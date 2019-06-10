Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize

The company's consistent visibility in the market with its participation in various energy conferences as well as the extension of its pipeline operations would increase the ability to operate and generate more earnings.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) continued to satisfy a lot of investors with a substantial increase in its dividend payments for many years. Moreover, its financial statements continued to jive well with each other, as the Balance Sheet Ratios agreed with the impressive earnings it has been generating, which showed intact profitability and solvency. On the other hand, the stock price remained cheap and undervalued amidst the company's strong fundamental health and continuous innovations.

MMP’s Dividends

Dividends per Share

It is certain that the investors here have been enjoying the earnings of their stocks for the last 10 years. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. kept raising its dividend payments every year. Furthermore, one could notice that the change in the dividends became increasingly considerable as time went by. Initially, the movement was gradual at 2-4%. But it suddenly moved by 7.3% in 2011. A year after, the dividend had its highest increment from $1.585 to $1.8725. Since then, shareholders have been realizing a double-figure gain. From $1.38625 in 2008, it went up to $3.87 in 2018. Given this, one could observe that it already rose by 180% in 10 years. The values for the projected years showed that the positive trend would be sustained as the dividends would be playing between $4.20 and $5.40.

(Taken from Nasdaq)

The Dividend Growth Model was utilized to get the projected values.

Dividend Payout Ratio

The dividends continued to have a significant value relative to the company's profits. For the past 10 years, it had an average value of 0.88. This means that in relation to net income, the company decided to distribute 88% to its shareholders. The remaining 12% was used to stimulate its operations like CapEx and/or added to its cash and cash equivalents. Though the trend was moving in a downward trend, what an investor must see is the fact that the company has been allocating more than half of its earnings to the dividends. The notion here is that the company's earnings have been increasing more than what was projected in relation to the proposed dividends. From 66% in 2018, it would rise to about 80% from 2019 to 2023. Indeed, investors must appreciate that the dividends have been significantly rising and the company's resources have always been massive and sufficient.

(Taken from Nasdaq and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis were utilized to get the projected values.

Net Income Versus Dividends

This would mirror the trend of the Dividend Payout Ratio. As the graph below shows, one could understand that even if the company's net income decreased in 2009 and 2010, the dividends remained increasing, and even exceeding the former. From then on, net income has been exceeding the dividends, and the gap would widen until 2018. In 2019, it would become narrower before widening again in the following years.

Like the previous section, this could imply the following:

Regardless of the company's earnings, the dividends remained increasing significantly. The gap that has been maintained between the two showed that the company remained adequate enough to continue increasing the dividends and enlarge its operations to realize more earnings in the long-run. Both have been increasing though net income moved faster and higher which could explain the decreasing trend of the Dividend Payout Ratio. Nevertheless, it has to be understood that both the company and its investors have been enjoying the earnings.

(Taken from Nasdaq and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis were utilized to get the projected values.

Net Worth and Dividends

This confirmed if the company could sustain the dividend payments in the long-run. As the company became increasingly profitable, net worth remained increasing. The company continued to be solvent as its assets have been exceeding its liabilities. This could show that even if the company tried to use all its assets to erase all its liabilities there would still be more than $2 billion to revitalize its operations and distribute its dividends. This could show that the company has been and would always be capable of paying dividends even in the long-run. This should make Magellan's investors feel secured as the company could continue increasing its dividend payments.

(Taken from Nasdaq and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis were utilized to get the projected values.

Analyzing MMP’s Financials

Operating Revenue

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. continued to gain a stronger market power, as its revenue remained increasing significantly. With an average annual growth of 10%, the operating revenue already grew by more than a hundred percent. From $1.51 billion in 2009, there have been times when it decreased, but the amount of increase easily outweighed it, which even resulted in a higher growth rate. For example, when it fell by about 17% in 2009, it landed at $1.01 billion. A year after, it regained its momentum as it rose by 54% to reach $1.56 billion, and it has been generally rising since then. In 2017, it already doubled itself at $2.51 billion, before increasing again by $300 million as it reached $2.83 billion in 2018. The projection for the next five years using the Linear Trend Analysis showed a more optimistic view of its performance, as sales would keep going up to $3.53 billion in 2023.

