.1x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.9x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

PTEN’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the peers’ average multiple compression because the sell-side analysts expect the EBITDA to decline compared to the EBITDA rise for its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. PTEN’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (NBR, HP and PES) average of 6.4x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 19 sell-side analysts rated PTEN a “Buy” in June (including “Outperform”), while six of the analysts rated it a “Hold”. None of the analysts rated it a “Sell.” The consensus target price is $16.9, which at the current price yields ~57% returns.

However, according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its ratings are low on momentum and EPS revision, while the ratings are moderate on growth, profitability and value.

What’s The Take On PTEN?

PTEN is at a crossroads of energy sector dynamics. Some of the indicators are exhibiting much-improved health for the drilling industry in the medium-to-long term. Although many upstream companies have pruned FY2019 capex, it appears that capital investment would get steady in the latter half of 2019 as the crude oil price stabilizes, which can alleviate pressure on drilling contractors’ margin. The company’s pressure pumping business can underperform in the short term because of weak demand for hydraulic fracturing services in the market.

In the short term, PTEN may continue to underperform given its plans to idle one more frac spread and a reduction in rig count. It now emphasizes on increasing shareholders’ returns. In doing so, it has combined a steady dividend payment with an enhanced share repurchase plan. These steps exude the management’s confidence in the company’s ability to generate sustainable margin. The company’s balance is not overly leveraged, which can be useful if the energy market deteriorates. Over a more extended period, when the energy environment recovers, returns from the stock can improve. Until then, however, investors should wait and watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.