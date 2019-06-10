Time To Buy Blue Capital And Its 8% Dividend?

The reinsurer succeeded in delivering an underwriting profit in Q1 2019 thanks to a drop in the combined ratio and lower impact of prior claims.

An Out-Of-The Blue Quarter

In 2017 and 2018, Blue Capital (BCRH) suffered from large losses due to Hurricane Irma and other catastrophes, obliging the company to book significant additional reserves. The company however maintained its 30¢ dividend policy at first. Since this dividend was not covered by earnings, shareholders' equity shrank to $90.7 million in 2017, vs. more than $183 million in 2016. A 50% decline in book value.

At the end of 2018, the company’s management decided to cut the dividend by half to $0.15 per share. In my opinion, it was a wise decision, as the prior distribution policy was unsustainable given Irma losses.

Beginning in 2019, the company started revising its risk profile, reducing exposure to the U.S. For the first three months of 2019, Blue Capital only wrote $1.9 million of premiums in the US or $1.4 million less than in Q1 2018. Thus, while in Q1 2018, Blue Capital was mainly exposed to U.S. markets, today Europe has taken over as the largest contributor at 37%.

Source: Blue Capital’s Quarterly Report

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, Blue Capital established $1.3 million of loss and LAE reserves for the current year, resulting in a current year loss ratio of 21.2%.

Source: Blue Capital’s Quarterly Report

Compared to Q1 2018, the current year loss ratio deteriorated by more than 10 percentage points, mainly due to the decrease in the net earned premiums.

On the prior year claims situation, Blue Capital recognized $0.6 million of net adverse loss and LAE reserve development, primarily driven by deterioration in losses incurred related to Typhoon Jebi. In other words, the insurer continued to be adversely impacted by ultimate loss misestimates.

Nonetheless, prior year claims development was better than in Q1 2018, as the company recognized $3.7 million of adverse loss associated mainly with Hurricane Irma. In a nutshell, the negative run-off was lower in Q1 2019 than in Q1 2018, resulting in an improved but still negative prior year loss ratio of 10%.

With a loss ratio of 31.2% and an expense ratio of 51.3%, Blue Capital recorded an underwriting gain of $1.0 million, vs. a $0.1 million gain in Q1 2018.

Is The Dividend Sustainable?

Although the dividend was cut to $0.15 per share, the company’s policy regarding capital distribution remains the same. Their goal is to redistribute at least 90% of the net attributable income. Based on the new dividend amount, shareholders will receive $0.45 per share (the regular dividend is paid only during the first three quarters) during the year, plus a potential special dividend in Q4.

In Q1 2019, for the first time in a long time, the dividend declared was covered by net income. Does it mean that the dividend will be covered by earnings in 2019? That of course will highly depend on the magnitude of the catastrophe events in 2019.

2019 Forecast

After the 2018 annual results release, I tried to forecast 2019 results. Now, I’m updating those assumptions, as we have more data than previously. First, the most crucial information remains the change in the geographical risk breakdown. With a reduced risk exposure in the U.S., the operating performance should improve significantly.

Compared to my prior forecast, I have lowered my expectations in terms of premium volume. I expect a premium volume in the range of $20 and $30 million. Furthermore, the net investment income should be around $2 million. In total, revenues should be between $22 and $32 million in 2019.

On the expense side, I expect around $14 million of administrative and acquisition costs.

The challenge of course is related to the claims cost estimation. If prior year claims have been adequately reserved, they should be OK. I have maintained my assumptions at $10 million in cost from prior losses. It might be quite conservative; nonetheless, investors should keep in mind that Blue Capital has been struggling with inadequate reserves for the last two years.

The next key point is losses in this year. With the change in the geographical exposures, Blue Capital should be less exposed to wildfires and hurricanes. Hence, I’m estimating current year losses should be in the range of $5 and $10 million.

This would give us a total loss ratio that will be in the range of 50%-100% with a base-case loss ratio of 72%.

Source: Author’s estimation

With an expense ratio from 47%-70%, the company would still be unprofitable in 2019 under my worst and base cases. Under the best scenario, the dividend will remain uncovered. In a nutshell, I expect the book value to decline in 2019.

If prior year claims are fully settled, we might get a happy surprise. Nonetheless, I prefer to be conservative for now, and revise my assumptions as the year progresses.

Takeaways

2019 could be a break-even year for Blue Capital. After the dividend cut, the financial flexibility of the company is improved. This Bermuda-based reinsurer decided to reduce its exposure to the U.S. market, which suffered from an increase of the catastrophe losses over the last two years, but many say not a correspondingly adequate increase in rates. In addition, Blue Capital repaid the $4.0 million credit facility granted by Sompo, its largest shareholder. In my opinion, a return to profitability this year is possible but will highly depend on a number of factors:

External factors

Catastrophe events: Even if Blue Capital lowered its exposure to the Florida market, the insurer remains exposed to other catastrophe events, like typhoons in Asia or floods in other countries. Depending on the magnitude of the catastrophe events which will occur in 2019, Blue Capital’s operating performance could be harshly affected or not.

Interest Rate environment: Investment income represents less than 12% of the total revenues in Q1 2019. However, these investment portfolio returns do help compensate for weak underwriting margins. Any change in the interest rates directly affects the profit of the company, the higher the better.

Internal factors

Reserving process: In the past, Blue Capital struggled with adequate reserving for Hurricane Irma losses. In Q1 2019, Blue Capital increased ultimate loss associated with 2018 catastrophe events by 0.6 million. In other words, Blue Capital continued to be less conservative than expected, mainly due to the lack of a reserve buffer. If other skeletons came out of the closet, the company’s underwriting performance would be adversely affected.

Pricing: Pricing and reserving are two sides of the same coin. If you misprice policies (because you made mistakes or because the competition is too intense), you will have difficulty booking enough reserves to pay future claims. Rates in the January 1st renewals increased approximately 1 percent on a risk-adjusted basis. In my opinion, this was quite inadequate and disappointing.

Currently traded at less than 0.7 times its book value, Blue Capital seems cheap.

Nonetheless, I am not going to invest in the reinsurer. I recommend investors wait for Q2 2019 results and price updates before considering an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.