The company's quarterly values agreed with the annual trend, as 2018 got the highest amount in all quarters. The most notable was in 4Q 2018, when it rose from $620 million and $680 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively, to $870 million. In 2019, though 1Q 2019 revenue fell from $680 million to $630 million, it was still good that it remained within the range and higher than the previous years. So, the annual projection for 2019 could still be achieved.

(Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The Linear Trend Analysis was utilized to get the projected values.

(Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

Its operating profit remained increasing as well. As Magellan Midstream Partners extended its operations, its sales increased, and so did the costs and expenses. Nevertheless, the company easily maintained the latter, so the hundred-million gap was retained. Although both kept increasing, the operating revenue increased larger and faster than the costs and expenses, which resulted in an increase in operating profit. From about $380 million in 2008, it continued increasing to $1.2 billion in 2018, which made for an $800 million increase. The estimated amount for the succeeding years would be even better, as it would be $1.63 billion in 2023.

(Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The Linear Trend Analysis was utilized to get the projected values.

Net Income

The net non-operating expense has been increasing slowly in nine years. From $50 million in 2008, it grew to $180 million in 2017. But in 2018, its value fell and turned into an income amounting to $140 million. Net non-operating income increased by $320 million in just a year.

What matters here is the fact that whether non-operating items turned into an income or expense, net income grew substantially over the years. From $330 million in 2008, it kept increasing until it reached $870 million in 2017. In 2018, as non-operating expense became an income, net income had its biggest leap by 53% in just a year, as it rose to $1.33 billion. Indeed, MMP remained profitable in both its core and non-core operation, which was one of the primary drivers of the continuous dividend growth. Its values for the next five years would even be higher, as it would reach $1.47 billion and $1.56 billion in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Moreover, the company's quarterly values showed how net income instantaneously changed in 2018. The most notable change was during 3Q 2018 at $590 million, compared with its comparative time series in 2016 at $190 million and in 2017 at $200 million. Meanwhile, 1Q net income has been playing between $210 and $220 million from 2016 to 2018. At the end of 1Q 2019, MMP ended up with $210 million. This could promise that the annual trend of net income as projected would be achieved.

(Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The Linear Trend Analysis was utilized to get the projected values.

(Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

EPS

EPS has been directly proportional with net income throughout the years, although the values from 2008 to 2010 didn't much agree with one another due to the changes in the number of weighted shares then. As time went by, the change in shares became minimal to nothing at all. Nevertheless, the increasing trend of net income has been the same with EPS for the past 10 years, especially in 2018. As net changed by 53% then, EPS responded with another 53%. The forecast for the next five years confirmed the continuous increment in net income as it would turn out to be impressive in 2022 and 2023 at $6.18 and $6.55, respectively. The Wall Street Journal and Nasdaq also shared their positive EPS forecast for the next quarters.

(Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The values for 2Q, 3Q and 4Q 2019 were taken from Nasdaq.

Return on Asset

The company continued to grow with its impeccable financials as it showed its profitability relative to its assets. For the last 10 years, Magellan Midstream had an average ROA of 12%. This means that for every asset it purchased, the company realized a 12% annual earnings from it. Its upward trend agreed with the upward trend of net income, especially in 2018. This is the most noticeable change, both in Net Income and ROA. As the former increased by about $400 million, the latter changed from 11% in 2017 to 17% in 2018. Indeed, it could be understood that both assets and net income have been increasing. And with the increasing value of ROA, one could see that the ability of its assets to generate earnings remained increasing over the years. Thus, the company has always been profitable and would even be stronger for the following years.

(Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The Linear Trend Analysis was utilized to get the projected values.

