Lightsail Capital Management - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

DIRTT (OTCPK:DRTTF), which we first mentioned in our second quarter 2018 letter, is a construction technology company that was one of the holdings in Lightsail's portfolio when we launched. At the time of our investment, the company was at the beginning of a period of significant change in executive and board-level leadership. These changes were aimed at instilling a more disciplined management culture at DIRTT, where costs were spiraling and side projects with elusive payback were taking time and attention away from the core of the business. Our investment thesis, thus, rested on two pillars. First, that DIRTT’s revolutionary product could drive strong growth for many years if the company adopted a more focused and thoughtful go-to-market strategy. Second, that DIRTT could be significantly more profitable than it was at the time (adjusted EBITDA margins had fallen from 15% in 2015 to just 5% in 2017) if it curtailed its free-spending ways.

The new management team, in place for less than a year, has already delivered meaningful improvements. Qualitatively, they’ve focused the company on its most promising opportunities, ending DIRTT’s longshot experiment in residential construction to allow it to direct resources towards healthcare and other markets where it has a compelling advantage today. Quantitatively, they’ve cut a material amount of extraneous cost out of the business, delivering an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7% in 2018. We underwrote our original investment in DIRTT on the assumption that the company could achieve a 17% adjusted EBITDA margin once revenue exceeded C$500 million; the fact that DIRTT is already approaching a 16% adjusted EBITDA margin with revenue well under C$400 million is a strong indication that our longer-term profitability forecast is achievable.

Having made a great deal of progress on the cost-cutting front, DIRTT now faces the harder task of sustaining high growth. Continuing the significant changes in management over the past year, a search is now underway for the newly-created position of Chief Commercial Officer, who will oversee (and, we suspect, overhaul) how the company goes to market. In our view, DIRTT’s sales practices have plenty of room for improvement, just as its spending practices did, and we look forward to seeing what the new CCO can do.