Net Worth

Net Worth remained consistent with the upward trend of Net Income, EPS, and ROA. Net Worth, which is an important way to measure the long-term solvency of a company, agreed with Magellan’s profitability. It could be understood here that the company’s earnings have been sustainable for the past 10 years. The continuous increase of this indicator could also imply that the company would remain solvent for a long period of time. From $1.25 billion in 2008, it kept rising until it became $2.64 billion in 2018. This is a good indicator of Magellan's financial health, as there would still be about $2 billion should the company makes a one-time payment for all its liabilities. This would still be sufficient to continue the distribution of its dividends and fortify its core operations. Given the fact that Magellan is highly solvent, it could be seen that the company has always been profitable, which could be sustained even in the long run. The projected values would be even higher at $2.98 billion.

(Taken from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.)

The Linear Trend Analysis was utilized to get the projected values.

Technical Analysis

Stock Price

A year ago, MMP stock price played between $68 and $70 per share, and then started to fall to $64-66 before 2018 ended. It dropped to $60-62 as 2019 opened and became even lower at $59 last March and rose again by $1-2 per share. Currently, the price ranges from $61 to $62 and is still in a bearish trend. Given its P/E ratio of 10.71, an investor must be willing to spend $10.71 per earning. Having such a ratio, one could say that the price is reasonably cheap. Is it still cheap or too high for the gain it has to offer? To assess it more, the Dividend Growth Model would be used.

Current Price: $62.36

Dividends Proposed: $4.17 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1095991686

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1764689569

Derived Stock Price: $69.19460415 or $69.19

It is clear that the price is indeed cheap and undervalued. This could be defended due to the consistent and substantial increase in the dividends. Also, the company's financials promise higher earnings for the investors. The price may dip further, but one thing is for sure - the stock price is undervalued and will definitely go up until it reaches its real value, which will create a new resistance and support level.

Opportunities for Sustaining Growth

Magellan Midstream and Navigator Services to Extend Crude Oil Pipeline Open Season (Voyager Pipeline)

Magellan Midstream and Navigator Energy Services decided to extend its open season to build a crude oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas to Houston named Voyager Pipeline. This targeted to get more commitments in doing so, as well as to further check its scope given the increasing requests of many shippers for crude oil in Cushing. This was a strategic move on Magellan Midstream’s part, as it would open a larger market for its products and services in other states in the USA. The extension of its pipelines would also extend future partnerships with oil producers and retailers and even other midstream companies. This would also attract future investments from shipping, transportation and energy companies, and would even increase its sales to further stimulate its operations. The continuous success of this would generate more earnings for Magellan that could further increase its dividend payments. Likewise, the extension of its open season would increase its popularity in the industry and attract more shipping companies to either invest or get the product and service of MMP.

In short, the continuous extension of both its pipeline and open season could attract more investments, partnerships with larger companies, and earnings in the future.

Magellan Midstream in 2019 Conference (MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference)

Magellan Midstream participated in a question and answer session at the 2019 Conference for MP and Energy Infrastructure. This would give the company a chance to showcase its operating capacity to meet the increasing market demand. It would also show Magellan's strong product and services to gain more potential customers to increase its revenue and earnings. It could also form joint ventures with other companies and even attract investments from different large-scale companies. This could further revitalize operations, which would also benefit all its stakeholders.

Key Takeaways

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. already proved itself as it continued to gain more demand from the market as shown by the upward trend of its operating revenue. Moreover, along with its increasing net earnings, the company also raised its dividends which showed its adequacy to satisfy its investors. Lastly, Net Worth and ROA agreed with the positive results, which showed the company’s consistency with its ability to remain profitable and sustainable even for a long period of time. With this, investing here would be a good decision for both short-term and long-term shareholders.

Long-term Investors: It is clear that the company has sound financial health given its strong Income Statement values that remained consistent with Balance Sheet ratios. The increasing trend of its dividends promises long-term security and earnings. With the large gap between net and dividends and net worth and dividends, an investor is assured that the earnings of his stocks here are well-covered and will continue to grow for the following years.

Short-term Investors: The stock price is still cheap and undervalued by about $7. With its still bearish trend, an investor must realize now is the perfect time to purchase stocks here. Given the company's undervaluation, solid financials and the opportunities it takes, the stock price will surely go up, which will create gains to those who already purchased stocks at lower prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.